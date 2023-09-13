Tech industry leaders endorse regulating artificial intelligence at rare summit in Washington
The nation's biggest technology executives on Wednesday loosely endorsed the idea of government regulations for artificial intelligence at an unusual closed-door meeting in the U.S. Senate. But there is little consensus on what regulation would look like, and the political path for legislation is difficult.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who organized the private forum on Capitol Hill as part of a push to legislate artificial intelligence, said he asked everyone in the room -- including almost two dozen tech executives, advocates and skeptics -- whether government should have a role in the oversight of artificial intelligence, and "every single person raised their hands, even though they had diverse views," he said.
Among the ideas discussed was whether there should be an independent agency to oversee certain aspects of the rapidly-developing technology, how companies could be more transparent and how the United States can stay ahead of China and other countries.
"The key point was really that it's important for us to have a referee," said Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and X, during a break in the daylong forum. "It was a very civilized discussion, actually, among some of the smartest people in the world."
Schumer will not necessarily take the tech executives' advice as he works with colleagues on the politically difficult task of ensuring some oversight of the burgeoning sector. But he invited them to the meeting in hopes that they would give senators some realistic direction for meaningful regulation.
Congress should do what it can to maximize AI's benefits and minimize the negatives, Schumer said, "whether that's enshrining bias, or the loss of jobs, or even the kind of doomsday scenarios that were mentioned in the room. And only government can be there to put in guardrails."
Other executives attending the meeting were Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates and Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Musk said the meeting "might go down in history as being very important for the future of civilization."
First, though, lawmakers have to agree on whether to regulate, and how.
Congress has a lackluster track record when it comes to regulating new technology, and the industry has grown mostly unchecked by government in the past several decades. Many lawmakers point to the failure to pass any legislation surrounding social media, such as for stricter privacy standards.
Schumer, who has made AI one of his top issues as leader, said regulation of artificial intelligence will be "one of the most difficult issues we can ever take on," and he listed some of the reasons why: It's technically complicated, it keeps changing and it "has such a wide, broad effect across the whole world," he said.
Sparked by the release of ChatGPT less than a year ago, businesses have been clamouring to apply new generative AI tools that can compose human-like passages of text, program computer code and create novel images, audio and video. The hype over such tools has accelerated worries over its potential societal harms and prompted calls for more transparency in how the data behind the new products is collected and used.
Republican Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota, who led the meeting with Schumer, said Congress needs to get ahead of fast-moving AI by making sure it continues to develop "on the positive side" while also taking care of potential issues surrounding data transparency and privacy.
"AI is not going away, and it can do some really good things or it can be a real challenge," Rounds said.
The tech leaders and others outlined their views at the meeting, with each participant getting three minutes to speak on a topic of their choosing. Schumer and Rounds then led a group discussion.
Elon Musk, CEO of X, the company formerly known as Twitter, tightens his tie as he arrives for a closed-door gathering of leading tech CEOs to discuss the priorities and risks surrounding artificial intelligence and how it should be regulated, at Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
During the discussion, according to attendees who spoke about it, Musk and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt raised existential risks posed by AI, and Zuckerberg brought up the question of closed vs. "open source" AI models. Gates talked about feeding the hungry. IBM CEO Arvind Krishna expressed opposition to proposals favoured by other companies that would require licences.
In terms of a potential new agency for regulation, "that is one of the biggest questions we have to answer and that we will continue to discuss," Schumer said. Musk said afterward he thinks the creation of a regulatory agency is likely.
Outside the meeting, Google CEO Pichai declined to give details about specifics but generally endorsed the idea of Washington involvement.
"I think it's important that government plays a role, both on the innovation side and building the right safeguards, and I thought it was a productive discussion," he said.
Some senators were critical that the public was shut out of the meeting, arguing that the tech executives should testify in public.
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said he would not attend what he said was a "giant cocktail party for big tech." Hawley has introduced legislation with Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., to require tech companies to seek licences for high-risk AI systems.
"I don't know why we would invite all the biggest monopolists in the world to come and give Congress tips on how to help them make more money and then close it to the public," Hawley said.
While civil rights and labour groups were also represented at the meeting, some experts worried that Schumer's event risked emphasizing the concerns of big firms over everyone else.
Sarah Myers West, managing director of the nonprofit AI Now Institute, estimated that the combined net worth of the room Wednesday was $550 billion and it was "hard to envision a room like that in any way meaningfully representing the interests of the broader public." She did not attend.
