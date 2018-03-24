Self-taught rocket scientist launches himself 570 metres into the sky
In this March 6, 2018, file photo, "Mad" Mike Hughes reacts after the decision to scrub another launch attempt of his rocket near Amboy, Calif. (James Quigg/Daily Press via AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, March 24, 2018 9:30PM EDT
LOS ANGELES -- A self-taught rocket scientist who believes the Earth is flat propelled himself about 570 metres into the air in his homemade vessel before a hard landing in the Mojave Desert that left him slightly bruised.
"Mad" Mike Hughes told The Associated Press he hurt his back but is otherwise fine and was "relieved" after Saturday's launch near Amboy, California.
The launch in the desert town -- about 320 kilometres east of Los Angeles -- was originally scheduled for November. It was scrubbed several times after mechanical and logistical issues with the Bureau of Land Management.
The 61-year-old limo driver converted a mobile home into a ramp and modified it to launch from a vertical angle. For months he's been working on overhauling his rocket in his garage.
