Snapchat rolls out option to let parents see who their teens are messaging
Snapchat on Tuesday introduced its first parental control center, nearly 10 months after an executive from the company told Congress it was developing tools aimed at helping parents keep their teens safe.
The new tool, called Family Center, promises to give parents more insight into who their teenagers are communicating with on the messaging app — without divulging the content of those conversations. Parents must create their own Snapchat account, and teens have to opt-in and give permission for them to use the feature.
"Family Center is designed to reflect the way that parents engage with their teens in the real world, where parents usually know who their teens are friends with and when they are hanging out — but don't eavesdrop on their private conversations," the company said in a blog post.
After disclosures from a Facebook whistleblower last fall raised concerns about the company's impact on younger users, executives from Snapchat's parent company, YouTube, TikTok and Instagram were grilled by Congress about the steps they take to protect teens.
Democrats and Republicans in the Senate Commerce subcommittee on consumer protection raised concerns that social media platforms have been used to harm kids and promote destructive acts, such as vandalism in schools, deadly viral challenges, bullying, eating disorders and manipulative influencer marketing. Jennifer Stout, Snap VP of global public policy, told Congress "there is more work to be done" and said the company was developing new parental tools to help protect young users.
Several apps have introduced new options in recent months to bolster parental controls and protections for younger users. Instagram, for example, launched tools that offer parents visibility into the accounts their kids follow or are followed by, and how much time they spend on the apps.
While this is Snapchat's first foray into parental controls, it did have a few existing safety measures for young users, such as requiring teens to be mutual friends before they can start communicating with each other and prohibiting them from having public profiles.
Snap said it plans to add more features to Family Center in the coming months. Some of the new tools will include the ability for parents to see which new friends their teens have added, allow them to confidentially report concerning accounts that may be interacting with their child, and give younger users the option to notify their parents when they report an account or piece of content. The company said it consulted online safety experts in developing the features.
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on the increasing rise of extreme weather events
Dan Riskin on how climate change pushed a pest northward
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Experts voice privacy concerns over RCMP's use of 'intrusive' spyware
Privacy and civil liberties experts are sharing their concerns Tuesday with MPs studying the RCMP's yearslong use of spyware in major investigations, calling the previously undisclosed tools 'extremely intrusive' and criticizing the RCMP's belated disclosure of its use of these tools.
Ford throne speech says more can be done on health staffing but offers no new solutions
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says through his throne speech that more can be done to ease health system pressures, but is not yet offering up any new solutions.
Trump seeks to raise money off news of FBI search of his Florida home
Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday tried to turn the news of an FBI search of his Florida estate to his benefit, citing the investigation in text messages and emails soliciting political donations from his supporters.
Tracking active wildfires around the world
On CTVNews.ca, a satellite map using real-time NASA data shows active wildfires burning around the world.
Twitter down for thousands of users
Twitter was down for thousands of users on Tuesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
Senegalese diplomat arrested by Quebec police owed former landlord more than $45,000
The detention and alleged beating by Quebec police of a Senegalese diplomat last week came as a bailiff was attempting to seize property at her residence to pay for a judgment against her.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Why Pierre Poilievre's plan to work with provinces to reduce barriers is a good idea
The serious shortage of nurses and doctors has put the spotlight on a long overdue reform to the rules governing entrance requirements for foreign-trained professionals, says former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Canadian frigates absent from NATO naval forces for first time since 2014
For the first time in eight years, Canadian warships are not involved in either of two NATO naval task forces charged with patrolling European waters and defending against Russian threats.
Sask. RCMP issue Amber Alert for 7-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy
An Amber Alert was issued Monday evening by Shaunavon RCMP in Saskatchewan for seven-year-old Luna Potts and eight-year-old Hunter Potts.
Canada
-
Ontario parents to get another payout in 2022 budget
Some parents may get direct payments from the Ontario government yet again this year.
-
Ford throne speech says more can be done on health staffing but offers no new solutions
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says through his throne speech that more can be done to ease health system pressures, but is not yet offering up any new solutions.
