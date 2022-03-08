Spotify and Discord experienced disruptions to their services on Tuesday.

Several Spotify users reported being automatically logged out of their accounts.

"Something's not quite right, and we're looking into it," the company tweeted.

At roughly the same time, messaging platform Discord reported a partial outage. "We're aware of an issue causing message failures and are working on a fix," the company said in a tweet, apologizing to users for the disruption.

Tens of thousands of users across both services self-reported outages, according to monitoring website Downdetector.

Around two hours after the issues were first reported, both Spotify and Discord said they were resolved.

"Many customers were recently having problems logging in and reaching customer support," Spotify said on Twitter. "Things are looking better, but if you're still having issues, please reach out to us again."

Discord tweeted that its messages, calls and streams were "back up and running."

"We are still working on a few things like attachments and typing events, but those should come back online soon," the company added.

Neither company revealed the cause of their respective outages.