Search histories, location data, text messages: How personal data could be used to enforce U.S. anti-abortion laws
A wave of new legislation taking aim at abortion rights across the U.S. is raising concerns about the potential use of personal data to punish people who seek information about or access to abortion services online.
In some of the most restrictive states, digital rights experts warn that people's search histories, location data, messages and other digital information could be used by law enforcement agencies investigating or prosecuting abortion-related cases.
Concerns about the digital privacy implications of abortion restrictions come amid a movement by Republican-controlled states, including Georgia, Texas, Mississippi and Oklahoma, in recent years to pass laws severely curtailing access to the service. And they take on additional significance following the leak Monday of the Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade, which guarantees a person's Constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy before viability (usually around 24 weeks). Overturning the landmark 1973 court ruling would transform the landscape of reproductive health in America, leaving abortion policy up to individual states and potentially paving the way for more than 20 states to pass new laws restricting abortions.
America is a much different place today than in the pre-Roe era: Because of the pervasiveness of the Internet and mobile technology, people today share vast troves of data about themselves — whether they realize it or not — opening the door to significant surveillance. The possibility of a complex patchwork of state laws, if the Supreme Court draft opinion were to be made final, raises a host of new questions about the everyday technology Americans use to make health decisions and how it might be used to enforce those laws, and could create confusion about what online behavior is permitted or not.
For example, in states that make it a crime to help an abortion-seeker such as Texas and Oklahoma, data from women's period-tracking or pregnancy apps could end up being subpoenaed as evidence against the person who helped them, said Danielle Citron, a law professor at the University of Virginia and author of the forthcoming book "The Fight for Privacy." "Let's say you got your period, stopped your period and then got your period again in a short time," Citron said. "It's [potential] evidence of your own criminality, or your doctor's criminality."
Groups promoting digital rights and reproductive freedoms are now warning people in states that criminalize providing access to abortions to safeguard their digital footprints when seeking abortion information and resources online and sharing tips for how to do so.
"We are living in a much more surveilled culture than we were in 1972 and prior, so in a future where abortion rights are limited or there's not a federal right, people will be at risk for exercising their bodily autonomy," said Elisabeth Smith, director for State Policy and Advocacy at the Center for Reproductive Rights. "The consequences of those decisions are likely to fall hardest on Black, brown, Indigenous people of colour."
Much has also changed in the reproductive health care landscape since Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973. Self-managed abortions and online pharmacies that provide abortion medication are increasingly accessible options, especially for low-income people or those in rural areas or states that restrict access to in-person abortion services. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in December lifted a requirement for patients seeking abortion medications to pick them up in-person, instead allowing the pills to be sent by mail.
Although a number of states, including Texas, prohibit receiving medication abortions through telehealth, that does not necessarily stop online pharmacies and services in other countries, such as the European-based Aid Access, from mailing the medications to people in those states. Web traffic to online abortion resource site Plan C — which offers information on how to find abortion medications and how to use them — increased from 500 people per day to 25,000 per day immediately after Texas banned most abortions after six weeks in September, before levelling out to about 2,500 a day, according to Elisa Wells, Plan C's co-founder and co-director.
"Most people go directly to our 'Find Abortion Pills' directory that we have," Wells told CNN Business. "Disproportionately these people are from states that have laws on the books that restrict access."
Various online behaviours could become part of investigations and court proceedings in states where helping to provide access to abortions is criminalized, including internet searches, location history, call and text logs, emails and financial records, according to Cynthia Conti-Cook, a civil rights attorney and tech fellow at the Ford Foundation. Any part of a person's digital footprint is fair game once a device is in law enforcement's possession, she said.
"As long as abortion and abortion-seeking related conduct is what is criminalized, all of that information can be totally fair game," Conti-Cook told CNN Business. She added that law enforcement has the forensic tools at their disposal to view virtually everything a person does on their device — but only once the device is in their possession. Unless voluntarily handed over, a phone and all its data typically cannot be accessed without a search warrant.
Various state-by-state laws governing abortion care raise novel questions about what role an abortion-seeker's internet usage might play. "In a state like Texas, Oklahoma, Mississippi, if someone orders pills online, they are doing so outside of the laws of that state," Smith said. "Because they have prohibited telemedicine and more states are passing laws prohibiting the possession of medication abortion, there is the risk of criminalization when people do not follow the laws of their state."
