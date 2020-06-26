Advertisement
Spacewalking astronaut loses mirror, newest space junk
Published Friday, June 26, 2020 8:37AM EDT
This photo provided by NASA shows NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and NASA Flight Engineer Bob Behnken during a spacewalk outside the International Space Station on June 26, 2020. (NASA via AP)
CAPE CANAVERAL, FLA. -- A spacewalking astronaut has added to the pieces of junk orbiting the Earth.
The commander of the International Space Station, Chris Cassidy, had barely exited the hatch Friday when he reported that his left wrist mirror had floated away. Mission Control says the lost mirror poses no risk to either the spacewalk or station.
Cassidy and Bob Behnken are conducting the first of several spacewalks to replace the last bunch of old station batteries. Once the six new lithium-ion batteries are installed, the station should be good for the rest of its operational life.