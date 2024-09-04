Sci-Tech

    • Small asteroid burns up in Earth's atmosphere over the Philippines

    In this artistic rendering, two asteroids fly past Earth. (ESA via AP) In this artistic rendering, two asteroids fly past Earth. (ESA via AP)
    Share
    NEW YORK -

    A small asteroid discovered on Wednesday harmlessly burned up in Earth's atmosphere the same day, NASA said.

    The asteroid — about three feet across (one metre) — was spotted by astronomers in Arizona and broke apart over the coast of the Philippines hours after the discovery.

    This space rock, dubbed 2024 RW1, is only the ninth to have been spotted before its impact. Asteroids around this size hurtle toward Earth about every two weeks without posing any danger.

    The asteroid was discovered through the Catalina Sky Survey, which is run by the University of Arizona and funded by NASA.

    ___

    The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News