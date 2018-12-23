SpaceX launches U.S. Air Force's best GPS yet, ends banner year
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. The rocket is carrying the U.S. Air Force's most powerful GPS satellite ever built. (Craig Bailey/Florida Today via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, December 23, 2018 9:42AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, December 23, 2018 10:49AM EST
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- SpaceX has launched the U.S. Air Force's most powerful GPS satellite ever built.
A Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Sunday, hoisting the satellite toward orbit.
The satellite was supposed to soar Tuesday but rocket concerns and then weather delayed the flight.
Heather Wilson, secretary of the Air Force, says this next-generation GPS satellite is three times more accurate than previous versions and eight times better at anti-jamming. It's the first in a series and nicknamed Vespucci after the 15th-century Italian explorer who calculated Earth's circumference to within 50 miles (80 kilometres).
It was SpaceX's 21st and final launch of the year, a company record.
#SpaceX �� launch! Florida. pic.twitter.com/eyg1C7Qf84— Steven Trujillo (@steventrujillo) December 23, 2018
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- SpaceX launches U.S. Air Force's best GPS yet, ends banner year
- As Quebec City reveals archaeological secrets, quest for founder's tomb remains
- Facebook is creating their own cryptocurrency
- Canada among targets of alleged Chinese hacking campaign
- Bird usually found in Europe or Asia makes mysterious visit to B.C.