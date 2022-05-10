Secret chamber beneath a home reveals Iron Age mysteries
An unexpected discovery has revealed ancient artwork that was once part of an Iron Age complex beneath a house in southeastern Turkey. The unfinished work shows a procession of deities that depicts how different cultures came together.
Looters initially broke into the subterranean complex in 2017 by creating an opening in the ground floor of a two-story home in the village of Başbük. The chamber, carved into limestone bedrock, stretches for 98 feet (30 meters) beneath the house.
When the looters were caught by authorities, a team of archaeologists did an abbreviated rescue excavation to study the significance of the underground complex and the art on the rock panel in the fall of 2018 before erosion could further damage the site. What the researchers found has been shared in a study published Tuesday by the journal Antiquity.
The artwork was created in the 9th century BC during the Neo-Assyrian Empire, which began in Mesopotamia and expanded to become the largest superpower at the time.
This expansion included Anatolia, a large peninsula in Western Asia that includes much of modern-day Turkey, between 600 and 900 BC.
"When the Assyrian Empire exercised political power in south-eastern Anatolia, Assyrian governors expressed their power through art in Assyrian courtly style," said study author Selim Ferruh Adali, associate professor of history at the Social Sciences University of Ankara in Turkey, in a statement.
An example of this style was carved monumental rock reliefs, but Neo-Assyrian examples have been rare, the study authors wrote.
COMBINING CULTURES
The artwork reflects an integration of cultures instead of outright conquest. The deities have their names written in the local Aramaic language. The imagery depicts religious themes from Syria and Anatolia and were created in the Assyrian style.
"It shows how in the early phase of Neo-Assyrian control of the region there was a local cohabitation and symbiosis of the Assyrians and the Arameans in a region," Adali said. "The Başbük panel gives scholars studying the nature of empires a striking example of how regional traditions can remain vocal and vital in the exercise of imperial power expressed through monumental art."
The artwork shows eight deities, all unfinished. The largest is 3.6 feet (1.1 meters) in height. The local deities in the artwork include the moon god Sîn, the storm god Hadad and the goddess Atargatis. Behind them, the researchers could identify a sun god and other divinities. The depictions combine symbols of Syro-Anatolian religious significance with elements of Assyrian representation, Adali said.
"The inclusion of Syro-Anatolian religious themes (illustrates) an adaptation of Neo-Assyrian elements in ways that one did not expect from earlier finds," Adali said. "They reflect an earlier phase of Assyrian presence in the region when local elements were more emphasized."
Upon discovering this artwork, study author Mehmet Önal, a professor of archaeology at Harran University in Turkey, said, "As the dim light of the lamp revealed the deities, I trembled with awe as I realized I was confronted with the very expressive eyes and majestic face of the storm god Hadad."
MYSTERIES REMAIN
The team also identified an inscription that may show the name of Mukīn-abūa, a Neo-Assyrian official who served during the reign of Adad-nirari III between 783 and 811 BC. The archaeologists suspect that he had been assigned to this region at the time and was using the complex as a way to win over the appeal of the local population.
But the structure is incomplete and has remained unfinished for all this time, suggesting that something caused the builders and artists to abandon it -- perhaps even a revolt.
"The panel was made by local artists serving Assyrian authorities who adapted Neo-Assyrian art in a provincial context," Adali said. "It was used to carry out rituals overseen by provincial authorities. It may have been abandoned due to a change in provincial authorities and practices or due to an arising political-military conflict."
Adali was the epigraphist of the team who read and translated the Aramaic inscriptions in 2019 using photos captured by the research team, who had to work quickly to study the site.
"I was shocked to see Aramaic inscriptions on such artwork, and a sense of great excitement overtook me as I read the names of the deities," Adali said.
The site was closed after the 2018 excavations because it is unstable and could collapse. It is now under the legal protection of Turkey's Ministry of Culture and Tourism. The archaeologists are eager to continue their work when excavations can safely resume and capture new images of the artwork and inscriptions and possibly uncover more artwork and artifacts.
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on whether or not rainforests can bounce back
Dan Riskin on why Earth's boreal forests are on the move
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Omicron subvariants behind South Africa surge detected in Canada
Two new Omicron subvariants that are driving a surge of COVID-19 infections in South Africa have been detected in Canada. In an email to CTVNews.ca, a Public Health Agency of Canada spokesperson confirmed they are aware of three BA.4 cases in Canada, and one of BA.5.
Alberta's highest court deems Impact Assessment Act to be unconstitutional
The Alberta Court of Appeal has determined that the federal government overstepped its mark with the Impact Assessment Act. The decision on the act, previously known as Bill C-69, was made with a majority opinion from three of five justices, with an additional judge signing off on that opinion.
Acute hepatitis cases reported in Canada as outbreak affects children globally
Seven probable cases of severe acute hepatitis have been reported over a six-month period at one of Canada's major children's hospitals, as an unexplained outbreak of severe cases is affecting healthy, young children around the world.
