

CTVNews.ca Staff with files from CTV Vancouver





The only total lunar eclipse of 2019 has come and gone, treating sky gazers to a rare show known as a ‘super blood wolf moon.’

The unique eclipse’s moniker comes from the combination of a total lunar eclipse, a super moon, and the traditional name for the first full moon in January.

"This is the full moon in January, historically, and culturally, the first full moon in January,” H.R. Macmillian Space Centre astronomer Kat Kelly told CTV Vancouver.

“People would have heard wolves howling from hunger and so that's where the name comes from, the super blood wolf moon."

The full eclipse began around 10:30 p.m. EST, going completely dark around 11:40 p.m. EST.

The total eclipse phase lasted about an hour with the moon starting to lighten up again at 12:40 p.m. EST, before wrapping about 1:50 a.m. EST.

With the winter weather not enough to stop people from going out and watching the skies, users took to social media to share their best images from the eclipse.

Some braved the cold for hours, waiting for that perfect shot.

my hands are frozen but I got it. Perfectly clear night for it. #bloodmoon2019 #bloodmoon pic.twitter.com/bcNAHd6CPi — Jason Lewis (@cbotnyse) January 21, 2019

My fingers froze off trying to get a picture of the #bloodmoon tonight.. ��



Here’s my favorite shot I got! ���� pic.twitter.com/Mk9UNbwu0L — Ryan Tow �� (@TowGotti) January 21, 2019

While others, like comedian Joel McHale, were not quite as lucky.

You think this’ll be good enough to make one of those @apple Shot On An iPhone billboards? #BloodMoon pic.twitter.com/SbVY3nK4SD — Joel McHale (@joelmchale) January 21, 2019

For avid sky watchers who may have missed last night’s show, another super blood wolf moon may not be coming again anytime soon, but other celestial oddities are on the way this year.

The transit of Mercury, when the planet passes in front of the sun, will occur on November 11, 2019. The planet will appear as a tiny silhouette crossing the sun, if viewed safely through solar eclipse glasses.

According to the Canadian Space agency, the next total lunar eclipse is set to take place on May 26, 2021.