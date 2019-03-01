Scientists see evidence of underground lakes system on Mars
This illustration made available by NASA shows the rover Opportunity on the surface of Mars. The exploratory vehicle landed on Jan. 24, 2004, and logged more than 28 miles (45 kilometers) before falling silent during a global dust storm June 2018. There was so much dust in the Martian atmosphere that sunlight could not reach Opportunity's solar panels for power generation. (NASA via AP)
Frank Jordans, The Associated Press
Published Friday, March 1, 2019 9:23AM EST
Last Updated Friday, March 1, 2019 11:53AM EST
BERLIN - Scientists say images of craters taken by European and American space probes show there likely once was a planet-wide system of underground lakes on Mars.
Data collected by NASA and ESA probes orbiting the red planet provide the first geological evidence for an ancient Martian groundwater system, according to a study by researchers in Italy and the Netherlands published in the Journal of Geophysical Research.
Francesco Salese, one of the scientists involved, said in an email Friday that the findings confirm earlier models and smaller-scale studies, and that the underground lakes may have been connected to each other.
The notion of water on Mars has long fascinated scientists because of the possibility that the planet may have once harboured similar conditions to those that allowed life to develop on Earth. Patches of ice previously spotted on Mars provide tantalizing hints of a watery past for the arid world.
Researchers said flow channels, pool-shaped valleys and fan-shaped sediment deposits seen in dozens of kilometres-deep craters in Mars' northern hemisphere would have needed water to form.
Co-author Gian Gabriele Ori said an ocean some scientists speculate Mars may once have had between three and four billion years ago could even have been connected to the underground lakes.