Russian troops planted mines in playgrounds and parks in Ukrainian town: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Russian troops planted mines in playgrounds, parks and in front of family homes in Irpin, a town she recently visited with the prime minister.
Autopsies are being conducted on the guests found dead at a Sandals resort in the Bahamas. Here's what we know
Officials are conducting autopsies to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the deaths of three Americans at a Sandals resort on the Bahamas' Great Exuma island on Friday, according to the Bahamian police commissioner.
Woman tells court Hoggard choked her during sex assault, making her fear for her life
An Ottawa woman told a Toronto court this morning that Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard choked her hard enough to make her fear for her life as he sexually assaulted her in his hotel room more than five years ago.
B.C. township that sold man's property without 'proper or any notice' ordered to pay $350K
A B.C. man whose property was sold by the local government for "pennies on the dollar" without his knowledge has been awarded more than $350,000 in compensation.
Gas prices expected to surge across Canada by Victoria Day, analysts warn
The pain at the pumps is only going to get worse, as industry analysts say gas prices could surge 10 to 15 cents per litre across Canada by Victoria Day.
Conservatives want committee review of 'effectiveness, compliance' of MAID safeguards
Conservative Party members on a special committee studying the limitations of Canada's medical assistance in dying (MAID) regime want dedicated time to hear from those who have suffered because of medical non-compliance with its procedural safeguards.
Canada
-
Alberta's highest court deems Impact Assessment Act to be unconstitutional
The Alberta Court of Appeal has determined that the federal government overstepped its mark with the Impact Assessment Act. The decision on the act, previously known as Bill C-69, was made with a majority opinion from three of five justices, with an additional judge signing off on that opinion.
-
Gas prices expected to surge across Canada by Victoria Day, analysts warn
The pain at the pumps is only going to get worse, as industry analysts say gas prices could surge 10 to 15 cents per litre across Canada by Victoria Day.
-
'It didn't cross their minds': Emergency director says RCMP didn't consider alert during mass shooting
The head of Nova Scotia's Emergency Management Office says he found it surprising the RCMP waited so long to issue a provincewide alert about a gunman who killed 22 people during a 13-hour rampage in April 2020.
-
B.C. township that sold man's property without 'proper or any notice' ordered to pay $350K
A B.C. man whose property was sold by the local government for "pennies on the dollar" without his knowledge has been awarded more than $350,000 in compensation.
-
Manitoba prepares for arrival of almost 300 people fleeing war in Ukraine
The Manitoba government is preparing to welcome almost 300 Ukrainians fleeing Russia's invasion of their country.
-
Acute hepatitis cases reported in Canada as outbreak affects children globally
Seven probable cases of severe acute hepatitis have been reported over a six-month period at one of Canada's major children's hospitals, as an unexplained outbreak of severe cases is affecting healthy, young children around the world.
World
-
Russia pummels vital port of Odesa, targeting supply lines
Russia pummeled the vital port of Odesa, Ukrainian officials said Tuesday, an apparent effort to disrupt supply lines and Western weapons shipments critical to Kyiv's defence.
-
Alabama inmate, jailer were prepared for a shootout: sheriff
A murder suspect and the jailer who helped him escape from an Alabama lockup were carrying US$29,000 in cash, four handguns and an AR-15 rifle and were prepared for a shootout when they were captured, an Indiana sheriff said Tuesday.
-
Prince Charles delivers the Queen's Speech at U.K. parliament opener
Britain's Conservative government made sweeping promises to cut crime, improve health care and revive the U.K.'s pandemic-scarred economy as it laid out its plans for the next year in a tradition-steeped ceremony in Parliament -- but without Queen Elizabeth II, who was absent for the first time in six decades.
-
New generation of Marcos, Duterte set to lead Philippines
The powerful alliance between the son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos and the daughter of outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte is set to usher in six years of governance in the Philippines that are concerning to human rights activists.
-
Los Angeles mother charged with killing 3 young children
The mother of three children who were found dead at their Los Angeles home over the weekend was charged Tuesday with murder.
-
Autopsies are being conducted on the guests found dead at a Sandals resort in the Bahamas. Here's what we know
Officials are conducting autopsies to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the deaths of three Americans at a Sandals resort on the Bahamas' Great Exuma island on Friday, according to the Bahamian police commissioner.
Politics
-
NDP call for Liberals to follow through on disability benefit promise gets unanimous support
A push from the NDP to see the Liberals follow through 'without delay' on their promise to implement a new federal disability benefit got unanimous backing in the House of Commons on Tuesday.
-
Conservatives want committee review of 'effectiveness, compliance' of MAID safeguards
Conservative Party members on a special committee studying the limitations of Canada's medical assistance in dying (MAID) regime want dedicated time to hear from those who have suffered because of medical non-compliance with its procedural safeguards.
