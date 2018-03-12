Space bases could preserve civilization in Third World War: Elon Musk
In this Sept. 27, 2016 file photo, SpaceX founder Elon Musk speaks during the 67th International Astronautical Congress in Guadalajara, Mexico. (AP Photo/Refugio Ruiz, File)
AFP
Published Monday, March 12, 2018 9:02AM EDT
Bases on the moon and Mars could help preserve human civilization and hasten its regeneration on Earth in the event of a third world war, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said on Sunday.
Musk, the founder of rocket and spacecraft company SpaceX, said the company's interplanetary ship could begin test flights as soon as next year.
There is "some probability" that there will be another Dark Ages, "particularly if there is a third world war," Musk said at the SXSW conference.
"We want to make sure that there's enough of a seed of human civilization somewhere else to bring civilization back, and perhaps shorten the length of the Dark Ages," he said.
"I think a moon base and a Mars base that could perhaps help regenerate life back here on Earth would be really important."
Musk said he thinks that SpaceX's interplanetary ship will "be able to do short flights, short sort of up and down flights, probably sometime in the first half of next year."
SpaceX launched the world's most powerful rocket, the Falcon Heavy, last month, sending Musk's red Tesla Roadster car toward an orbit near Mars.
My brother, Jonah and I are going to do a cover of My Little Buttercup from The Three Amigos. It will be terrible. There will also be a plethora of Q and sometimes even A. https://t.co/4xHux9DNnn— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 11, 2018
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- Space bases could preserve civilization in Third World War: Elon Musk
- Canada's G7 anti-plastics push limited by domestic action: professor
- Canadian company Creepex building creepers for Elon Musk's SpaceX
- No adverse effects from 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster on B.C. coast: researchers
- More than 550 Yellowstone bison removed so far this winter