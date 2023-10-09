Sci-Tech

    • Russian module on International Space Station suffers coolant leak

    In this photo taken from video footage released by Roscosmos State Space Corporation, cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev, right on a manipulator, and Dmitri Petelin, left, members of the main crew to the International Space Station are seen during their spacewalk on the International Space Station (ISS), on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (Roscosmos State Space Corporation via AP) In this photo taken from video footage released by Roscosmos State Space Corporation, cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev, right on a manipulator, and Dmitri Petelin, left, members of the main crew to the International Space Station are seen during their spacewalk on the International Space Station (ISS), on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (Roscosmos State Space Corporation via AP)

    Russia's space agency said on Monday that its multipurpose Nauka module attached to the International Space Station suffered a leak of a backup cooling system used to regulate onboard temperatures for astronauts.

    The crew and the station "are not in danger" as astronauts assess the leak, Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, said in a statement posted on Telegram.

    It's the latest such leak the Russians have had to deal with in space recently, following one that sprang on a Soyuz crew capsule late last year, forcing the spacecraft's replacement and a delayed trip home for its crew. A Russian Progress cargo spacecraft leaked coolant months later.

    NASA, which manages the ISS with Russia, did not immediately return a request for comment.

    (Reporting by Joey Roulette; Editing by Leslie Adler and Sandra Maler)