-
Clumsy format, too many moderators made 2021 election debates less effective: report
The federal debates commission says the next federal election's events should have a simpler format and better moderation to focus more on what the leaders say than what they are asked.
Health
-
Years in the making, Canada one step closer to national autism strategy
For years, families with loved ones who have autism have been pleading with the federal government to issue a national autism strategy that informs government policies, and that process is now one step closer to the finish line.
-
Acute hepatitis cases reported in Canada as outbreak affects children globally
Seven probable cases of severe acute hepatitis have been reported over a six-month period at one of Canada's major children's hospitals, as an unexplained outbreak of severe cases is affecting healthy, young children around the world.
-
A third of Canadians who die in accidental drownings have pre-existing medical conditions like seizures: study
A study looking at a decade of accidental drownings in Canada has found that one in three people who drowned had a pre-existing medical condition — and in almost half the cases, their condition contributed to why they drowned, a worrying statistic that the public needs to be more aware of, researchers say.
Sci-Tech
-
Here's how to watch Sunday's 'super flower blood moon' lunar eclipse
Sky watchers will be treated to a 'super blood moon' next week as a total lunar eclipse coinciding with a supermoon is expected to be visible across most of Canada on Sunday night. CTVNews.ca has some tips on how to catch the astronomical event.
-
Kim Dotcom faces U.S. extradition after pair make deal
Two men charged by U.S. prosecutors with racketeering and other crimes for their involvement in the once wildly popular file-sharing website Megaupload said Tuesday they have reached a deal that will see them avoid being extradited to the U.S. in exchange for facing charges in New Zealand.
-
Facebook sued in Kenya over work conditions for moderators
A man who says he is 'destroyed' after working as a content moderator for Facebook has filed a lawsuit accusing the company of human trafficking Africans to work in an exploitative and unsafe facility in Kenya.
Entertainment
-
Woman tells court Hoggard choked her during sex assault, making her fear for her life
An Ottawa woman told a Toronto court this morning that Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard choked her hard enough to make her fear for her life as he sexually assaulted her in his hotel room more than five years ago.
-
Rappers Young Thug, Gunna arrested on racketeering charges
Atlanta rapper Young Thug co-founded a violent street gang that committed multiple murders, shootings and carjackings over roughly a decade and promoted its activities in songs and on social media, prosecutors allege in a sprawling indictment that charges him, rapper Gunna and 26 others with racketeering.
-
Celebrity chef Mario Batali acquitted of sexual misconduct
Mario Batali was found not guilty of indecent assault and battery on Tuesday, following a swift trial in which the celebrity chef waived his right to have a jury decide his fate in a criminal case that arose from the global #MeToo movement against sexual abuse and harassment.
Business
-
Why is Hungary blocking sanctions on Russian oil?
As the European Union tries to impose sanctions on Russian oil over the war in Ukraine, Hungary has emerged as one of the biggest obstacles to unanimous support needed from the bloc's 27 member nations.
-
S&P/TSX composite closes down more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets mixed
Canada's main stock index closed down more than 100 points as crude prices fell again in what was a wavy day for markets that saw U.S. markets end mixed.
-
Gas prices expected to surge across Canada by Victoria Day, analysts warn
The pain at the pumps is only going to get worse, as industry analysts say gas prices could surge 10 to 15 cents per litre across Canada by Victoria Day.
Lifestyle
-
Thousands of fake toonies have been seized in Canada. This is how to tell if you have one
An Ontario man has been charged after approximately 10,000 counterfeit toonies were discovered circulating in Canada.
-
Ukraine's mine-sniffing dog Patron awarded medal by Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented Ukraine's famous mine-sniffing dog Patron and his owner with a medal on Sunday to recognize their dedicated service since Russia's invasion.
-
Apocalypse survival school in Alberta teaches 'worst-case scenario' skills
The Apocalypse Preparedness and Survival School in the Edmonton area teaches skills that will come in handy during a worst-case scenario, its founder says
Sports
-
First Nations youth attend hockey camp with hockey greats
Famous NHLers Ted Nolan, Brandon Nolan and Jordan Nolan host hockey camps and tournaments to teach young, First Nations youth how to make it to the big leagues.
-
Canadian Denis Shapovalov swears at fans amid chorus of boos at Italian Open
Canadian tennis star Denis Shapovalov lost his cool at the Italian Open, shouting 'shut the f—up' at fans as a chorus of boos rained down upon him.
-
Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed
Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31.
Autos
-
Tesla recalls 130K vehicles; touch screens can go blank
Tesla is recalling about 130,000 vehicles across its U.S. model lineup because their touch screens can overheat and go blank.
-
Surging gas prices to stall summer road trips for many Canadians, survey suggests
The surging price of gasoline shows no signs of stopping and that's starting to affect how people are planning their summer holidays.
-
Passing the buck? B.C. minister, energy executive respond to record gas prices
B.C.’s energy minister and the CEO of a major fuel supplier were both grilled Monday on the province’s record-breaking gas prices.