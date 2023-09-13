Tech titans have 'a very civilized discussion' with senators on artificial intelligence, Musk says
U.S. senators heard from prominent technology executives and others in private Wednesday on how to accomplish the potentially impossible task of passing bipartisan legislation within the next year that encourages the rapid development of artificial intelligence and mitigates its biggest risks.
The closed-door forum on Capitol Hill convened by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer included almost two dozen tech executives, tech advocates, civil rights groups and labor leaders. The guest list featured some of the industry's biggest names: Meta's Mark Zuckerberg and X and Tesla's Elon Musk as well as former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates. All 100 senators were invited; the public was not.
Schumer, D-N.Y., said more than 60 senators attended and that there was some broad consensus in building a foundation for bipartisan AI policy. When he asked everyone in the room if government should have a role in regulating AI, "every single person raised their hands, even though they had diverse views," he said.
Schumer, who was leading the forum with Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., will not necessarily take the tech executives' advice as he works with colleagues to try and ensure some oversight of the burgeoning sector. But he is hoping they will give senators some realistic direction for meaningful regulation of the tech industry.
Tech leaders outlined their views, with each participant getting three minutes to speak on a topic of their choosing.
Musk and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt raised existential risks posed by AI, Zuckerberg brought up the question of closed vs. "open source" AI models and IBM CEO Arvind Krishna expressed opposition to the licensing approach favored by other companies, according to a person in attendance who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the rules of the closed-door forum.
Schumer said one of the issues discussed was whether there should be a new agency to regulate AI.
"It was a very civilized discussion among some of the smartest people in the world," Musk told reporters after leaving the meeting. He said there is clearly some strong consensus.
Some senators were critical of the private meeting, arguing that tech executives should testify in public.
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said he would not attend what he said was a "giant cocktail party for big tech." Hawley has introduced legislation with Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., to require tech companies to seek licenses for high-risk AI systems.
"I don't know why we would invite all the biggest monopolists in the world to come and give Congress tips on how to help them make more money and then close it to the public," Hawley said.
Congress has a lackluster track record when it comes to regulating technology, and the industry has grown mostly unchecked by government in the past several decades.
Many lawmakers point to the failure to pass any legislation surrounding social media, such as for stricter privacy standards.
"We don't want to do what we did with social media, which is let the techies figure it out, and we'll fix it later," Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., said about the AI push.
Schumer said regulation of artificial intelligence will be "one of the most difficult issues we can ever take on," and he listed some of the reasons why: It's technically complicated, it keeps changing and it "has such a wide, broad effect across the whole world," he said.
But his bipartisan working group -- Rounds and Sens. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., and Todd Young, R-Ind. -- is hoping the rapid growth of artificial intelligence will create more urgency.
Rounds said before the forum that Congress needs to get ahead of fast-moving AI by making sure it continues to develop "on the positive side" while also taking care of potential issues surrounding data transparency and privacy.
"AI is not going away, and it can do some really good things or it can be a real challenge," Rounds said.
Sparked by the release of ChatGPT less than a year ago, businesses across many sectors have been clamoring to apply new generative AI tools that can compose human-like passages of text, program computer code and create novel images, audio and video. The hype over such tools has accelerated worries over its potential societal harms and prompted calls for more transparency in how the data behind the new products is collected and used.
Some concrete proposals have already been introduced, including legislation by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., that would require disclaimers for AI-generated election ads with deceptive imagery and sounds. Hawley and Blumenthal's broader approach would create a government oversight authority with the power to audit certain AI systems for harms before granting a license.
In the United States, major tech companies have expressed support for AI regulations, though they don't necessarily agree on what that means. Microsoft has endorsed a licensing approach, for instance, while IBM prefers rules that govern the deployment of specific risky uses of AI rather than the technology itself.
"I think it's important that government plays a role, both on the innovation side and building the right safeguards, and I thought it was a productive discussion," Google CEO Sundar Pichai said after leaving the forum.
