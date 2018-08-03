Scientists consider novel plan to save endangered orca on death's door
FILE - This September 2015 photo provided by NOAA Fisheries shows a aerial view of adult female Southern Resident killer whale (J16) swims with her calf (J50). (NOAA Fisheries/Vancouver Aquarium via AP, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, August 3, 2018 5:20PM EDT
PORTLAND, Ore. - American and Canadian scientists are considering a Hail Mary effort to save an endangered orca that may have only days to live.
Michael Milstein, spokesman for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in the United States, says the four-year-old female killer whale known as J50 appears emaciated, lethargic and has lost about 20 per cent of her body weight.
J50 is one of just 75 remaining southern resident killer whales that ply the coastal waters from British Columbia to California.
Milstein says scientists are considering a plan that would involve feeding the underweight killer whale chinook salmon with medication in it -- a strategy the U.S. department believes hasn't been used before.
Milstein says the first step is observing the whale to pinpoint her ailments with drone footage and by collecting fecal and breath samples from her blow hole.
He says scientists are out on the water today trying to find the pod, but are having trouble as it was last seen heading toward open water.
