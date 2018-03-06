

The Associated Press





PORTLAND, Maine - Innovators are coming up with new tools to prevent tiny pieces of threads from entering waterways after the laundry and reaching marine life.

These microfibres can be eaten or absorbed by marine animals, some later thought to be served up as seafood.

Scientists around the world are trying to determine how harmful they are for oceans and marine life and whether they affect human health.

One often-cited study finds that microfibers make up 85 per cent of man-caused shoreline debris.

An East Coast ocean protection group says it's developed an invention that can cut down microfiber releases by more than 25 per cent. It's inspired by coral and goes in the washing machine.