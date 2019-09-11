Sony's Playstation revelation leaves gamers confused
A controller for the Sony Playstation 2 is shown with games at Best Buy in San Francisco on Monday, March 28, 2005. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeremiah Rodriguez, CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, September 11, 2019 1:20PM EDT
Gamers shared their confusion online after Sony tweeted that one of its Playstation controller’s buttons was actually called the ‘cross’ and not the ‘X’ most gamers appear to have long believed.
Despite the gaming company’s recent Twitter poll, which found a resounding 81 per cent of gamers pronounced the bottom button like the alphabet letter ‘X’, Sony said they were all wrong.
The entertainment giant said gamers should be calling that controller button the “cross” instead.
One person tweeted that “anyone who calls it the ‘cross button’ is clearly an undercover cop” while others tweeted GIFs dismissing anyone who called it the “cross.”
One gamer tweeted that even game developers seemed to have missed the memo. “It's always been called that in every single game I've played that has a tutorial. They always say ‘press the X button’ plus it's a million times easier to say,” they wrote.
Another person jokingly tweeted a photo of the control with a Christian cross as the button, writing: “How have I not noticed this before?”
Another user, claiming to be German, tweeted, “we call it X because the German word for cross is terrible as an alternative for X.”
What do you call it?— PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 7, 2019
Anyone that calls it the “cross button” is clearly an undercover cop.— No Touch Throw (@notouchthrow) September 7, 2019
September 7, 2019
If you call it cross... pic.twitter.com/bhglMvXJmT— MessiTheGOAT 2nd account (@InspiredByLM10) September 7, 2019
How have I not noticed this before pic.twitter.com/y23UOlPM3T— Memes Anon (@MemesAnon1) September 8, 2019
Lol I don't care what anyone says it's the X button.— Josh Gaming �� (@JoshGamnChannel) September 7, 2019
It's always been called that in every single game I've played that has a tutorial. They always say "press the X button" plus it's a million times easier to say. pic.twitter.com/kfrm12ScV2
(I'm german) We call it X because the german Word for Cross is terrible as an alternative for X. We say X nearly the same way like you do it in english but instead of Cross we would say Kreuz and I think thats meeeeeh— MBPl4y (@zGhostGalaxy02) September 7, 2019
