Scientists say they've confirmed evidence that humans arrived in the Americas far earlier than previously thought
When the discovery of fossilized footprints made in what’s now New Mexico was made public in 2021, it was a bombshell moment for archaeology, seemingly rewriting a chapter of the human story. Now new research is offering further evidence of their significance.
While they look like they could have been made yesterday, the footprints were pressed into mud 21,000 to 23,000 years ago, according to radiocarbon dating of the seeds of an aquatic plant that were preserved above and below the fossils.
This date dramatically pushed back the timeline of humans’ history in the Americas, the last landmass to be settled by prehistoric people. The 61 dated prints, which were discovered in the Tularosa Basin, near the edge of an ancient lake in White Sands National Park, were made at a time when many scientists think that massive ice sheets had sealed off human passage into North America, indicating that humans arrived in the region even earlier.
However, some archaeologists questioned the age of the footprints established by those initial findings. The skeptics noted that aquatic plants such as Ruppia cirrhosa — the one used in the 2021 study — can acquire carbon from dissolved atoms in the water rather than the air, which can result in a misleadingly early date.
In a follow-up study published Thursday in the journal Science, researchers said they have produced two new lines of evidence to support their initial dates.
“Even as the original work was being published, we were forging ahead to test our results with multiple lines of evidence,” said Kathleen Springer, research geologist at the US Geological Survey and co-lead author on the new Science paper, in a news release.
“We were confident in our original ages, as well as the strong geologic, hydrologic, and stratigraphic evidence, but we knew that independent chronologic control was critical.”
When and how early humans first migrated to the Americas has long been debated and remains poorly understood. Current estimates for the first inhabitants range from 13,000 years ago to more than 20,000 years ago. However, the earliest archaeological evidence for the region’s settlement is sparse and often controversial, making the footprints especially important.
CONFIRMING THE AGE OF ANCIENT FOOTPRINTS
For their follow-up study, the researchers focused on radiocarbon dating of conifer pollen, because it comes from a terrestrial plant and avoids the issues that can arise when dating aquatic plants such as Ruppia, according to the news release.
The scientists were able to isolate some 75,000 grains of pollen, collected from the exact same layers as the original seeds, for each sample. Thousands of grains are required to achieve the mass necessary for a single radiocarbon measurement. The pollen age matched that found for the seeds.
The team also used a dating technique known as optically stimulated luminescence, which determines the last time quartz grains in the fossil sediment were exposed to sunlight. This method suggested that the quartz had a minimum age of 21,500 years.
“The immediate reaction in some circles of the archaeological community was that the accuracy of our dating was insufficient to make the extraordinary claim that humans were present in North America during the Last Glacial Maximum,” said Jeff Pigati, USGS geologist and co-lead author of the study. “But our targeted methodology in this current research really paid off.”
This study helps illuminate the grand story of human evolution, but there’s still much that remains unknown about how the Americas were populated.
It’s not clear whether early humans arrived by boat or came over a land bridge from Asia. Nor, despite advances in genetic evidence, is it clear whether one or many populations of early modern humans made the long journey.
Bente Philippsen, an associate professor and radiocarbon dating expert at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, said determining the age of pollen grain is an “intricate process that comes with a risk of contamination.”
What’s more, she noted in a commentary published alongside the study, dates derived from luminescence have large measurement uncertainties.
However, she said that the new study’s findings overall “strongly indicate” a human presence in the Americas around the time of the Last Glacial Maximum, a period between 19,000 and 26,000 years ago when two massive ice sheets covered the northern third of North America, reaching as far south as New York City, Cincinnati and Des Moines, Iowa.
The ice and cold temperatures would have made a journey between Asia and Alaska impossible during that time, meaning the people who made the footprints likely arrived much earlier.
Jennifer Raff, an associate professor at the University of Kansas and author of “Origin: A Genetic History of the Americas,” said the footprint findings were a “big deal” for the field.
