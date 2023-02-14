T-Mobile users experience service outages across U.S.: reports

The T-Mobile logo is seen on a storefront in Boston, on Oct. 14, 2022. (Michael Dwyer / AP) The T-Mobile logo is seen on a storefront in Boston, on Oct. 14, 2022. (Michael Dwyer / AP)

MORE SCI-TECH NEWS

RISKIN REPORTS

Dan Riskin on why migratory birds end up in the wrong place

A new study suggests space weather is causing exotic migratory birds to end up in locations they'd never normally visit. Dan Riskin reports.

Dan Riskin on the consequences of not experiencing nature

Dan Riskin reports on fears that people will become less likely to protect nature as they have fewer experiences in it.

Dan Riskin on a tool that makes CO2 impacts more visible

Dan Riskin reports on a new tool that will let you see the impact of CO2 emissions at the scale of a city block.

Dan Riskin on why primates spend more time on the ground

Dan Riskin on why Arctic lakes are disappearing

Dan Riskin on climate change's impact on tree growth

Dan Riskin on the health of Antarctica's glaciers

Dan Riskin on the increasing rise of extreme weather events

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Police seek motive of gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State

The gunman who killed three students and wounded five at Michigan State University was a 43-year-old with a previous gun violation who fatally shot himself after an hourslong manhunt that ended in a confrontation with police miles from campus, officials said Tuesday.

Struggle to get aid to Turkey and Syria after massive quake

Aid agencies and governments stepped up efforts Tuesday to send help to parts of Turkey and Syria devastated by an earthquake, but a week after the disaster many of those who lost their homes were struggling to meet basic needs, like finding shelter from the bitter cold.

Here's what you need to know about Parks Canada's new booking system

Prospective campers excited for Canada’s provincial and national parks to open up for spring and summer bookings are going to be faced with a slightly different process this year as Parks Canada revamps its booking system and hopefully solves problems that have plagued the agency in the past.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social