Seoul: North Korean hackers stole US$1.2B in virtual assets
North Korean hackers have stolen an estimated 1.5 trillion won (US$1.2 billion) in cryptocurrency and other virtual assets in the past five years, more than half of it this year alone, South Korea's spy agency said Thursday.
Experts and officials say North Korea has turned to crypto hacking and other illicit cyber activities as a source of badly needed foreign currency to support its fragile economy and fund its nuclear program following harsh UN sanctions and the COVID-19 pandemic.
South Korea's main spy agency, the National Intelligence Service, said North Korea's capacity to steal digital assets is considered among the best in the world because of the country's focus on cybercrimes since UN economic sanctions were toughened in 2017 in response to its nuclear and missile tests.
The UN sanctions imposed in 2016-17 ban key North Korean exports such as coal, textiles and seafood and also led member states to repatriate North Korean overseas workers. Its economy suffered further setbacks after it imposed some of the world's most draconian restrictions against the pandemic.
The NIS said state-sponsored North Korean hackers are estimated to have stolen 1.5 trillion won ($1.2 billion) in virtual assets around the world since 2017, including about 800 billion won ($626 million) this year alone. It said more than 100 billion won ($78 million) of the total came from South Korea.
It said North Korean hackers are expected to conduct more cyberattacks next year to steal advanced South Korean technologies and confidential information on South Korean foreign policy and national security.
Earlier this month, senior diplomats from the United States, South Korea and Japan agreed to increase efforts to curb illegal North Korean cyber activities. In February, a panel of UN experts said North Korea was continuing to steal hundreds of millions of dollars from financial institutions and cryptocurrency firms and exchanges.
Despite its economic difficulties, North Korea has carried out a record number or missile tests this year in what some experts say is an attempt to modernize its arsenal and boost its leverage in future negotiations with its rivals to win sanctions relief and other concessions.
More than $2.7M paid to 50 claimants of serious injury connected to a vaccine in Canada
According to new statistics, 50 claims of a serious and permanent injury connected to a vaccine authorized by Health Canada have been approved for compensation by Canada’s Vaccine Injury Support Program, which has approved or paid out $2.7 million in total since 2021.
opinion | Why are real estate sales down in Canada?
The value of homes being sold is dropping as the demand for homes continues to fall. What’s driving this downward trend, though? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how higher interest rates are affecting home sales, outlines how much the real estate market has declined year-over-year, and outlines how it could affect you.
How fast food chains, grocery stores are responding to Canada's plastics ban
As the first phase of Canada's single-use plastics ban comes into force, CTVNews.ca looks at how restaurants and grocery stores have been phasing out disposable bags, cutlery, and packaging.
Stores roll out Boxing Day sales early to woo customers after lacklustre Black Friday
Stores in Canada are gearing up for Boxing Day sales, with many rolling out deals early in the hopes of enticing budget-conscious shoppers.
Regulations for ban on foreign homebuyers announced, law coming into effect Jan. 1
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. has announced regulations for the ban on foreign homebuyers, which comes into effect on Jan. 1.
City negotiating with activists blocking access to Winnipeg landfill
The City of Winnipeg is currently negotiating with activists who are blocking access to its only operating landfill, demanding searches for the remains of Indigenous women killed by an alleged serial killer.
Back-to-office mandate has some public-service parents scrambling to find child care
Public servants who received a controversial back-to-the-office order last week are scrambling to find childcare before the transitional mid-January date when federal employees will be required to spend two or three days a week at the office.
IAEA discusses Ukraine nuclear plant protections with Russia
The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog met Thursday in Moscow with officials from Russia's military and state atomic energy company as he pursues a long-running drive to set up a protection zone around a Russian-occupied nuclear power plant in Ukraine.
-
Trump seeks to toss E. Jean Carroll sexual assault lawsuit and claims new New York law is unconstitutional
Former President Donald Trump asked a federal court on Wednesday to dismiss the sexual assault lawsuit, brought under a new state law in New York, that was filed by the ex-magazine columnist who has accused Trump of rape.
-
Zelenskyy's surprise visit to DC was months in the making
The idea of a daring wartime trip by Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington had percolated for some time before the surprise visit was revealed just hours ahead of the Ukrainian president's arrival.
Israel's Netanyahu says he has formed new government
Designated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced late Wednesday that he has successfully formed a new coalition, setting the stage for him to return to power as head of the most right-wing Israeli government ever to hold office.
Warren Jeffs' nephew charged with kidnapping girl in Utah
Utah has filed kidnapping charges against the nephew of imprisoned polygamous leader Warren Jeffs, saying that he and his sister's 10-year-old daughter have gone missing, apparently to keep the girl from her mother upon orders Jeffs issued from prison in Texas.