In the United States, major tech companies have expressed support for AI regulations, though they don't necessarily agree on what that means. Similarly, members of Congress agree that legislation is needed, but there is little consensus on what to do.
There is also division, with some members of Congress worrying more about overregulation of the industry while others are concerned more about the potential risks. Those differences often fall along party lines.
"I am involved in this process in large measure to ensure that we act, but we don't act more boldly or over-broadly than the circumstances require," Young said. "We should be skeptical of government, which is why I think it's important that you got Republicans at the table."
Some concrete proposals have already been introduced, including legislation by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., that would require disclaimers for AI-generated election ads with deceptive imagery and sounds. Schumer said they discussed "the need to do something fairly immediate" before next year's presidential election.
Hawley and Blumenthal's broader approach would create a government oversight authority with the power to audit certain AI systems for harms before granting a licence.
Microsoft founder Bill Gates arrives on Capitol Hill as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D, N.Y., convenes a closed-door gathering of leading tech CEOs to discuss the priorities and risks of artificial intelligence and how it should be regulated, in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Some of those invited to Capitol Hill, such as Musk, have voiced dire concerns evoking popular science fiction about the possibility of humanity losing control to advanced AI systems if the right safeguards are not in place. But the only academic invited to the forum, Deborah Raji, a University of California, Berkeley researcher who has studied algorithmic bias, said she tried to emphasize real-world harms already occurring.
"There was a lot of care to make sure the room was a balanced conversation, or as balanced as it could be" Raji said. What remains to be seen, she said, is which voices senators will listen to and what priorities they elevate as they work to pass new laws.
Some Republicans have been wary of following the path of the European Union, which signed off in June on the world's first set of comprehensive rules for artificial intelligence. The EU's AI Act will govern any product or service that uses an AI system and classify them according to four levels of risk, from minimal to unacceptable.
A group of European corporations has called on EU leaders to rethink the rules, arguing that it could make it harder for companies in the 27-nation bloc to compete with rivals overseas in the use of generative AI.
------
O'Brien reported from Providence, Rhode Island. Associated Press journalists Ali Swenson in New York, Kelvin Chan in London and Nathan Ellgren in Washington contributed to this report.
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why hares aren't changing colour fast enough
Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'We need to get a lot of stuff built': CMHC finds Canada still short 3.5M housing units for 2030
Canada still needs another 3.5 million housing units by 2030 on top of what it would build by that point, a new report says. But an economist for the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp., which authored the report, says this goal may not even be attainable.
Tech industry leaders endorse regulating artificial intelligence at rare summit in Washington
The nation's biggest technology executives on Wednesday loosely endorsed the idea of government regulations for artificial intelligence at an unusual closed-door meeting in the U.S. Senate. But there is little consensus on what regulation would look like, and the political path for legislation is difficult.
'Housing is a solvable problem,' Trudeau says, unveiling first funding under program pledged years ago
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced the 'first of many' municipal agreements under the federal government's Housing Accelerator Fund. Through this $4-billion program, the Liberals are targeting the creation of 100,000 net new housing units across Canada.
Starting off cold before hitting above-normal warmth? Here's what Canada's fall forecast looks like
Canadians can expect a 'fickle fall' this year as the season is forecast to start off chilly before above-normal temperatures lead the country into winter, a prominent forecaster predicts.
'Help': Hiker issues plea, hoping someone is watching camera meant to capture bears
Live video from a U.S. national park sparked a rescue mission when a distressed hiker who had been stranded used the feed to call for help.
What you should know about Omicron subvariants EG.5 and BA.2.86
Omicron subvariants EG.5 and BA.2.86 have become a key part of conversations about how this fall's anticipated spike in COVID-19 cases will play out in Canada. Here is what we know.
The average life expectancy for Canadians decreased, and 4 other takeaways from a just-released health report
Statistics Canada has released its first 'Health of Canadians' report, analyzing data and health disparities among the population. Here's what it found.
OPINION | Here are the pros and cons of a 4-day work week
New research on the four-day work week shows employees are reporting a greater work-life balance as well as higher productivity. But transitioning from five working days to four could come with some drawbacks. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew looks at the pros and cons of a four-day work week so employees know what to expect.
This Canadian university is using AI to help combat infectious diseases in 16 countries in the Global South
A York University-led program is looking into how artificial intelligence can help improve public health preparedness to infectious diseases outbreaks in Global South countries.
