Several planets including Jupiter, Mars to be visible in night sky near moon this month

The night sky is set to be crowded this month — several of Earth’s neighbouring planets will appear near the moon in the next few weeks, creating a treat for stargazers.

According to NASA’s skywatching tips for July, compiled by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, there will be opportunities to see multiple planets cruising through the night sky near the moon throughout the month.

On July 11, Jupiter will be visible in the sky beneath the crescent moon in the eastern sky just before sunrise.

The new moon — the time of month in which the moon appears to have disappeared from the sky completely — will occur on July 18.

But just two days later, as the moon appears again as a sliver in the sky, it’ll be joined by Mars and Venus.

Mars is dimmer in the sky this month than it has been in the past, as its current position in its orbit puts it farther away from the Earth, according to NASA. Although it will be visible to the naked eye, you may need binoculars if you want to be able to see its distinctive red colour.

Despite being dimmer, it may be the easier of the two planets to find in the sky on July 20, as it will appear right next to the moon in the western sky after sunset. You may have to search a little to find Venus, farther below the other two, but it will be clear once you see it, as it will be much brighter than Mars. According to NASA, it will be “quite low in the sky”.

Mars and Venus will be visible all month, according to NASA, but July 20 is the day they will be closest to the moon. They were cozier with each other in June, but now these two planets will drift farther apart and lower in the sky as the month goes on, with Venus in particular appearing much lower in the sky.

Those interested in seeing Mars and Venus draw close to each other will also have a prime opportunity earlier in the month.

According to the astronomy blog When the Curves Line Up, run by astronomer Jeffrey L. Hunt, this Sunday will see Venus and Mars draw close to the bright star Regulus — an event that we won’t see again until 2053.

Those hoping to catch a glimpse of the rare event should begin looking for Venus around 45 minutes after nightfall, according to the blog, and then Mars. Regulus will appear to the upper left of Mars, closer to Venus than to Mars itself.

The blog added that Mercury will be slightly above the horizon on July 19 and 20, but is unlikely to be visible with the other planets due to the sun’s glare, and the fact that it sets just 45 minutes after the Sun.

Saturn will also be making an appearance in the night sky all month, NASA says, showing up high in the south late at night and in the early morning hours. A bright star called Fomalhaut should be visible between Saturn and the horizon, which may make it easier to locate Saturn in the sky.

According to NASA, Formalhaut is 440 million years old, making it a relatively young star.

The planets will likely be visible with the naked eye, weather permitting, regardless of where you live, but for those who live in more remote regions and have access to areas with very dark skies, July is also prime time to view the Milky Way itself.

If you are in an area that gets dark enough, far away from the light pollution of cities, the Milky Way core will show up as a brighter band in the night sky, showing the glow of clusters of stars millions of kilometres away.