“The American continents were the last step on modern humans’ global journey across the world,” she said via email. “It is fascinating to imagine what it must have been like to enter a new region and contend with the challenges (and opportunities) that new environments would have presented.”
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Price freezes, discounts on pantry items among grocery stabilization efforts coming 'soon': minister
Canadians frustrated by their food bills will 'soon' start to see the big grocers taking action to address prices, including price freezes and price-matching campaigns, Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne announced Thursday, providing an update on what he is calling the 'initial commitments' from Loblaw, Metro, Empire, Walmart and Costco.
Tracking Philippe: How the tropical storm will impact each of the Maritime provinces
As of Thursday afternoon, Philippe is still a tropical storm as it travels north towards Bermuda.
TREND LINE Conservatives would likely win a majority if election held today: Nanos
If an election were to take place today, the federal Conservatives would capture enough seats in the House of Commons to form a majority government, new monthly projections from Nanos Research shows.
A senior who gave up waiting in an ER after 7 hours died an hour after she left. Her story is not uncommon in Canada
The number of Canadians who visit emergency departments across the country only to give up and leave before they receive any care has increased more than fivefold, according to new data collected by CTV News.
B.C. bringing in ban on drug use in public spaces
B.C. will be banning the use of illicit drugs in parks and on beaches, as well as near doorways and bus stops.
Putin calls Canadian Parliament's applause of Nazi veteran 'disgusting'
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday called the Canadian Parliament's standing ovations to honor a Ukrainian war veteran who served in Nazi Waffen SS units "disgusting," and said it showed Moscow was right to "denazify" Ukraine.
Man encouraged by AI chatbot 'girlfriend' jailed for a 2021 crossbow plot to kill Queen Elizabeth II
A Star Wars fanatic who was encouraged by a chatbot 'girlfriend' to assassinate Queen Elizabeth II was sentenced Thursday to nine years in prison for taking his plot to Windsor Castle, where he scaled the walls and was caught with a loaded crossbow nearly two years ago.
77-year-old-man illegally obtained US$2K worth of erectile drugs and intended to sell them in retirement community: police
Federal authorities have arrested a 77-year-old man for allegedly buying more than US$1,800 in erectile dysfunction drugs without a prescription and intending to sell them in the massive central Florida retirement community The Villages and elsewhere.
6 in 10 small businesses plan to expand hiring, company trend survey finds
A new survey has found that six in 10 small businesses in Canada plan to hire more staff before the end of 2023.
Canada
-
B.C. bringing in ban on drug use in public spaces
B.C. will be banning the use of illicit drugs in parks and on beaches, as well as near doorways and bus stops.
-
Former Toronto mayor's affair with staffer broke ethic rules, integrity commissioner rules
Former Toronto mayor John Tory violated the city's code of conduct by engaging in a personal relationship with a staffer and then taking part in council votes on the FIFA World Cup after that staffer left city hall to work for a company helping to organize the event, Toronto's integrity commissioner says.
-
Price freezes, discounts on pantry items among grocery stabilization efforts coming 'soon': minister
Canadians frustrated by their food bills will 'soon' start to see the big grocers taking action to address prices, including price freezes and price-matching campaigns, Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne announced Thursday, providing an update on what he is calling the 'initial commitments' from Loblaw, Metro, Empire, Walmart and Costco.
-
Women's Equality Coalition applauds sex-work ruling, calls on Ottawa to do more
A coalition of women's groups that support Canada's laws criminalizing some aspects of prostitution are calling on the federal government to do more to support and protect vulnerable people in the sex trade.
-
Complainant in Nygard trial says door in bedroom suite would not open for her
A woman who has accused Peter Nygard of sexual assault says she told the former fashion mogul she was "really uncomfortable" that a keypad-operated door to a bedroom suite at his Toronto headquarters did not open for her.
-
Tracking Philippe: How the tropical storm will impact each of the Maritime provinces
As of Thursday afternoon, Philippe is still a tropical storm as it travels north towards Bermuda.
