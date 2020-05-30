TORONTO -- We have lift off.

The second attempt of the SpaceX launch proved successful after clear skies allowed the Crew Dragon spacecraft to blast off toward the International Space Station (ISS).

Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen, who has been apart of the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) since 2009, says the launch shows the ever-growing evolution of space travel.

“This is a really great example of how space has been changing right before our eyes,” Hansen told CTV News Channel.

That was absolutely awesome! Congrats @SpaceX @NASA @Astro_Doug & @AstroBehnken. #LaunchAmerica Engine ignition, Liftoff, In orbit and a landing of the first rocket stage on a barge to fly again is the icing on the cake! @csa_asc pic.twitter.com/Gh26ceAbzN — Jeremy R. Hansen (@Astro_Jeremy) May 30, 2020

“This rocket is reusable. After the first stage finishes its job of getting most of the weight of the orbit typically, they would just break off and fall into the ocean, however, this one will fly back and land, and then it’ll be reused in the future just like an airliner,” he said.

Hansen said the innovation to make the space capsule reusable stemmed from finding ways to reduce the cost of travelling to space.

“This is our American neighbours bringing a really incredible technology to the table that will benefit all in the international partnership,” Hansen said.

The veteran astronauts on the journey are Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley, who are expected to dock at the ISS Sunday morning and live there for up to three months.

As for what this launch means for the commercial aspect of space travel, Hansen said this is just the beginning of the inevitable.

“That’s been the goal for a while and I feel like space is on the cusp of commercial venture where you can have space tourism where non-government agencies are sending people into space,” he said.

Similar to that of the evolution of the aviation industry, Hansen said the SpaceX program is all part of the idea of changing government space agencies into commercial organizations.

“These are all parts of that endeavour with the idea of shaking it out of the responsibility of the government over to commercial, just like you see with aviation which used to be largely government and so that’s a natural progression,” he said.

Now what about Canada? Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield took questions on Twitter ahead of the SpaceX launch and discussed the future of the Canadian Space Agency.

One user asked Hadfield if there is a market for a launch pad in Canada. He replied that though it is something that is currently being developed, it remains a difficult process to establish.

Launch is a well-served and very competitive market. There are efforts in Canada to have a lunch site here, like Maritime Launch Services, but it’s dauntingly hard to establish. — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) May 30, 2020

While a launch pad in Canada might be seen in the more distant future, Jeremy Hansen said Canada still has a lot on its plate when it comes to the future of space travel. Hansen said the CSA has various projects planned with international partners, one of which involves a mission to the moon and Mars.

“The biggest thing for Canadians to know, especially young Canadians (is) Canada has partnered with our international partners to go back to the moon. We’re part of building the gateway which is a jumping off platform around the moon in lunar orbit and allows us to go to the surface of the moon and do science in that area but also go out to Mars,” Hansen said.

There is also a development in space robotics that Hansen says goes beyond the Canadarm.

“Canada’s a major contributor and we’re creating a lot of opportunity for young Canadians both as explorers and as engineers and scientists who want to help us bring benefits back to the planet,” he said.