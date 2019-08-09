

Alexandra Mae Jones, CTVNews.ca





An amateur astronomer caught on camera the moment something huge slammed into Jupiter this week.

Photos and gifs posted to the Twitter account @ChappelAstro showed a bright flash towards the south of Jupiter’s equator, thrilling scientists and sky watchers alike.

The possible impact took place on Wednesday at 4:07 UTC, or just after midnight in Eastern Standard Time.

Ethan Chappel, who runs the account, posted two different animations of the flash, made out of the photos he’d imaged throughout the night. The second animation was sped up to show how fast the actual impact would’ve been—a quick flare of white, gone in a second.

The astrological event was likely a case of a bolide: a bright meteor that explodes when it comes into contact with an atmosphere. It’s not uncommon for a planet of Jupiter’s size to attract meteors, but it’s not often that the moment one strikes is actually captured on camera.

Although the white dot of impact looks small compared to the size of the planet, it’s important to remember that Jupiter is 11 times wider than Earth, and 300 times heavier. This means the impact flash of the object on Jupiter was likely hundreds of kilometres wide.

Chappel posted on Twitter that while there were no estimates yet for the size of the impact, it would’ve been smaller than the Earth.

“For reference the GRS (Great Red Spot) is slightly wider than Earth,” Chappel posted.

New photos released this week by NASA show the famous red spot—an endlessly churning storm that marks the face of the planet—in higher detail than ever. The photographs, unveiled on Thursday, were taken by the Hubble Space Telescope on June 27, and reveal more of the different swirling colours that make up the bands around the planet. Seeing more colours helps scientists identify the materials and properties of the different clouds, as the colour changes depending on the thickness of the ammonia ice clouds and the atmospheric pressure.

In the past, large impacts have left behind dark smudges known as “scars” on Jupiter’s clouds, such as in 1994, when the Hubble Space Telescope took photographs of the impact sites of a comet that fragmented above Jupiter.

According to Chappel’s Twitter, he took photos of Jupiter after the impact as well, and there’s no sign of an impact scar.

For those interested in how they can see images like this themselves, Chappel posts all of his equipment on Twitter.