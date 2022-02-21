An international team of scientists has found the onset of modern sea level rise began in 1863 as the Industrial Age intensified, coinciding with evidence analysis of ocean warming and glacial melt.

The study, published earlier this month in the journal Nature Communications, analyzed a global database of sea level records spanning the last 2,000 years. They found that globally, the onset of rising sea levels began in 1863.

The database included records from 36 regions around the world with 2,274 sea level data points spanning from archeological evidence to the geochemistry of sediment.

Researchers say the rise of sea levels is an important indicator of climate change, and by identifying the time when modern sea level rates emerged, researchers can pinpoint the onset of significant periods of climate change.

In the U.S., modern rates emerged earliest in the mid-Atlantic region in the mid-to-late 19th century (1872-1894), and later in Canada and Europe, emerging by the mid-20th century (1930-1964).

“We can be virtually certain the global rate of sea level rise from 1940 to 2000 was faster than all previous 60-year intervals over the last 2,000 years,” said lead study author Jennifer S. Walker in a press release. “Having a thorough understanding of site-specific sea level changes over long timescales is imperative for regional and local planning and response to future sea level rise.”

Global sea level rise is mostly driven by thermal expansion of warming ocean water and increases in ocean mass due to the melting of glaciers and ice sheets, the study says.

The researchers note their statistical model could be used to analyze more sites to further understand what is driving sea level rise on regional and global scales.

“The fact that modern rates emerge at all of our study sites by the mid-20th century demonstrates the significant influence global sea level rise has had on our planet in the last century,” Walker said. “Further analysis of the spatial variability in the time of emergence at different locations will continue to improve society’s understanding of how regional and local processes impact rates of sea level rise.”