TORONTO -- Stargazers around the world have the rare opportunity this week to see Mars at its brightest.

According to the NASA Mars Exploration Program, Mars will reach its close approach to Earth on Tuesday night, but should be viewable for several days, depending on weather and viewing conditions.

The space agency added that Mars should be viewable in the southern night sky and should reach its peak around midnight, but don’t expect to see much more than a speck of light as the red planet is still 62.07 million kilometres away from Earth.

This Mars viewing is especially exciting as the close approach coincides with opposition, which means it is directly on the opposite side of Earth from the Sun and thus the reflection from Mars is at its brightest.

The next Mars close approach isn’t until Dec. 8, 2022,when NASA hopes to take advantage of this shortened distance to land Mars Sample Return, which aims to bring back samples of Mars rocks to Earth for testing.

For those unable to see Mars or want a more up-close look at the red planet, the Allan I. Carswell Observatory at York University has set up a live stream with one of itstelescopes.

The stream runs from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday night and the same time between Oct. 11 and 15.