Canada
-
Tamara Lich identified in video as president of 'Freedom Convoy,' court hears
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich was identified as the president of the corporation formed to manage donations for the protest in a video played for the court Wednesday.
-
Federal Court hears arguments on deportation of truck driver in Broncos crash
A federal judge has reserved his decision in the deportation case of the truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash.
-
WestJet to revisit policy after Poilievre's speech on plane's PA system
The union that represents the cabin crew of a WestJet flight that Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre recently used as his political platform says the company is blaming them for the stunt.
-
'We need to get a lot of stuff built': CMHC finds Canada still short 3.5M housing units for 2030
Canada still needs another 3.5 million housing units by 2030 on top of what it would build by that point, a new report says. But an economist for the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp., which authored the report, says this goal may not even be attainable.
-
Ontario education minister asks school board to halt library book removal process
Ontario's education minister has asked a school board west of Toronto to immediately stop its so-called “weeding” of school libraries after concerns were raised about how it was carrying out the process of assessing and removing older books.
-
Canadian governments, charities and citizens send aid to earthquake-stricken Morocco
Federal and provincial governments, charities and Moroccan Canadians are mobilizing to help the North African country, which has reported more than 2,900 deaths and several thousand injuries after the earthquake struck south of the city of Marrakech last Friday.
World
-
New photo released of arrest of escaped murderer who spent 2 weeks on the run
A murderer who brazenly escaped from a Pennsylvania jail was captured Wednesday in the woods by a team of tactical officers, bringing an end to a search that terrified residents as the fugitive broke into homes for food, changed his appearance, and stole a van and rifle during two weeks on the run.
-
'Help': Hiker issues plea, hoping someone is watching camera meant to capture bears
Live video from a U.S. national park sparked a rescue mission when a distressed hiker who had been stranded used the feed to call for help.
-
Searchers race to recover bodies in Libya as death toll from flooding hits 5,100
Search teams combed streets, wrecked buildings and even the sea for bodies in a devastated eastern Libyan city on Wednesday, where authorities said massive flooding had killed at least 5,100 people, with the toll expected to rise further.
-
Biden White House strategy for impeachment inquiry: Dismiss. Compartmentalize. Scold. Fundraise.
On Capitol Hill, House Republicans were all-in Wednesday on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's announcement of an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. Down Pennsylvania Avenue, the president was holding forth at the White House on the importance of bipartisanship in fighting cancer -- and ignoring shouted questions about impeachment.
-
El Chapo's wife released from U.S. custody after completing 3-year prison sentence
The wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was released from federal custody on Wednesday after completing a three-year sentence for helping him run his multibillion-dollar criminal empire, the federal Bureau of Prisons said.
-
Argentina shuts down a publisher that sold books praising the Nazis. One person has been arrested
Argentina's Federal Police shut down a publisher that sold books that praised Nazi ideology, seized hundreds of texts and arrested one person as part of what authorities characterized as a "historic seizure" of Nazi propaganda, officials said Wednesday.
Politics
-
'Housing is a solvable problem,' Trudeau says, unveiling first funding under program pledged years ago
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced the 'first of many' municipal agreements under the federal government's Housing Accelerator Fund. Through this $4-billion program, the Liberals are targeting the creation of 100,000 net new housing units across Canada.
-
WestJet to revisit policy after Poilievre's speech on plane's PA system
The union that represents the cabin crew of a WestJet flight that Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre recently used as his political platform says the company is blaming them for the stunt.
-
'I haven't been able to purchase a home': What Liberal MPs are saying ahead of Trudeau arrival at caucus retreat
As Liberal MPs began to trickle into London, Ont. for the party's caucus retreat—ahead of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's arrival— the need to act on housing and better communicate their policies were the common themes that came up. MPs also dismissed concerns about summer polling. Here's some of what's being said in the halls.
Health
-
This Canadian university is using AI to help combat infectious diseases in 16 countries in the Global South
A York University-led program is looking into how artificial intelligence can help improve public health preparedness to infectious diseases outbreaks in Global South countries.
-
What you should know about Omicron subvariants EG.5 and BA.2.86
Omicron subvariants EG.5 and BA.2.86 have become a key part of conversations about how this fall's anticipated spike in COVID-19 cases will play out in Canada. Here is what we know.
-
'Needle in a haystack': Expert says finding daycare E. coli outbreak source complex
Health investigators and scientists are diving deep into food and fecal samples to zero in on the cause of an ongoing E. coli outbreak affecting Calgary daycares, but experts say definitive answers may be hard to come by.
