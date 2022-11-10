Section of destroyed shuttle Challenger found on ocean floor
A large section of the destroyed space shuttle Challenger has been found buried in sand at the bottom of the Atlantic, more than three decades after the tragedy that killed a schoolteacher and six others.
NASA's Kennedy Space Center announced the discovery Thursday.
"Upon first hearing about it, it brings you right back to 1986," said Michael Ciannilli, a NASA manager in charge of the remains of both lost shuttles, Challenger and Columbia.
In a NASA interview, he said it's one of the biggest pieces of Challenger ever found in the decades since the accident.
Divers for a TV documentary crew first spotted the piece in March while seeking wreckage of a World War II plane. NASA recently verified through video that the piece was part of the shuttle that broke apart shortly after liftoff on Jan. 28, 1986. All seven on board were killed, including the first schoolteacher bound for space, Christa McAuliffe.
The remnant is more than 15 feet by 15 feet (4.5 metres by 4.5 metres); it's likely bigger because part of it is covered with sand. Because of the presence of square thermal tiles, it's believed to be from the shuttle's belly, officials said.
The fragment remains on the ocean floor just off the Florida coast near Cape Canaveral, as NASA determines the next step. It remains the property of the U.S. government.
Ciannilli said the families of all seven Challenger crew members have been notified.
A History Channel documentary detailing the discovery airs Nov. 22.
------
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why Arctic lakes are disappearing
Dan Riskin on climate change's impact on tree growth
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Wear face masks indoors, federal health officials urge Canadians
Federal health officials urged Canadians to wear face masks indoors and continue following other public health precautions during a COVID-19 update on Thursday morning.
Veterans affairs minister stands firm on record in face of anger, call to resign
Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay is standing firm in the face of frustration over the Liberal government's treatment of ill and injured veterans and even a call for him to resign.
Canada's low unemployment rate is unsustainable, contributing to inflation: Macklem
Canada's low unemployment rate is not sustainable and is contributing to decades-high inflation, Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem said during a speech in downtown Toronto Thursday.
Liberals look to extend House hours, citing Conservative obstruction
Government House Leader Mark Holland says when MPs return to Ottawa next week he'll be advancing a motion to extend the House of Commons' sitting hours, citing Conservative obstruction.
Tropical Storm Nicole topples Florida beachfront homes into ocean
Tropical Storm Nicole sent multiple homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean Thursday and threatened a row of high rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away seawalls and other remaining protections only weeks ago.
Section of destroyed shuttle Challenger found on ocean floor
A large section of the destroyed space shuttle Challenger has been found buried in sand at the bottom of the Atlantic, more than three decades after the tragedy that killed a schoolteacher and six others.
Tim Hortons brand soup base recalled in Ontario, Alberta due to presence of bugs
Tim Hortons brand chicken noodle soup base has been recalled in Alberta and Ontario due to the presence of extra protein – bugs.
WATCH LIVE | State of emergency unneeded to clear Alberta border blockade: provincial official
A senior civil servant in Alberta says the provincial government never declared a state of emergency after protesters blockaded a key border crossing because it would not have helped.
King Charles III unveils first posthumous statue of Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles III has unveiled the first statue of his late mother Queen Elizabeth II since her death in September. The new sculpture in the English city of York was revealed on Wednesday outside York Minster.
Canada
-
Canadian health-care system struggling amid 'multi-demic' of flu, COVID-19 and RSV
Experts say a 'multi-demic' of flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases has crippled most emergency departments across the country, as health-care workers are stretched thin.
-
A quarter of Canadians have stockpiled food in the last month as grocery prices climb: Nanos survey
Canadians are buying less expensive food, stockpiling food and even eating less to cope with food prices as inflation soars, according to a new survey.
-
Tim Hortons brand soup base recalled in Ontario, Alberta due to presence of bugs
Tim Hortons brand chicken noodle soup base has been recalled in Alberta and Ontario due to the presence of extra protein – bugs.
-
Quebec woman accused of mailing poison to Donald Trump reviewing plea offer: lawyer
A lawyer for the Montreal-area woman accused of mailing poison to former United States president Donald Trump says she is likely to accept a plea deal.
-
Teen charged with murder in hit-and-run death of Calgary officer to hear verdict
A teen charged with first-degree murder in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer is scheduled to learn his fate today.
-
Wear face masks indoors, federal health officials urge Canadians
Federal health officials urged Canadians to wear face masks indoors and continue following other public health precautions during a COVID-19 update on Thursday morning.
World
-
Palestinians join huge Fatah rally in Gaza Strip amid rift
Turning a huge park in Gaza City into a sea of yellow flags, tens of thousands of Palestinians on Thursday commemorated the anniversary of the death of Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat -- a rare public show of support for the Fatah faction in the heartland of its Islamist rival Hamas.
-
Georgia secretary of state's race chosen for required audit
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Thursday that state election officials will conduct an audit of his own race to satisfy an audit requirement in state law.
-
9 dead, including 4 women, in attack on bar in Mexico
Nine people are dead, including four women, after gunmen burst into a bar and opened fire in the violence-wracked Mexican state of Guanajuato, authorities said Thursday.
-
Officials: U.S. sending Ukraine $400 million in military aid
The U.S. will send $400 million more in military aid to Ukraine, several U.S. officials said Thursday, amid concerns that financial assistance for the war against Russia could decline a bit if Republicans take control of Congress.
-
Israel archaeologists find ancient comb with 'full sentence'
Israeli archaeologists have found an ancient comb dating back some 3,700 years ago and bearing what is likely the oldest known full sentence in Canaanite alphabetical script, according to an article published Wednesday.
