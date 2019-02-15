

Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press





CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- A harpoon flung from a satellite has successfully captured a piece of pretend space junk, like a whale.

The British-led experiment is part of an effort to clean up debris in orbit.

The University of Surrey's Guglielmo Aglietti said Friday that the steel-tipped harpoon scored a bull's-eye last Friday. The harpoon -- no bigger than a writing pen -- pierced an aluminum panel the size of a table tennis racket attached to the end of a satellite boom. The distance was just 5 feet ( 1.5 metres), but researchers were thrilled.

The same team used a net to capture a piece of space junk, in a test last September.

The experiment was released from the International Space Station last year.

✅ Success!

The harpoon test to clean up space junk - right on target ��

��https://t.co/gGN4ElkpcK pic.twitter.com/5zARZmGCQ2 — Airbus Space (@AirbusSpace) February 15, 2019