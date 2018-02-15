Russian cargo ship docks at International Space Station
In this file photo distributed by Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, Russian cargo ship Souz 2,1A takes off from the launch pad at Russia's main space facility in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. (Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service photo via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, February 15, 2018 7:05AM EST
MOSCOW -- An unmanned Russian cargo ship has docked successfully at the International Space Station, delivering a fresh batch of supplies for the crew.
The Russian space agency Roscosmos said the Progress spacecraft moored at the station Thursday in automatic mode, bringing 2.7 metric tons (3 tons) of food, fuel and instruments. It was launched Tuesday from the Russian space complex in Baikonur, Kazakhstan.
The launch initially set for Sunday was postponed at the very last minute due to an unspecified glitch. And instead of the original plan to test a new regime for docking less than four hours after launch, it performed a standard two-day approach manoeuvr.
There are six astronauts aboard the space station -- three Americans, two Russians and one from Japan.
