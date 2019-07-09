

Relaxnews





The streaming platform has released Spotify Lite, a simplified version of its mobile app for Android in 36 countries.

The idea is to make the service accessible to all no matter the smartphone or network quality. Spotify Lite is a simplified app which functions the same way as the standard version, allowing users to search for and listen to preferred artists, save songs, use playlists, etc. Spotify Lite can be used for both paid and free subscriptions.

The new app requires only 10 MB of data space on a smartphone. The app, available for free on Google Play, has initially been released in 36 countries, including India, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Africa, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates. A version for iPhone is said to be under consideration.

Spotify is not the first popular service to release a "lighter" version; Facebook and Tinder have also done so in order to reach the most users possible.