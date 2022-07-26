Slack users report outage affecting sending messages

Users are reporting a Slack service outage on Tuesday morning affecting both its app and the website.

According to DownDetector.ca, reports of problems spiked at around 8:45 a.m. EDT. The company tweeted at 9:12 EDT that it has received multiple reports of threads not loading and users unable to send messages.

Half an hour later, Slack said messages "may be working slowly for some users, and not working at all for others."

"We’ll continue to provide updates as we know more."