Sci-Tech
-
The iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, a French agency says
French regulators ordered Apple to stop selling the iPhone 12, saying it emits electromagnetic radiation levels that are above European Union standards for exposure. The company disputed the findings and said the device complies with regulations.
-
New discovery of a koala the size of a house cat could bridge a 30-million-year gap in the fossil record: study
Researchers have unearthed fossils of an early relative of the koala, around the size of a domestic house cat, which they say could bridge a 30-million-year gap in the evolution of the koala, one of Australia's most iconic creatures.
-
New iPhone unveiled: What's changed?
Apple on Tuesday unveiled its next generation of iPhones -- a lineup that will boast better cameras, faster processors, a new charging system and a price hike for the fanciest model.
Entertainment
-
Marvel visual effects workers unanimously vote to unionize
Marvel Studio's VFX workers unanimously voted to unionize with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employes, marking the first time visual effects workers have unionized with IATSE, the union announced Wednesday.
-
Picasso masterpiece depicting his young mistress could sell for over US$120 million at auction
A Picasso masterpiece entitled "Femme a la montre" is expected to fetch more than US$120 million when it goes up for auction this fall.
-
Country singer-songwriter Charlie Robison dies in Texas at age 59
Charlie Robison, the Texas singer-songwriter whose rootsy anthems made the country charts until he was forced to retire after complications from a medical procedure left him unable to sing, died on Sunday. He was 59.
Business
-
'We need to get a lot of stuff built': CMHC finds Canada still short 3.5M housing units for 2030
Canada still needs another 3.5 million housing units by 2030 on top of what it would build by that point, a new report says. But an economist for the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp., which authored the report, says this goal may not even be attainable.
-
OPINION
OPINION | Here are the pros and cons of a 4-day work week
New research on the four-day work week shows employees are reporting a greater work-life balance as well as higher productivity. But transitioning from five working days to four could come with some drawbacks. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew looks at the pros and cons of a four-day work week so employees know what to expect.
-
Birkenstock heads for Wall Street in another blow to Europe
German shoemaker Birkenstock has filed for an initial public offering in New York, becoming the latest European company to choose the United States as the place to raise money on the stock market.
Lifestyle
-
Coke's latest mystery flavour is here. It’s created by AI
For about a year and a half, Coca-Cola has experimented with limited-edition beverages that have mystery tastes — most of them with vague, futuristic concepts and undisclosed flavours.
-
A kid posed with his pilot dad in an airplane. Almost 30 years later they recreated the photo
After rediscovering the old photo, the two Flowers men added a coda to the goal: not only did they want to fly together, they wanted to recreate the 1990s flight deck photo, over two decades later. Not just as father and son, but as colleagues and co-pilots.
-
Picasso masterpiece depicting his young mistress could sell for over US$120 million at auction
A Picasso masterpiece entitled "Femme a la montre" is expected to fetch more than US$120 million when it goes up for auction this fall.
Sports
-
DraftKings apologizes for sports betting offer referencing 9/11 terror attacks
Sports betting company DraftKings apologized Monday after using the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks to entice people to bet on baseball and football games on the anniversary of the tragedy that killed nearly 3,000 people.
-
U.S. senator subpoenas Saudis for documents on LIV-PGA Tour golf deal
The chairman of a Senate investigations subcommittee issued a subpoena Wednesday for documents on Saudi Arabia's new golf partnership with the PGA Tour, saying the kingdom had to be more transparent about what he said was its $35 billion in investments in the United States.
-
Nottingham Forest defender Harry Toffolo gets 5-month suspended ban for breaching betting rules
Nottingham Forest defender Harry Toffolo was given a suspended five-month ban for breaching English soccer's betting rules, the Football Association said Wednesday.
Autos
-
Updated Ford F-150 gets new grille, other features as Ford shows it off on eve of Detroit auto show
The top-selling vehicle in America will get a bit of a facelift next year, one of just a few new or updated vehicles that will be shown off this week at Detroit's big auto show.
-
How electric vehicle insurance compares to gasoline-powered vehicles
As Canada ushers in the era of electric vehicles, here's what costs and factors you should consider before making the switch.
-
BMW to build new electric Mini in England after U.K. government approves multimillion-pound investment
BMW announced plans Monday to transform its Mini factory in Oxford, England, to produce nothing but electric vehicles, protecting thousands of jobs at a site that has been making cars for more than 100 years.