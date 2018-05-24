

CTVNews.ca Staff





A notoriously fragrant flower is getting ready to make a big stink in Edmonton.

The Muttart Conservatory’s 8-year-old Amorphophallus titanum, also known as a “corpse flower,” is the younger cousin to another foul flower named “Putrella.”

When in bloom, the plant emits an aroma that has been compared to human feces, sweaty socks and rotting fish.

The Muttart Conservatory wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday that its younger corpse flower is expected to bloom soon. The conservatory is providing updates online for those who don’t want to catch a whiff in person.