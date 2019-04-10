SpaceX delays mega rocket launch due to high wind shear
This Wednesday, April 10, 2019 photo made available by SpaceX shows a Falcon Heavy SpaceX rocket on pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., after the launch was scrubbed Wednesday, April 10, 2019. SpaceX will try again to launch the rocket tomorrow. (AP Photo/SpaceX)
Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, April 10, 2019 11:42PM EDT
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- SpaceX has delayed the launch of its newest mega rocket because of dangerously high wind.
The Falcon Heavy was poised to blast off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday night with a communication satellite. But SpaceX chief Elon Musk said upper-level wind shear was extremely high.
SpaceX will try again Thursday evening. It will be just the second time a Falcon Heavy soars. Last year's test flight put a sports car -- Musk's own Tesla convertible -- into space. It's almost certainly still in orbit around the sun with a mannequin at the wheel.
The Falcon Heavy is the most powerful rocket in use today. SpaceX will try to land two of the first-stage boosters back at Cape Canaveral and the core booster on an ocean platform.
