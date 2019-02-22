Smile: Some airliners have cameras on seat-back screens
In this March 12, 2018, file photo, operations proceed outside the American Airlines facility at LaGuardia Airport in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, February 22, 2019 3:18PM EST
Now there's one more place where cameras could start watching you -- from 30,000 feet.
Newer seat-back entertainment systems on some airplanes operated by American Airlines and Singapore Airlines have cameras, and it's likely they are also on planes used by other carriers.
American and Singapore both say they have never activated the cameras and have no plans to use them. However, companies that make the entertainment systems are installing cameras to offer future options such as seat-to-seat video conferencing, according to an American Airlines spokesman.
A passenger on a Singapore flight posted a photo of the seat-back display this week, and the tweet was shared several hundred times. Buzzfeed first reported that the cameras are on American planes, too.