Many members of Congress agree that legislation is needed, but there is little consensus.
"I am involved in this process in large measure to ensure that we act, but we don't act more boldly or over-broadly than the circumstances require," Young said. "We should be skeptical of government, which is why I think it's important that you got Republicans at the table."
Some of those invited to Capitol Hill, including Musk and Sam Altman, CEO of ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, have signaled more dire concerns evoking popular science fiction about the possibility of humanity losing control to advanced AI systems if the right safeguards are not in place.
But for many lawmakers and the people they represent, AI's effects on employment and navigating a flood of AI-generated misinformation are more immediate worries.
Rounds said he would like to see the empowerment of new medical technologies that could save lives and allow medical professionals to access more data. That topic is "very personal to me," Rounds said, after his wife died of cancer two years ago.
Some Republicans have been wary of following the path of the European Union, which signed off in June on the world's first set of comprehensive rules for artificial intelligence. The EU's AI Act will govern any product or service that uses an AI system and classify them according to four levels of risk, from minimal to unacceptable.
A group of European corporations has called on EU leaders to rethink the rules, arguing that it could make it harder for companies in the 27-nation bloc to compete with rivals overseas in the use of generative AI.
------
O'Brien reported from Providence, Rhode Island. Associated Press journalists Ali Swenson in New York, Kelvin Chan in London and Nathan Ellgren in Washington contributed to this report.
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why hares aren't changing colour fast enough
Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau announces 'first of many' municipal deals to fast-track affordable housing
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced the 'first of many' municipal agreements under the federal government's Housing Accelerator Fund. Through this $4 billion program, the Liberals are targeting the creation of 100,000 net new housing units across Canada.
El Chapo's wife released from U.S. custody after completing 3-year prison sentence
The wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was released from federal custody on Wednesday after completing a three-year sentence for helping him run his multibillion-dollar criminal empire, the federal Bureau of Prisons said.
Starting off cold before hitting above-normal warmth? Here's what Canada's fall forecast looks like
Canadians can expect a 'fickle fall' this year as the season is forecast to start off chilly before above-normal temperatures lead the country into winter, a prominent forecaster predicts.
OPINION | Here are the pros and cons of a 4-day work week
New research on the four-day work week shows employees are reporting a greater work-life balance as well as higher productivity. But transitioning from five working days to four could come with some drawbacks. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew looks at the pros and cons of a four-day work week so employees know what to expect.
Tamara Lich identified in video as president of 'Freedom Convoy,' court hears
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich was identified as the president of the corporation formed to manage donations for the protest in a video played for the court Wednesday.
Lost Alaska hiker rescued after being spotted on bear cam
Live video from a U.S. national park sparked a rescue mission when a distressed hiker who had been stranded used the feed to call for help.
Disturbing video of police dispatching deer in northern Ont. being investigated
Ontario Provincial Police says it is investigating an incident involving a pair of officers in northern Ontario after a disturbing video surfaced showing an axe being used to dispatch a deer.
WestJet to revisit policy after Poilievre's speech on plane's PA system
The union that represents the cabin crew of a WestJet flight that Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre recently used as his political platform says the company is blaming them for the stunt.
Federal Court hears arguments on deportation of truck driver in Broncos crash
The case of a former truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash is in Federal Court, where arguments are being heard today over his possible deportation.
Canada
-
Tamara Lich identified in video as president of 'Freedom Convoy,' court hears
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich was identified as the president of the corporation formed to manage donations for the protest in a video played for the court Wednesday.
-
Federal Court hears arguments on deportation of truck driver in Broncos crash
The case of a former truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash is in Federal Court, where arguments are being heard today over his possible deportation.
-
WestJet to revisit policy after Poilievre's speech on plane's PA system
The union that represents the cabin crew of a WestJet flight that Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre recently used as his political platform says the company is blaming them for the stunt.
-
New report paints dire picture of climate change in Ontario
A report quietly released by the Ontario government suggests that climate change is having significant impacts on everything from agriculture to infrastructure.
