SpaceX takes second shot at launching biggest rocket

Visitors look on as SpaceX's Starship is set for a scheduled launch from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, on April 19, 2023. (Eric Gay / AP) Visitors look on as SpaceX's Starship is set for a scheduled launch from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, on April 19, 2023. (Eric Gay / AP)

What to know about 'devastating' invasive strep

Countries across the globe are reporting a sustained spike in the number of invasive Group A streptococcus (iGAS) infections at a time when the season for strep infections should be winding down, and Canada is among them. Here's what we know about invasive Group A strep.