-
Graphic, violent photos and threats sent to victims in new scam: Calgary police
Calgary police are warning citizens about an extortion scam that sees victims sent graphic and violent photos to intimidate them into handing over their hard-earned money.
-
Senegalese diplomat arrested by Quebec police owed former landlord more than $45,000
The detention and alleged beating by Quebec police of a Senegalese diplomat last week came as a bailiff was attempting to seize property at her residence to pay for a judgment against her.
-
Trial postponed again for murder of 13-year-old girl found dead in B.C. park
The trial of the man accused of murdering 13-year-old Marissa Shen in B.C. more than five years ago will not start until 2023.
-
Efforts underway to get food, supplies to Newfoundland towns cut off by fire
The reopening of a Newfoundland highway that had been closed for days because of raging wildfires provided hope Tuesday that much-needed supplies would finally arrive in stranded communities along the island's south coast.
World
-
FBI's search of Trump's Florida estate: Why now?
The FBI's unprecedented search of former U.S. president Donald Trump's Florida residence ricocheted around government, politics and a polarized country Tuesday along with questions as to why the Justice Department -- notably cautious under Attorney General Merrick Garland -- decided to take such a drastic step.
-
Taiwan warns China drills show ambitions beyond island
Taiwan warned Tuesday that Chinese military drills aren't just a rehearsal for an invasion of the self-governing island but also reflect ambitions to control large swaths of the western Pacific, as Taipei conducted its own exercises to underscore it's ready to defend itself.
-
Palestinians: Israeli troops kill 3 militants in West Bank
Israeli troops killed three Palestinian militants and wounded dozens in a shootout that erupted during an arrest raid in the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday.
-
Albuquerque police detain suspect in killing of 4 Muslim men
Police announced Tuesday that they have detained a 'primary suspect' in the killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, whose deaths sparked fear in Muslim communities nationwide.
-
Pakistan says suicide bomber kills 4 troops in northwest
A suicide bomber targeted a security convoy in a former Pakistani Taliban stronghold in northwestern Pakistan, killing four soldiers, officials said Tuesday.
-
Raging fire consumes 4th tank at Cuba oil storage facility
Flames engulfed a fourth tank at an oil storage facility in western Cuba on Tuesday as the raging fire consumes critical fuel supplies on an island grappling with a growing energy crisis.
Politics
-
Delivering new services 'complicated,' Freeland says of planned dental care program
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says the government is working hard to meet its end-of-year deadline to deliver dental-care coverage to kids, but acknowledges that providing new services is 'complicated.'
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Experts voice privacy concerns over RCMP's use of 'intrusive' spyware
Privacy and civil liberties experts are sharing their concerns Tuesday with MPs studying the RCMP's yearslong use of spyware in major investigations, calling the previously undisclosed tools 'extremely intrusive' and criticizing the RCMP's belated disclosure of its use of these tools.
-
RCMP has been using spyware tools for years and in more cases than previously reported, MPs told
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and senior RCMP officers are defending the national police force's years-long and previously undisclosed use of spyware—capable of remotely accessing cell phone and computer microphones, cameras and other data—as part of dozens of major investigations.
Health
-
Biden administration to move forward with plan to stretch monkeypox vaccine doses
The Biden administration is preparing to move forward with a plan to stretch the limited supply of monkeypox vaccine doses that would allow providers to use one-fifth as much per shot, two people familiar with the plans said.
-
Family doctor wanted: N.B. woman turns to Twitter to find doctor as wait list hits 74,000
As the doctor wait list hits 74,000 in New Brunswick, one woman is turning to social media with her pitch to try to find a replacement after losing her own doctor.
-
Monkeypox in the U.S.: Where could it spread next?
The United States declared monkeypox a public health emergency last week, an effort to bolster the U.S. response to contain the outbreak.
Sci-Tech
-
U.S. President Joe Biden signs US$280B CHIPS act in bid to boost U.S. over China
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed a US$280 billion bipartisan bill to boost domestic high-tech manufacturing, part of his administration's push to boost U.S. competitiveness over China.
