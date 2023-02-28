Should I delete TikTok? Cybersecurity experts explain what the federal ban could mean for everyday users
After a federal investigation into the social media giant TikTok, Canada announced it would ban the short-form video app on government-issued mobile devices, a move that cybersecurity experts say highlights pre-existing concerns for the safety of Canadians' personal data.
While the federal government didn't say it will be adding further restrictions on the app for the general public, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said "this may be a first step, it may be the only step we need to take, but every step of the way we’re going to be making sure that we’re keeping Canadians safe."
Cybersecurity expert Terry Cutler told CTV News Channel that Canadians can go about using the app at their own risk of their personal data being tracked, and while removing the app completely off their phones can be an option, there are concerns of its ties to other apps that TikTok can plug into to access users' personal data.
"There's so many ways that you can still be tracked online even without the TikTok app. The only other concern is that there's a lot of apps that plug into TikTok and vice versa, so they're still able to get information on you from other sources," Cutler said Tuesday.
WHY HAS THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT BANNED TIKTOK?
Following the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada's probe of the app, Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board. said on Monday the decision was a cautionary move.
"The decision to remove and block TikTok from government mobile devices is being taken as a precaution, particularly given concerns about the legal regime that governs the information collected from mobile devices, and is in line with the approach of our international partners," she said in a statement.
Fortier also said while there is no evidence to indicate any government data has been compromised, there are still risks involved for users of the app and Canadians should be aware of this before committing to its use.
Other provinces are now looking into banning the app from their government like Quebec, who quickly followed suit banning the app on government devices on Tuesday.
In response, TikTok questioned why the federal government set the ban without providing specific concerns or contacting the social media company first, according to a company spokesperson.
"We are always available to meet with our government officials to discuss how we protect the privacy and security of Canadians, but singling out TikTok in this way does nothing to achieve that shared goal. All it does is prevent officials from reaching the public on a platform loved by millions of Canadians," the spokesperson said.
SHOULD I DELETE TIKTOK?
According to TikTok's privacy policy, the app can access a user's personal data like date of birth, location, phone contact list, among other information. Aside from using this data to personalize its algorithm, it can also share it with other social networks like Google or Facebook. or to advertisers and other subsidiaries or affiliates with its corporate group.
Concerns of this data sharing, particularly with its Chinese parent company Bytedance, has been a main concern amid Canadian-Chinese tensions.
Rob Falzon, head of engineering at cybersecurity company Check Point, says TikTok has had vulnerabilities in the past, as research teams at Check Point found hackers could release private information by connecting a user's profile to phone numbers associated with the account, reveal personal information or upload unauthorized videos.
"I think there's a larger issue at play here that is not addressed by simply banning Tiktok," Falzon told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview on Tuesday. "And that is the issue of data protection and privacy laws in Canada in general."
Falzon says while he supports the ban on government-issued devices, there still needs to be more done to ensure Canadian's safety online, and not just with TikTok.
"We have to start asking ourselves if there should the people who create these apps hold that responsibility or should there be a sort of threshold that the government should implement this from a rules perspective to say, 'you need to meet these basic rules to be allowed to do business in Canada'?" he said.
Sharon Polsky, President of the Privacy and Access Council of Canada, says Canadian users should be more conscious about their online activity but it can be difficult to see it that way since so much of their daily activities have become so dependent on the use of technology, whether that's connecting with friends or shopping online.
"This is good to raise awareness, there are issues about websites, whether it's social media or retailers or just about any website, including medical and mental health websites that collect personal information, very, very sensitive personal information," she told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview on Tuesday.
Whether Canadians should continue to use the app should be completely up to them, she said, but that decision should include the education and tools to understand how their data is being used and how they can protect themselves.
HOW CAN I PROTECT MYSELF?
Falzon says Canadians need to start asking more questions about whether or not the devices they use every day require personal details in order to function.
"If it's a device like a smart TV or smart coffee maker, do you need a smart coffee maker? Do you need the app that goes with the smart coffee maker?" he said. "Did your coffeemaker just ask you what your birthday was? Why? Why am I putting that information in there?"
Similar to how parents are recommended to keep watch of their children's online activity, Falzon says everyone should be taking care of themselves in the same way to determine how much personal information they want to expose on apps and devices.
Polsky says it doesn`t necessarily have to be about looking through every single privacy policy, but by searching for educational tools that can show them how they can adjust what personal data they want to share, and if they aren`t happy with the device or app`s privacy setting, not being afraid to question it.
"There are legitimate reliable sources of information that are not scams that people can educate themselves to know how to look at the features in their phone, or their desktop or their tablet and lock it down. How not to just accept whatever is presented to them, to question it," she said.
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why migratory birds end up in the wrong place
Dan Riskin on the consequences of not experiencing nature
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Sask. man left with huge medical bills after insurer denies coverage following stroke in Arizona
The family of a Saskatchewan man who suffered a stroke in Arizona says he racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical bills after his insurance company denied coverage.