World
-
Man encouraged by AI chatbot 'girlfriend' jailed for a 2021 crossbow plot to kill Queen Elizabeth II
A Star Wars fanatic who was encouraged by a chatbot 'girlfriend' to assassinate Queen Elizabeth II was sentenced Thursday to nine years in prison for taking his plot to Windsor Castle, where he scaled the walls and was caught with a loaded crossbow nearly two years ago.
-
Israeli arms quietly helped Azerbaijan retake Nagorno-Karabakh, to the dismay of region's Armenians
Israel has quietly helped fuel Azerbaijan's campaign to recapture Nagorno-Karabakh, supplying powerful weapons to Azerbaijan ahead of its lightening offensive last month that brought the ethnic Armenian enclave back under its control, officials and experts say.
-
Canada not pressing Ukraine for wartime election, urges allies to keep unity for Kyiv
Canada does not plan to press Ukraine to hold a wartime election, focusing instead on broader democratic efforts. A senior bureaucrat overseeing Europe for Global Affairs Canada told a Senate committee that Ottawa is supporting efforts to weed out corruption and engage civil society.
-
Slovakia halts military aid for Ukraine as parties that oppose it negotiate to form a new government
Slovakia's president has refused a plan by her country's caretaker government to send further military aid to Ukraine, saying it doesn't have the authority and parties that oppose such support are in talks to form a government following last week's election.
-
Pope Francis opens a big Vatican meeting on the church's future and says 'everyone' is welcome
Pope Francis said the Catholic Church needed to be rebuilt to make it a place of welcome for "everyone, everyone, everyone," as he opened a divisive meeting on the future of the church that has sparked hope among progressives and alarm among conservatives.
-
'Prophet of Doom' who wounded 10 in N.Y. subway shooting is sentenced to life in prison
A man who sprayed a New York City subway car with bullets during rush hour, wounding 10 people and sparking a citywide manhunt, was sentenced Thursday to life in prison.
Politics
-
Price freezes, discounts on pantry items among grocery stabilization efforts coming 'soon': minister
Canadians frustrated by their food bills will 'soon' start to see the big grocers taking action to address prices, including price freezes and price-matching campaigns, Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne announced Thursday, providing an update on what he is calling the 'initial commitments' from Loblaw, Metro, Empire, Walmart and Costco.
-
Putin calls Canadian Parliament's applause of Nazi veteran 'disgusting'
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday called the Canadian Parliament's standing ovations to honor a Ukrainian war veteran who served in Nazi Waffen SS units "disgusting," and said it showed Moscow was right to "denazify" Ukraine.
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE Conservatives would likely win a majority if election held today: Nanos
If an election were to take place today, the federal Conservatives would capture enough seats in the House of Commons to form a majority government, new monthly projections from Nanos Research shows.
Health
-
A senior who gave up waiting in an ER after 7 hours died an hour after she left. Her story is not uncommon in Canada
The number of Canadians who visit emergency departments across the country only to give up and leave before they receive any care has increased more than fivefold, according to new data collected by CTV News.
-
'They don't seem to care': Sask. dialysis patient turned away from Manitoba hospital
A Saskatchewan woman who lives near the Manitoba border has been stuck in Saskatoon for nearly four months because the hospital closest to her home won’t provide her dialysis.
-
Bedbugs are making France anxious ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics
They creep, they crawl, they feast on your blood as you sleep. They may travel in your clothes or backpacks to find another person worth dining on -- on the subway, or at the cinema. Bedbugs go where you go, and they have become a nightmare haunting France for weeks.
Sci-Tech
-
Scientists say they've confirmed evidence that humans arrived in the Americas far earlier than previously thought
When the discovery of fossilized footprints made in what’s now New Mexico was made public in 2021, it was a bombshell moment for archaeology, seemingly rewriting a chapter of the human story. Now new research is offering further evidence of their significance.