-
Russia withdrawing, Ukrainian official fears 'city of death'
Russia said it began withdrawing troops from the strategic Ukrainian city of Kherson on Thursday, in a potential turning point in the grinding war, but a Ukrainian official warned that Russian land mines could render it a 'city of death.'
Politics
-
Liberals look to extend House hours, citing Conservative obstruction
Government House Leader Mark Holland says when MPs return to Ottawa next week he'll be advancing a motion to extend the House of Commons' sitting hours, citing Conservative obstruction.
-
Veterans affairs minister stands firm on record in face of anger, call to resign
Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay is standing firm in the face of frustration over the Liberal government's treatment of ill and injured veterans and even a call for him to resign.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | State of emergency unneeded to clear Alberta border blockade: provincial official
A senior civil servant in Alberta says the provincial government never declared a state of emergency after protesters blockaded a key border crossing because it would not have helped.
Health
-
Canadian health-care system struggling amid 'multi-demic' of flu, COVID-19 and RSV
Experts say a 'multi-demic' of flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases has crippled most emergency departments across the country, as health-care workers are stretched thin.
-
Tim Hortons brand soup base recalled in Ontario, Alberta due to presence of bugs
Tim Hortons brand chicken noodle soup base has been recalled in Alberta and Ontario due to the presence of extra protein – bugs.
-
Wear face masks indoors, federal health officials urge Canadians
Federal health officials urged Canadians to wear face masks indoors and continue following other public health precautions during a COVID-19 update on Thursday morning.
Sci-Tech
-
Israel archaeologists find ancient comb with 'full sentence'
Israeli archaeologists have found an ancient comb dating back some 3,700 years ago and bearing what is likely the oldest known full sentence in Canaanite alphabetical script, according to an article published Wednesday.
-
Section of destroyed shuttle Challenger found on ocean floor
A large section of the destroyed space shuttle Challenger has been found buried in sand at the bottom of the Atlantic, more than three decades after the tragedy that killed a schoolteacher and six others.
-
Here are the best EVs with the longest driving range, Edmunds report
The term 'range anxiety' has been synonymous with EVs for most of their existence, but that shouldn't be the case anymore. Many EVs can now drive about 300 miles or well north of that, says a report my Edmunds.
Entertainment
-
Jury deliberations begin in rape civil case vs. Paul Haggis
Jurors began deliberating Thursday in a civil trial involving Academy Award-winning filmmaker Paul Haggis and a publicist who accused him of rape.
-
'Sense of hopelessness': Michelle Obama shares personal stories of coping in new book
Michelle Obama said she struggled with a 'crushing sense of hopelessness' after the 2020 presidential election that was brought on by the death and isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic, a summer of political and racial unrest and the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
-
Jennifer Aniston opens up about failed IVF and says she has 'zero regrets'
Jennifer Aniston has opened up about her failed attempts to get pregnant, saying she has 'zero regrets' about a difficult period in her life.
Business
-
Canada's low unemployment rate is unsustainable, contributing to inflation: Macklem
Canada's low unemployment rate is not sustainable and is contributing to decades-high inflation, Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem said during a speech in downtown Toronto Thursday.
-
Unions say turnover rate high for new airport security officers as busy holiday season looms
Unions representing airport security screeners say turnover for new employees is high despite efforts to hire more workers, with as few as one in three recent hires still on the job in some regions.
-
S&P/TSX composite up more than 600 points, U.S. stocks also rally higher
Canada's main stock index was up more than 600 points in a broad-based rally, while U.S. stock markets also stormed higher after a report showing the annual pace of inflation in the United States eased in October.
Lifestyle
-
Spinning Top, Lite-Brite, inducted in toy hall of fame
The National Toy Hall of Fame's new honourees include the spinning top, Masters of the Universe and Lite-Brite as this year's inductees.
-
Changes are coming to Wordle
Changes are coming for Wordle ... again. For starters the New York Times this week named Tracy Bennett the new editor of Wordle, the wildly popular online puzzle game.
-
18-carat pink diamond reaps US$28.8M at Geneva auction
A pear-shaped 18-carat pink diamond billed as a rarity sold at a Geneva auction for 28.4 million Swiss francs (US$28.8 million), including fees and taxes, on the lower end of the expected range.
Sports
-
Defender Alistair Johnston set to enter Canadian men's soccer record book
Johnston has started 26 games in a row for Canada. Former Canada captain Bruce Wilson holds the men's record at 27, set from 1984 to '86 when Canada last appeared at the World Cup.
-
Rodgers says time helps him appreciate years with McCarthy
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says the passage of time has given him a greater appreciation of the seasons he spent playing for Mike McCarthy.
-
Biden hopes Putin will negotiate WNBA star's release
U.S. President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he hopes Russian President Vladimir Putin will be more willing to negotiate the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner now that the U.S. midterm elections are over.
Autos
-
California voters weigh new tax on rich to boost electric vehicle adoption
Should California's richest residents pay higher taxes to help put more electric vehicles on the road? That's a question the state's voters are weighing in the election that concludes Tuesday.
-
Diesel prices jump in all three Maritime provinces, topping $3 a litre in New Brunswick
Drivers in all three Maritime provinces will be paying more for diesel after prices were adjusted Saturday morning.
-
How low diesel supply in the U.S. could affect Canada
A low supply of diesel in the United States could have spillover effects here in Canada in the form of higher prices, experts predict.