Should I delete TikTok? Cybersecurity experts explain what the federal ban could mean for everyday users
Amid Canada's decision to ban the social media app TikTok from government-issued mobile devices, cybersecurity and privacy experts explain how the ban highlights pre-existing concerns for the safety of personal data since the beginning of the digital age.
Nearly a third of Canadians have lost their luggage while flying: survey
A new survey has found roughly one-third of Canadians have lost their luggage when flying, while 6.7 per cent of those who lost luggage never saw their belongings again.
Cardiologists weigh in on whether COVID-19 or vaccines pose a greater risk of heart problems
A growing body of research is showing links between COVID-19 and heart-related problems, particularly in young people. Despite misinformation that claims otherwise, cardiologists still say the virus poses a greater risk of cardiac issues than the vaccine.
opinion | Don Martin: The Trudeau tipping point is within sight
The Trudeau tipping point is within sight. The moment when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau knows he has to quit for the good of the party or the Liberals realize they can't survive re-election with him at the helm is almost upon us, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Leafs re-acquire Luke Schenn, deal Rasmus Sandin and Pierre Engvall
The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to wheel and deal ahead of the NHL trade deadline.
Suspect in random Toronto attack that killed former CBC journalist surrenders to police
A suspect wanted in connection with the death of a long-time CBC journalist has been arrested and charged with manslaughter after he turned himself in to police.
What you need to know about interest and penalties if you fill your taxes late
Tax season is underway in Canada. For tax procrastinators, here's a look at what you'll be charged if you don't file on time this year.
Canada proposes letting new Canadians skip citizenship ceremony, take oath online
New Canadians could soon have the option to forgo a citizenship ceremony and take their oath online, without accompaniment, as Ottawa seeks to cut processing times for citizenship applications.
Canada
-
Sask. man left with huge medical bills after insurer denies coverage following stroke in Arizona
The family of a Saskatchewan man who suffered a stroke in Arizona says he racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical bills after his insurance company denied coverage.
-
City of Vancouver plow spends snowy morning stuck in ditch
Tuesday's heavier-than-expected snowfall caused havoc on Vancouver roads during the morning rush hour, and even a city truck equipped with a snowplow wasn't immune.
-
Nearly a third of Canadians have lost their luggage while flying: survey
A new survey has found roughly one-third of Canadians have lost their luggage when flying, while 6.7 per cent of those who lost luggage never saw their belongings again.
-
Man shot with rubber bullets during wrongful arrest wants Vancouver police held accountable
An innocent man who was mistaken for a home invasion suspect and shot with rubber bullets last week wants to see the Vancouver police officers involved in his wrongful arrest held accountable.
-
Suspect in random Toronto attack that killed former CBC journalist surrenders to police
A suspect wanted in connection with the death of a long-time CBC journalist has been arrested and charged with manslaughter after he turned himself in to police.
-
Nova Scotia police dismantle 3D gun manufacturing operation; man charged
A man is facing weapons and smuggling charges after police say they raided a firearms manufacturing operation inside a home in Meaghers Grant, N.S.
World
-
Andrew Tate seeks to recruit right-wing politicians to his cause, wiretaps show
Andrew Tate has sought to fight rape and trafficking allegations while in police custody, directing associates to recruit two right-wing lawmakers to his cause, according to wiretaps of his phone calls submitted to a court by Romanian prosecutors.
-
Last witnesses in Murdaugh case before jury sees crime scene
Alex Murdaugh's former law partner testified Tuesday as one of the final witnesses in the South Carolina double murder trial as the court prepared to bring jurors to the scene of the killings.
-
McCarthy defends giving Tucker Carlson Jan. 6 trove access
U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is defending his decision to give Fox News' Tucker Carlson 'exclusive' access to Jan. 6 security footage of the Capitol attack, despite the conservative commentator's own work raising false claims and conspiracy theories about the 2021 riot over Joe Biden's election.
-
Drones fly deep inside Russia; Putin orders border tightened
Drones that the Kremlin said were launched by Ukraine flew deep inside Russian territory, including one that got within 100 kilometres of Moscow, signalling breaches in Russian defences as President Vladimir Putin ordered stepped-up protection at the border.
-
Northern Ireland's history makes post-Brexit deal complex
Britain and the European Union have reached a new agreement on post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland, raising hopes that more than six years of wrangling over the U.K.'s departure from the bloc may finally come to an end.
-
China purging 'Western erroneous views' from legal education
China has ordered closer adherence to the dictates of the ruling Communist Party and leader Xi Jinping in legal education, demanding that schools 'oppose and resist Western erroneous views' such as constitutional government, separation of powers, and judicial independence.
Politics
-
Foreign interference protocol worked well in 2021 election, report says
A newly released independent report on the protocol designed to inform Canadians in the event of threats to the 2021 federal election concludes it worked well overall, but the public should be told more about what it would consider cause for concern.