Some lawmakers have even put forward proposals that would effectively ban citizens from getting out-of-state abortions. Missouri state representative Elizabeth Coleman is pushing a provision that would allow citizens to sue anyone who "aids or abets" a Missouri resident in getting an abortion, including out of state doctors, friends who help arrange transportation or even hosting a website that "encourages or facilitates efforts" of Missouri residents to get elective abortions. And other states could follow suit.
Law enforcement could also use so-called geofence warrants, which request from internet companies a list of devices within a certain boundary at a certain time. Such warrants are gaining popularity as a law enforcement tool for various alleged crimes — the number of geofence warrants submitted to Google by US police departments rose from 982 in 2018 to 11,554 in 2020, according to the company's latest transparency report. (For its part, Google says that in some cases, it requests to provide less information or declines to provide such information at all.)
In at least one case, search history data has already been used to prosecute people who seek information about abortion services. In 2018, Latice Fisher was indicted by a Mississippi Grand Jury for second degree murder after an at-home pregnancy loss. While the criminal charges against Fisher were ultimately dropped, law enforcement pointed to alleged internet search results such as "buy abortion pills, mifeprisone online, misoprostol online" to argue their case. (Mifepristone and misoprostol are the two pills frequently taken together by women performing self-managed abortions.)
In anticipation of the passage of more restrictive laws, advocacy groups are promoting education on digital privacy and sharing information on how to seek reproductive health services safely online.
The Digital Defense Fund created a guide for women on how to keep digital footprints protected when seeking information on abortions. It includes tips such as opting out of personalized ads on Google and social media sites to minimize tracking, turning off location sharing and using privacy-focused browsers like DuckDuckGo or Firefox Focus that do not save search data, collect personal information or allow third-party trackers.
When seeking abortion information, the guide also recommends using end-to-end encrypted messaging apps like Signal or WhatsApp to keep calls and messages private (these apps also offer timed auto-delete features for messages). Unlike a phone company with access to SMS text messages, the developers of such apps can't access the content of encrypted messages, and therefore could not be compelled by a court to share them.
Other privacy steps individuals seeking abortion information can take to protect their internet browsing include using anonymous browsing service Tor or Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) and using incognito search windows, according to the Digital Defense Fund. While it is nearly impossible to completely hide digital history, experts say such methods can help to minimize risk and make it difficult for law enforcement to seize data.
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on whether or not rainforests can bounce back
Dan Riskin on why Earth's boreal forests are on the move
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Love letter, ID card point to Russian units that terrorized Bucha
When Russian troops retreated from Bucha, a leafy suburb near Ukraine's capital, they left reminders of their deadly occupation for all the world to see. Now, as Ukrainian and international prosecutors begin the work of identifying those responsible for the alleged atrocities, Reuters has found vital clues to the identities of individual Russian soldiers and military units present during the bloody occupation.
Human remains found in Toronto dumpster belong to little girl: police
Human remains found in a construction dumpster outside a vacant Rosedale home earlier this week have been confirmed as belonging to a little girl as young as four years old, police say.
BREAKING | Nova Scotia government scraps non-resident property tax
The Nova Scotia government will not move forward with its contentious non-resident property tax after all.
Applying for a passport in Canada? What you need to know
As summer grows closer, Canadians are becoming more and more interested in travelling again — but with reported delays in acquiring or renewing a passport unlikely to end any time soon, here's a refresher on the process of getting a new or renewed passport.
A 13-year-old girl in India told the police she had been gang-raped. Then a police officer allegedly raped her
A 13-year-old girl who was allegedly gang-raped by four men in India, was allegedly raped again by a police officer after she tried to seek his help in reporting the initial attack.
New evidence found in Madeleine McCann case as German prosecutor is 'sure' suspect killed British girl
A German prosecutor has said he is 'sure' that Madeleine McCann -- the British girl who disappeared from a resort in Portugal in 2007 at the age of three -- was killed by suspect Christian Bruckner.
Crown alleges Jacob Hoggard violently raped teen girl, woman in 2016 incidents
Prosecutors allege Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard repeatedly and violently raped a teen girl and a young woman, both of whom had travelled to see him in the Toronto area, in two separate incidents in 2016.
