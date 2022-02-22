Slack, the popular messaging service used by millions of people around the world, is back online for those affected users after going down earlier this morning.

In a status update on its website Tuesday morning, the company said it is "actively investigating the issue" but did not know the cause of the problem.

Shortly after noon EST, the company said it saw "signs of improvement" and advised users to try reloading Slack and doing a cache reset.

"We're continuing to see improvements, but we still have some work to do," Slack reported at 1:44 p.m. EST.

By 2:24 p.m. EST, the company said it had resolved the issue and "all impacted customers should now be able to access Slack."

The last status update did not provide a reason for the issue.

"Thanks for bearing with us and we apologize for the disruption to your work day!" the company said.

Many Slack users reported not being able to load the desktop or mobile versions of the messaging service.

On Twitter, some shared screenshots of their Slack workspaces that read: "Something's gone awry, and we're having trouble loading your workspace."

With files from CTVNews.ca’s Michael Lee