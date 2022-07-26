Slack back online after users report outage affecting sending messages

Slack says its services are once again up and running after users reported an outage on Tuesday morning affecting both its app and the website.

According to DownDetector.ca, reports of problems spiked at around 8:45 a.m. EDT. The company tweeted at 9:12 EDT that it has received multiple reports of threads not loading and users unable to send messages.

Half an hour later, Slack said messages "may be working slowly for some users, and not working at all for others."

Reports of outages began to taper down on DownDetector.ca after 9:15 a.m. EDT. Just after 11 a.m., Slack posted an update, saying users "should no longer be experiencing issues with sending messages, loading threads and uploading or downloading files."