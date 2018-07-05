

Emiliano Rodriguez Mega, The Associated Press





NEW YORK -- A new study provides fresh evidence that the first dogs of North America all but disappeared after the arrival of Europeans.

An international team of researchers says the only surviving legacy appears to be a cancer that afflicts dogs that arose from the cells of a dog that lived more than 8,000 years ago and has since spread to other canines around the world.

Findings were published Thursday in the journal Science.

Researchers comparing the genomes of ancient and modern American dogs confirm that the first domesticated dogs of North America arrived with people over the Bering land bridge. These ancient dogs thrived for thousands of years, but were all but wiped out after contact with Europeans.