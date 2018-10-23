Scientists discover what they say is oldest intact shipweck
The shipwreck, believed to be ancient Greek, was discovered with its mast, rudders and rowing benches present. (© Black Sea map)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, October 23, 2018 6:05AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 23, 2018 8:29AM EDT
LONDON -- A team of maritime archaeologists, scientists and surveyors has discovered what it believes to be the world's oldest intact shipwreck -- a Greek trading vessel whose design had previously been seen only on ancient pottery.
The Black Sea Maritime Archaeology project says it found the wreck off the Bulgarian coast at a depth of 2 kilometres (1.2 miles) in oxygen-free conditions that preserved its components. The group says the vessel has been carbon dated to more than 2,400 years ago.
The project has spent three years surveying the area using technology previously available largely to oil companies. It discovered some 60 shipwrecks, including a 17th century Cossack raiding fleet and Roman trading vessels carrying amphorae.
A documentary on the project will open Tuesday at the British Museum.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- Top scientists say Brexit could hurt research across Europe
- China opens mega-bridge linking Hong Kong to mainland
- Statisticians asked to remove, ignore data to aid researchers: study
- Scientists discover what they say is oldest intact shipweck
- New moon: China to launch lunar lighting into outer space