-
Starting off cold before hitting above-normal warmth? Here's what Canada's fall forecast looks like
Canadians can expect a 'fickle fall' this year as the season is forecast to start off chilly before above-normal temperatures lead the country into winter, a prominent forecaster predicts.
-
What you should know about Omicron subvariants EG.5 and BA.2.86
Omicron subvariants EG.5 and BA.2.86 have become a key part of conversations about how this fall's anticipated spike in COVID-19 cases will play out in Canada. Here is what we know.
World
-
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante has been arrested after 2 weeks on the run in Pennsylvania
A murderer who brazenly escaped from a Pennsylvania jail was captured Wednesday in the woods by a team of tactical officers, bringing an end to a search that terrified residents as the fugitive broke into homes for food, changed his appearance, and stole a van and rifle during two weeks on the run.
-
Lost Alaska hiker rescued after being spotted on bear cam
Live video from a U.S. national park sparked a rescue mission when a distressed hiker who had been stranded used the feed to call for help.
-
El Chapo's wife released from U.S. custody after completing 3-year prison sentence
The wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was released from federal custody on Wednesday after completing a three-year sentence for helping him run his multibillion-dollar criminal empire, the federal Bureau of Prisons said.
-
Loss of Moroccan history an 'endless disaster,' historian says
The earthquake that struck Morocco and left thousands of people dead has also destroyed a significant piece of the country's rich history.
-
Pakistani police arrest 3 people sought in death of 10-year-old girl near London, send them to U.K.
Three people sought in connection with the death of a 10-year-old girl near London have been arrested in Pakistan and flown to Britain, police said Wednesday.
-
North Korea vows 'full and unconditional support' for Russia
North Korea's Kim Jong Un vowed "full and unconditional support" for Russia's Vladimir Putin on Wednesday as the two leaders isolated by the West held a summit that the U.S. warns could lead to a deal to supply ammunition for Moscow's war in Ukraine.
Politics
-
Trudeau announces 'first of many' municipal deals to fast-track affordable housing
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced the 'first of many' municipal agreements under the federal government's Housing Accelerator Fund. Through this $4 billion program, the Liberals are targeting the creation of 100,000 net new housing units across Canada.
-
WestJet to revisit policy after Poilievre's speech on plane's PA system
The union that represents the cabin crew of a WestJet flight that Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre recently used as his political platform says the company is blaming them for the stunt.
-
'I haven't been able to purchase a home': What Liberal MPs are saying ahead of Trudeau arrival at caucus retreat
As Liberal MPs began to trickle into London, Ont. for the party's caucus retreat—ahead of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's arrival— the need to act on housing and better communicate their policies were the common themes that came up. MPs also dismissed concerns about summer polling. Here's some of what's being said in the halls.
Health
-
What you should know about Omicron subvariants EG.5 and BA.2.86
Omicron subvariants EG.5 and BA.2.86 have become a key part of conversations about how this fall's anticipated spike in COVID-19 cases will play out in Canada. Here is what we know.
-
'Needle in a haystack': Expert says finding daycare E. coli outbreak source complex
Health investigators and scientists are diving deep into food and fecal samples to zero in on the cause of an ongoing E. coli outbreak affecting Calgary daycares, but experts say definitive answers may be hard to come by.
-
WATCH
WATCH | 'Don't hesitate,' get latest COVID booster when available: PHAC
As respiratory infection season looms, Canada's Public Health Agency (PHAC) is urging Canadians to get a COVID-19 booster dose ahead of the fall and winter to increase their protection and ease the burden on the health-care system.
Sci-Tech
-
The iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, a French agency says
French regulators ordered Apple to stop selling the iPhone 12, saying it emits electromagnetic radiation levels that are above European Union standards for exposure. The company disputed the findings and said the device complies with regulations.
-
New discovery of a koala the size of a house cat could bridge a 30-million-year gap in the fossil record: study
Researchers have unearthed fossils of an early relative of the koala, around the size of a domestic house cat, which they say could bridge a 30-million-year gap in the evolution of the koala, one of Australia's most iconic creatures.