-
TikTok banned on government-issued devices: How party leaders are responding
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has shut down his account on the social media app TikTok, while NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is 'taking a pause' from posting, following the news the federal government is banning the hugely popular app on government-issued phones.
-
Alberta budget surplus slides by $2B, investments in safety and health continue
Alberta's 2023 budget continues affordability measures and targeted investments in public safety, healthcare, and education as the projected surplus declined by $2 billion for 2022-23.
Health
-
Canadian Dental Association releases recommendations for feds on dental care
The Canadian government's approach to universal dental care should include preserving private dental insurance programs and using existing clinics should be part of the Canadian government's approach to universal dental care, the Canadian Dental Association says.
-
Canadians with rare diseases report long delays accessing care: study
Many Canadians living with rare diseases struggle for years to receive a diagnosis or access care, according to results of a new national survey conducted by market research firm Ipsos Canada.
-
Cardiologists weigh in on whether COVID-19 or vaccines pose a greater risk of heart problems
A growing body of research is showing links between COVID-19 and heart-related problems, particularly in young people. Despite misinformation that claims otherwise, cardiologists still say the virus poses a greater risk of cardiac issues than the vaccine.
Sci-Tech
-
How to see Jupiter and Venus 'kissing' in the sky on Wednesday evening
Just after sunset on Wednesday, Jupiter and Venus will appear to embrace in the evening sky.
-
What time is it on moon? Europe pushing for lunar time zone
With more lunar missions than ever on the horizon, the European Space Agency wants to give the moon its own time zone. This week, the agency said space organizations around the world are considering how best to keep time on the moon.
-
Should I delete TikTok? Cybersecurity experts explain what the federal ban could mean for everyday users
Amid Canada's decision to ban the social media app TikTok from government-issued mobile devices, cybersecurity and privacy experts explain how the ban highlights pre-existing concerns for the safety of personal data since the beginning of the digital age.
Entertainment
-
Chris Rock will talk about Will Smith's Oscars slap in his live Netflix special
Stand-up comedian Chris Rock is going live with a new Netflix special a week before the Oscars after he spent the past year on tour and working out material on the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap.
-
The Oscar universe belongs to 'Everything Everywhere'
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' has emerged as the most improbable of Academy Awards heavyweights. An absurdist indie that pairs existentialism and everything bagels is not just heading for a few possible wins at the Oscars on March 12. It's poised to steamroll.
-
Hayden Panettiere's family honours late Jansen Panettiere with moving statement
Hayden Panettiere and her family on Monday spoke for the first time about the death of Jansen Panettiere, an established voice-over actor and Hayden Panettiere's brother, who died earlier this month. He was 28.
Business
-
Canadian economy posted no growth in fourth quarter, but consumer spending is holding on
The Canadian economy was treading water at the end of 2022, the latest GDP report shows, but beneath the disappointing data is resilient consumer spending keeping the economy afloat.
-
What you need to know about interest and penalties if you fill your taxes late
Tax season is underway in Canada. For tax procrastinators, here's a look at what you'll be charged if you don't file on time this year.
-
Scotiabank rethinking strategy as results hit by high funding costs, expense growth
Scotiabank's new chief executive says the bank is rethinking its strategy as it reported a drop in profits last quarter because of high funding costs and expense growth.
Lifestyle
-
Doll modelled after Canada's first Black female interventional cardiologist
A company is making dolls that celebrate diversity and inclusion, with one of its latest designs honouring a Montrealer paving the way for Black women in her medical specialty.
-
How to recycle, donate clothing to reduce fashion waste
Fast fashion cycles are harming the environment, with 500 million kilograms of clothing estimates to be filling up Canadian landfills, but one expert says there are sustainable ways to get rid of clothing.
-
The first restaurant in Winnipeg to have an electric fridge 're-opens'
Renovations at a downtown Winnipeg lunch spot uncovered the early history of food preservation and cooking in the building
Sports
-
Leafs re-acquire Luke Schenn, deal Rasmus Sandin and Pierre Engvall
The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to wheel and deal ahead of the NHL trade deadline.
-
Edmonton Oilers trade forward Jesse Puljujärvi to Carolina Hurricanes
Dealing embattled right-winger Jesse Puljujärvi is simply step one for the Edmonton Oilers, says general manager Ken Holland.
-
Oilers acquire Ekholm from Nashville for Barrie, Schaefer, 1st rounder: TSN
The Edmonton Oilers beefed up their blueline Tuesday afternoon by bringing in 6'4" defenceman Mattias Ekholm from the Nashville Predators.
Autos
-
Mexican president says Tesla to build plant in Mexico
Mexico's president announced Tuesday that electric car company Tesla has committed to building a major plant in the industrial hub of Monterrey in northern Mexico.
-
Nissan recalls over 800K SUVs; key defect can cut off engine
Nissan is recalling more than 809,000 small SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because a key problem can cause the ignition to shut off while they're being driven.
-
Max Verstappen again the man to beat in F1 in 2023
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was so far ahead last season that catching the Formula One champion may feel like scaling a mountain.