-
Meta and X questioned by U.S. lawmakers over lack of rules against AI-generated political deepfakes
Deepfakes generated by artificial intelligence are having their moment this year, at least when it comes to making it look, or sound, like celebrities did something uncanny. Tom Hanks hawking a dental plan. Pope Francis wearing a stylish puffer jacket. U.S. Sen. Rand Paul sitting on the Capitol steps in a red bathrobe.
-
U.S. in antitrust trial accuses Google of illegal methods to push up ad prices
A lawyer for the U.S. Justice Department pressed a Google executive on Wednesday about techniques the search and advertising giant used to push up online advertising prices in an allegedly unfair way.
Entertainment
-
Reba McEntire on collaborating with Dolly Parton, looking 'tough sexy' and living 'Not That Fancy'
On Friday, country music and entertainment icon Reba McEntire will release a new album to partner with her new book, 'Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots.'
-
Too much Taylor? Travis Kelce says NFL TV coverage is 'overdoing it' with Swift during games
Maybe there's too much Taylor, not enough Travis. Travis Kelce agreed Wednesday with the idea that NFL TV coverage has been "overdoing it" with the amount of times Taylor Swift has been on screen while attending his Kansas City Chiefs' games the last two weeks.
-
SZA postpones Toronto concert minutes before doors open due to illness
SZA has cancelled her concert in Toronto at the last minute due to illness.
Business
-
Google packs more artificial intelligence into new Pixel phones, raises prices for devices by US$100
Google on Wednesday unveiled a next-generation Pixel smartphones lineup that will be infused with more with more artificial intelligence tools capable of writing captions about photos that can be altered by the technology, too.
-
6 in 10 small businesses plan to expand hiring, company trend survey finds
A new survey has found that six in 10 small businesses in Canada plan to hire more staff before the end of 2023.
-
Utility, telecom stocks help lift S&P/TSX composite, U.S. stock markets in the red
Strength in utility and telecom stocks helped lift Canada's main stock index higher on Thursday, while U.S. stock markets moved lower.
Lifestyle
-
The Nobel literature prize goes to Norway's Jon Fosse, who once wrote a novel in a single sentence
Jon Fosse, a master of spare Nordic prose in a sprawling body of work ranging from plays to novels and children's books, won the Nobel Prize in literature on Thursday for writing that gives 'voice to the unsayable.'
-
This family bought a cheap house in Italy because the U.S. is too expensive
One U.S. family has become so frustrated by the rising cost of living that they've decided to pack up their lives and move to a town in the deep south of Italy.
-
Does your child have head lice? How to get rid of it for good
Head lice have unfortunately become a part of raising children today. Knowing how to identify and safely remove them as early as possible can minimize irritation to the scalp.
Sports
-
Interim coach Mauro Biello names strong Canada squad for Japan friendly
Interim Canada coach Mauro Biello, in his first squad selection since taking over from the departed John Herdman, has summoned a strong lineup for a friendly against Japan.
-
Toronto Blue Jays eliminated from playoffs
The Toronto Blue Jays have been eliminated from the MLB playoffs.
-
Tickets for 2024 Paralympics include day passes granting access to multiple venues and sports
Fans will be able to roam from venue to venue and soak up multiple sports with day passes that are among 2.8 million tickets going on sale from Monday for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris.
Autos
-
A woman was found trapped under a driverless car. It wasn't the first car to hit her
A pedestrian in downtown San Francisco was found critically injured and trapped underneath a driverless car Monday night. But it was not the first car to strike the victim.
-
Andretti Global clears first hurdle to join Formula One as an 11th team with FIA expansion approval
The FIA on Monday said Michael Andretti meets all required criteria to field a Formula One team, an important step toward expanding the F1 grid to 11 teams.
-
Unifor sets Oct. 9 deadline for contract talks with General Motors
Unifor has set a deadline for its contract talks with General Motors for 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 9.