-
New iPhone unveiled: What's changed?
Apple on Tuesday unveiled its next generation of iPhones -- a lineup that will boast better cameras, faster processors, a new charging system and a price hike for the fanciest model.
Entertainment
-
Picasso masterpiece depicting his young mistress could sell for over US$120 million at auction
A Picasso masterpiece entitled "Femme a la montre" is expected to fetch more than US$120 million when it goes up for auction this fall.
-
Country singer-songwriter Charlie Robison dies in Texas at age 59
Charlie Robison, the Texas singer-songwriter whose rootsy anthems made the country charts until he was forced to retire after complications from a medical procedure left him unable to sing, died on Sunday. He was 59.
-
Author Sandra Cisneros receives Holbrooke award for work that helps promote peace and understanding
Author Sandra Cisneros is this year's winner of the Ambassador Richard C. Holbrooke Distinguished Achievement Award, honouring writers who help foster "understanding between and among people."
Business
-
OPINION
OPINION | Here are the pros and cons of a 4-day work week
New research on the four-day work week shows employees are reporting a greater work-life balance as well as higher productivity. But transitioning from five working days to four could come with some drawbacks. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew looks at the pros and cons of a four-day work week so employees know what to expect.
-
Birkenstock heads for Wall Street in another blow to Europe
German shoemaker Birkenstock has filed for an initial public offering in New York, becoming the latest European company to choose the United States as the place to raise money on the stock market.
-
With European countries hungry for workers, more Ukrainians are choosing Germany over Poland
Poland is losing large numbers of Ukrainian refugees from its workforce as they travel to Germany to seek higher wages and government benefits in the rich Western economy, according to a report published Tuesday.
Lifestyle
-
Coke's latest mystery flavour is here. It’s created by AI
For about a year and a half, Coca-Cola has experimented with limited-edition beverages that have mystery tastes — most of them with vague, futuristic concepts and undisclosed flavours.
-
A kid posed with his pilot dad in an airplane. Almost 30 years later they recreated the photo
After rediscovering the old photo, the two Flowers men added a coda to the goal: not only did they want to fly together, they wanted to recreate the 1990s flight deck photo, over two decades later. Not just as father and son, but as colleagues and co-pilots.
-
Picasso masterpiece depicting his young mistress could sell for over US$120 million at auction
A Picasso masterpiece entitled "Femme a la montre" is expected to fetch more than US$120 million when it goes up for auction this fall.
Sports
-
DraftKings apologizes for sports betting offer referencing 9/11 terror attacks
Sports betting company DraftKings apologized Monday after using the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks to entice people to bet on baseball and football games on the anniversary of the tragedy that killed nearly 3,000 people.
-
Nottingham Forest defender Harry Toffolo gets 5-month suspended ban for breaching betting rules
Nottingham Forest defender Harry Toffolo was given a suspended five-month ban for breaching English soccer's betting rules, the Football Association said Wednesday.
-
With Rubiales finally out, Spanish soccer ready to leave embarrassing chapter behind
Spanish soccer is ready to move forward, three weeks after its women's team won the Women's World Cup but had its celebrations marred by a kiss that ignited a crisis.
Autos
-
Updated Ford F-150 gets new grille, other features as Ford shows it off on eve of Detroit auto show
The top-selling vehicle in America will get a bit of a facelift next year, one of just a few new or updated vehicles that will be shown off this week at Detroit's big auto show.
-
How electric vehicle insurance compares to gasoline-powered vehicles
As Canada ushers in the era of electric vehicles, here's what costs and factors you should consider before making the switch.
-
BMW to build new electric Mini in England after U.K. government approves multimillion-pound investment
BMW announced plans Monday to transform its Mini factory in Oxford, England, to produce nothing but electric vehicles, protecting thousands of jobs at a site that has been making cars for more than 100 years.