-
Russian disinformation spreading in new ways despite bans, report says
After Russia invaded Ukraine last February, the European Union moved to block RT and Sputnik, two of the Kremlin's top channels for spreading propaganda and misinformation about the war. Nearly six months later, the number of sites pushing that same content has exploded, according to a report by NewsGuard.
-
WhatsApp is going to stop letting everyone see when you're online
Two new features being introduced on WhatsApp, which will let you choose who can see when you're active, and to leave groups silently, will start rolling out to all WhatsApp users this month.
Entertainment
-
Actor, singer Olivia Newton-John dies at age 73
Singer and actor Olivia Newton-John, who was best known for playing Sandy in the film 'Grease,' has died at the age of 73, according to her husband.
-
Before and after Rydell High: Looking back on Olivia Newton-John's career
Although she is best known for her role as Sandy in the blockbuster musical 'Grease,' Olivia Newton-John, who died at the age of 73, had a career that extended far beyond the dramas of Rydell High.
-
Tragically Hip, Barbara Frum among Canada's Walk of Fame inductees
Socially conscious rockers The Tragically Hip, eminent broadcaster Barbara Frum and music video visionary Director X are among the homegrown icons set to be inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame.
Business
-
Russia curtails oil shipments to central Europe
Several countries in Europe dependent on Russian energy suffered another blow with confirmation Tuesday that oil shipments have stopped through a critical pipeline.
-
S&P/TSX composite and U.S. markets down in late-morning trading
Canada's main stock index was in the red in late-morning trading, dragged down by the technology sector, with U.S. markets also down.
-
Hootsuite to lay off 30 per cent of staff, begin global restructuring
Hootsuite Inc. said Tuesday it will lay off 30 per cent of its staff as part of a global restructuring.
Lifestyle
-
TripAdvisor ranks the best Canadian excursions, according to travellers
TripAdvisor has ranked the best excursions in Canada, according to travellers. The activities include driving an ATV through the wilderness of B.C., exploring snow-blanketed caves in Alberta, and whale-watching in Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
Issey Miyake, influential Japanese fashion designer, dies aged 84
Issey Miyake, the Japanese fashion designer whose timeless pleats made him an industry favorite, has died aged 84. He died of cancer on August 5, his office confirmed to CNN on Tuesday.
-
Sask. artists' jewelry worn by 'Prey' actress in recent Vogue article
Jewelry created by Indigenous artists from Saskatchewan was worn by 'Prey' actress Amber Midthunder in a recent Vogue article.
Sports
-
Canada to host 2023 women's world hockey championship
Canada will host the 2023 women's world hockey championship.
-
WNBA union president was stuck overnight at airport between games
Unlike in the NBA, WNBA teams aren't permitted to use charter planes for travel. And, much like other airline passengers flying commercial these days, that has caused headaches for WNBA teams in the midst of travel.
-
Missing mascot: Team New Brunswick's gnome gets lost on the way to Canada Games
The unofficial mascot of New Brunswick’s Canada Games team has gone missing. Mac the Gnome was last seen in a package destined for Ontario.
Autos
-
Bolivia's 'Death Road' once haunted drivers. Now it's a wildlife haven
Bolivia's decision to open an alternate route to its historic 'Death Road' - a serpentine dirt path across the towering Andes hills known for its deadly cliffs - has led to a resurgence of wildlife in the area, according to an environmental group.
-
Pandemic fuels sports biking boom in cycling nation China
Bicycles have long been a means of transport in China and once outnumbered cars on city streets. Now cycling is increasingly also seen as a sport by an urban middle class that has benefited from China's growth into the world's second largest economy.
-
Bill with tax credits for 'North American' electric vehicles passes in U.S. Senate
The new plan to encourage Americans to buy more electric vehicles built in North America, instead of just the United States, has cleared its tallest hurdle, and for the Canadian auto industry, the stakes are enormous.