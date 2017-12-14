Space capsule with 3 astronauts returns to Earth
Published Thursday, December 14, 2017 7:07AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, December 14, 2017 12:51PM EST
MOSCOW -- Three astronauts returned to Earth on Thursday after nearly six months aboard the International Space Station, landing on the snow-covered steppes outside of a remote town in Kazakhstan.
A Russian Soyuz capsule with NASA's Randy Bresnik, Russia's Sergey Ryazanskiy and Paolo Nespoli of the European Space Agency descended under a red-and-white parachute and landed on schedule at 2:37 p.m. local time (0837 GMT; 3:37 a.m. EST).
The three were pulled out of the capsule within 20 minutes and appeared to be in good condition.
Bresnik, Ryazansky and Nespoli spent 139 days aboard the orbiting space laboratory. The trio who arrived at the station in July contributed to hundreds of scientific experiments and performed several spacewalks.
They left behind Alexander Misurkin, commander of the crew, and two Americans, Joe Acaba and Mark Vande Hei.
During their stay at the station, the crew had a phone call with Pope Francis who talked with them about Dante's verses and Antoine de Saint-Exupery's "The Little Prince."
Bresnik, a U.S. Marine who flew combat missions during the Iraq war, told the pope what strikes him is that in space there are "no borders, there is no conflict, it's just peaceful."
Kentucky-born Bresnik also celebrated Thanksgiving in space, feasting on pouches of turkey with his colleagues.
The space station will go back to a six-member crew when NASA's Scott Tingle, Russia's Anton Shkaplerov and Japan's Norishige Kanai take off from Kazakhstan on Sunday.
On July 28th, we launched to this outpost orbiting the Earth. After countless scientific & medical experiments, maintenance & spacewalk activities, cargo and yes, even housekeeping operations, it's time to return. Thank you to all across the globe working to ensure the success of @iss. This video shows the flight path we will be taking over the Earth as we burn our deorbit engine, enter the atmosphere and end up under parachutes for a landing in Kazakhstan. We served the International Space Station well on Expedition 53, but now it is time to come home. Back to our planet where everyone we know and love is waiting for us.