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern, rival turn her hot-mic vulgarity into charity's win
The PM's comment had come after David Seymour, who leads the libertarian ACT party, peppered Ardern with questions about her government's record for around seven minutes during Parliament's Question Time, which allows for spirited debate between rival parties.
Trudeau signals shift away from humanitarian aid toward financing infrastructure
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is signalling a shift away from humanitarian aid toward funding infrastructure projects in developing countries.
Future of hybrid sittings to be determined in the new year, here's what's been said so far
MPs have been studying the future of hybrid Parliament, and in the new year a House committee is expected to release a series of recommendations as to whether it is time to retire the virtual elements of Commons proceedings. Ahead of that report being made public, here's what the committee has heard from participants in the study.
Public service union to file labour board complaint over hybrid work plan
The Public Service Alliance of Canada says it is filing a labour board complaint against the federal government.
More than 230,000 microplastics could be in your holiday dinner: study
The holiday dinner many are looking forward to this season could come with an unexpected ingredient – plastic – after a study at the University of Portsmouth in England found about 230,000 microplastic particles while examining two separate roast dinners.
Nine-month-old N.B. baby tested positive for RSV after death, godmother says
The godmother of a nine-month-old baby girl who died on Sunday is speaking out on behalf of the grief-stricken parents.
Japan adopts plan to maximize nuclear energy, in major shift
Japan adopted a plan on Thursday to extend the lifespan of nuclear reactors, replace the old and even build new ones, a major shift in a country scarred by the Fukushima disaster that once planned to phase out atomic power.
Fossil reveals last meal of a dinosaur that lived 120 million years ago
Canadian scientists have announced the discovery of a fossil preserved with its last meal, a rare finding that sheds light on what the ancient ecosystem may have looked like.
Canadian film 'Eternal Spring' misses Oscar race for best international feature
Canada's entry for best international feature has been knocked out of the competition at next year's Oscars.
Justin Bieber slams H&M 'trash' merchandise featuring his image
Pop singer Justin Bieber lashed out at H&M over clothes featuring the Canadian artist's image and lyrics, saying the Swedish fashion retailer had not obtained his approval.
'General Hospital' star Sonya Eddy dead at 55
Sonya Eddy, a veteran actress best known for her performance as nurse Epiphany Johnson on the soap opera 'General Hospital,' has died, the show announced in a tribute post.
Associates of FTX founder plead guilty to criminal charges
Two of Sam Bankman-Fried's top associates secretly pleaded guilty to criminal charges in the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX and are cooperating with investigators, a federal prosecutor announced Wednesday as the digital coin entrepreneur was being flown in FBI custody to the U.S. from the Bahamas.
Crown not pursuing animal cruelty charge against Marineland
Crown prosecutors stayed a criminal charge against Marineland in a Niagara, Ont. courtroom Wednesday that alleged the facility was hosting dolphin shows without the authority to do so.
Wall Street futures slip after 3 days of gains
Markets on Wall Street trended modestly lower before the bell early Thursday as the last economic reports of the year trickle in, including a final reading on inflation, which has dogged the the U.S. economy for nearly two years.
French ski resort becomes first in Europe to ban smoking
On December 17, as the ski grounds of Les Gets opened its doors for the snowy season, it also became the first ski resort in Europe to ban smoking in its entire communal area, or to quote its new campaign slogan: "Les Gets, territory without cigarette butts."
The world's most fascinating abandoned towns and cities
Whether destroyed during war, evacuated for ammunition practice or cast aside after nearby precious metals and minerals turned out to be in short supply, CNN takes a look at some of the world's most fascinating abandoned towns and cities.
Men can compete in artistic swimming at Paris Olympics
Men can compete in Olympic artistic swimming for the first time at the 2024 Paris Games, World Aquatics said on Thursday.
Super Bowl winner Ronnie Hillman dies aged 31 after cancer battle
Ronnie Hillman, a Super Bowl-winning running back for the Denver Broncos, died aged 31 on Wednesday, according to a post from his family on his Instagram page.
Judge appointed Yankees captain after reaching longterm deal
The New York Yankees named outfielder Aaron Judge as the 16th captain in franchise history on Wednesday. The 30-year-old signed a nine-year deal worth a reported US$360 million.
Canada moves to mandate electric vehicle sales starting in 2026
One-fifth of all passenger cars, SUVs and trucks sold in Canada in 2026 will need to run on electricity under new regulations Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault proposed Wednesday.
U.S. Postal Service pledges move to all-electric delivery fleet
In a major boost for U.S. President Joe Biden's pledge to eliminate gas-powered vehicles from the sprawling federal fleet, the Postal Service said Tuesday it will sharply increase the number of electric-powered delivery trucks -- and will go all-electric for new purchases starting in 2026.
'Meaningful savings': Alberta government to suspend fuel tax on Jan. 1
The price to fill up your tank in Alberta will drop in the new year, thanks to the UCP government's strategy to suspend the fuel tax.