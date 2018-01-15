

The Canadian Press





REGINA -- Saskatchewan is taking steps to try to halt the spread of an insect pest that poses a major threat to ash trees in Manitoba.

The emerald ash borer -- originally from China -- was detected in Winnipeg last year but hasn't gone any farther.

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment says in a release that it's now listed the beetle as a designated insect pest because of the danger it presents to provincial forests.

The department says it will take necessary control measures on all land south of the 55th parallel, including prohibiting the transportation of firewood and wood products into Saskatchewan from infested areas.

Environment Minister Dustin Duncan says the emerald ash borer has been on Saskatchewan's radar for at least a decade, and designating it a pest gives the province important legal powers to prevent it from creeping into the province.

Officials say ash trees grow naturally in some areas of eastern Saskatchewan and they also form a major part of the urban forest in many cities and towns.

The emerald ash borer surfaced in Winnipeg last fall, when a city forester responded to a report that a tree in the St. Boniface neighbourhood didn't look good.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency eventually confirmed the bug's presence.

Winnipeg has 350,000 ash trees shading its boulevards and neighbourhoods, and studies suggest borers are able to survive the city's typically harsh winters.

The beetle has already ravaged millions of trees in Central Canada and the eastern United States.

They're so prevalent that scientists fear some species of ash could be wiped out. The International Union for Conservation of Nature has said the toll may eventually reach eight billion trees.