Conservatives accuse PM Trudeau of uttering expletive in heated House exchange
Conservative members of Parliament are accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of cursing during a heated exchange in the House of Commons on Wednesday.
Johnny Depp's team of enablers shielded his drug, alcohol use: Amber Heard
Johnny Depp surrounded himself with an entourage of enablers to shield him from the consequences of his drug and alcohol use, his ex-wife Amber Heard testified Thursday.
Canada
-
Human remains found in Toronto dumpster belong to little girl: police
Human remains found in a construction dumpster outside a vacant Rosedale home earlier this week have been confirmed as belonging to a little girl as young as four years old, police say.
-
Applying for a passport in Canada? What you need to know
As summer grows closer, Canadians are becoming more and more interested in travelling again — but with reported delays in acquiring or renewing a passport unlikely to end any time soon, here's a refresher on the process of getting a new or renewed passport.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Nova Scotia government scraps non-resident property tax
The Nova Scotia government will not move forward with its contentious non-resident property tax after all.
-
More than 700 homes impacted by flood waters in Peguis First Nation
The chief of Peguis First Nation says more than 700 homes have been affected by flooding in the community.
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: Lawyer calls for witnesses to sort out discrepancies over guns
The inquiry investigating the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia was asked Wednesday to sort out conflicting evidence about how the RCMP responded to a woman who says she alerted police years ago to the killer's arsenal of illegal weapons.
-
'Not your average cat': Video shows bobcat pacing through West Vancouver yard
A Metro Vancouver woman who saw a creature stalk past her window said she knew right away it was something unusual.
World
-
New evidence found in Madeleine McCann case as German prosecutor is 'sure' suspect killed British girl
A German prosecutor has said he is 'sure' that Madeleine McCann -- the British girl who disappeared from a resort in Portugal in 2007 at the age of three -- was killed by suspect Christian Bruckner.
-
Queen to miss traditional royal garden party season
Queen Elizabeth II will miss the traditional royal garden party season, where she would normally meet with hundreds of people on the grounds of her residences in London and Edinburgh, palace officials said Thursday.
-
U.S. announces seizure of superyacht owned by Russian oligarch
A superyacht that American authorities say is owned by a Russian oligarch previously sanctioned for alleged money laundering has been seized by law enforcement in Fiji, the U.S. Justice Department announced Thursday.
-
DND says review exonerates Canada's mission in Ukraine of training extremists
The Department of National Defence says it has concluded its 2021 review into the findings of a report from George Washington University that alleged Canadian Armed Forces trained Ukrainian soldiers who belong to extremist groups and found itself absolved.
-
Once conflicted, Biden embraces role as abortion defender
During five decades in elected office, U.S. President Joe Biden has tried to avoid picking a side on abortion whenever he could. Now that's impossible as the Supreme Court seems poised to strike down the constitutional right to abortion.
-
Heavy rain and floods in Afghanistan kill 22, destroy hundreds of homes
Heavy rain and flooding has killed 22 people, destroyed hundreds of homes and damaged crops in Afghanistan, which is already facing a humanitarian crisis, a disaster management official said on Thursday.
Politics
-
Alghabra says logistical challenges delaying charter flights for Ukrainian refugees
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says Canadian airlines are standing by to help bring charter flights of Ukrainian refugees to Canada as soon as some logistical hurdles are overcome.
-
Conservatives accuse PM Trudeau of uttering expletive in heated House exchange
Conservative members of Parliament are accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of cursing during a heated exchange in the House of Commons on Wednesday.
-
Conservative leadership hopefuls to square off in debate tonight
Five out of the six candidates vying for Tory leadership will appear on stage tonight for a debate before a room of conservative faithful.
Health
-
Next battle over access to abortion will focus on pills
For many abortion-seekers in the U.S., access to pills will grow in importance if the Supreme Court follows through with its leaked draft opinion that would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision and allow individual states to ban the procedure.
-
Third Ebola case confirmed in northwest Congo, WHO says
Health authorities have confirmed a third Ebola case in the city of Mbandaka in northwest Democratic Republic of Congo, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday.
-
Youth eating disorder hospitalizations rise during COVID-19 pandemic: CIHI
Canadian hospitals saw a spike in the number of youth hospitalized for eating disorders during the COVID-19 pandemic, new data from the Canadian Institute for Health Research reveal.
Sci-Tech
-
Search histories, location data, text messages: How personal data could be used to enforce U.S. anti-abortion laws
A wave of new legislation taking aim at abortion rights across the U.S. is raising concerns about the potential use of personal data to punish people who seek information about or access to abortion services online.
-
Bill Gates doubts Musk's Twitter buy
Bill Gates sounded a note of caution this week on Elon Musk's US$44 billion acquisition of Twitter, saying the Tesla CEO 'actually could make it worse' despite a strong track record with his other business ventures.
-
Four-astronaut team departs International Space Station on flight back to Earth
The third long-duration team of astronauts launched by SpaceX to the International Space Station (ISS) for NASA safely departed the orbiting outpost early on Thursday to begin their descent back to Earth, capping a six-month science mission.
Entertainment
-
Johnny Depp's team of enablers shielded his drug, alcohol use: Amber Heard
Johnny Depp surrounded himself with an entourage of enablers to shield him from the consequences of his drug and alcohol use, his ex-wife Amber Heard testified Thursday.
-
Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo urge Brazilians to vote, irking Bolsonaro
Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Mark Ruffalo joined other celebrities making a final push for voters in Brazil to register before the Wednesday deadline, prompting dismissive responses from President Jair Bolsonaro.
-
Crown alleges Jacob Hoggard violently raped teen girl, woman in 2016 incidents
Prosecutors allege Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard repeatedly and violently raped a teen girl and a young woman, both of whom had travelled to see him in the Toronto area, in two separate incidents in 2016.
Business
-
Shell reports record 1st-quarter earnings as oil prices soar
Energy giant Shell reported record first-quarter earnings after a surge in oil prices, fuelling calls for the British government to impose a tax on energy companies' windfall earnings to help consumers struggling with the soaring cost of living.
-
Inflation in Turkey soars to eye-popping near 70 per cent in April
Inflation in Turkey soared to nearly 70 per cent in April, official data showed Thursday, as skyrocketing prices eat away at earnings and put even basic necessities out of reach for many households.
-
Bank of England raises key rate to highest level in 13 years
The Bank of England raised its key interest rate to the highest level in 13 years on Thursday as policymakers around the world combat inflation fuelled by high energy prices, Russia's war in Ukraine and lingering concerns about COVID-19.
Lifestyle
-
'She gave me her name': Ontario woman shares how she reconnected with her birth family
Heidi Belair, 59, was born in Toronto and adopted when she was just a few months old. Taking a DNA test recently led her to discover more about her birth parents, and reconnect with two siblings she never knew she had.
-
Young Yankees fan meets hero Judge a day after viral home run ball moment
Tears of joy started to flow as Derek Rodriguez walked down the steps to field level at Rogers Centre on Wednesday, a day after a clip of the nine-year-old being handed an Aaron Judge home run ball went viral.
-
B.C. resident who 'came from very little' celebrating $2M lotto win with family
A B.C. man is millions richer after a recent lotto win and says he plans to spoil his family with his prize.
Sports
-
NHL not considering new playoff format: commissioner Gary Bettman
Commissioner Gary Bettman says the NHL has no plans to change its playoff format, regardless of what other leagues are doing.
-
Murray withdraws before match against Djokovic in Madrid
Andy Murray withdrew from his showdown against Novak Djokovic at the Madrid Open on Thursday because of illness.
-
3 million ticket requests for World Cup final in Qatar
FIFA has received 3 million ticket requests for the World Cup final in Qatar and high demand to attend some of its biggest group-stage games, even as issues linger about the tiny Persian Gulf nation's ability to accommodate fans.
Autos
-
McLaren takes Miami in bid to become North America's team
Bruce McLaren was a Kiwi, born and raised in New Zealand. His eponymous Formula One team and high-technology supercar company are based in England. And yet McLaren very much wants to be North America's official team.
-
Vancouver-area drivers paying near-record prices for gas again
Gas in the Vancouver area is up over the $2-mark again, with some stations charging near-record prices.
-
Electric retooling at Stellantis plants part of $16B auto sector overhaul
Canada and Ontario are jointly investing more than $1 billion to help Stellantis retool its Canadian auto plants to make electric vehicles.