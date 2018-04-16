Russian begins blocking messaging app Telegram
The messaging app Telegram is shown in this screenshot from the platform's website.
The Associated Press
Published Monday, April 16, 2018 10:05AM EDT
MOSCOW -- Russia's communications watchdog said Monday it has begun enforcing a nationwide ban for the popular messaging app Telegram.
Telecommunications providers have been instructed to block Telegram in Russia after a court last week sided with authorities who demanded that the app be kept of the country until it hands over the keys to its data encryption.
Russian authorities alleged that Telegram, which was developed by Russian entrepreneur Pavel Durov, has been used by violent extremists. The company argues that Russia's FSB intelligence service is violating consumer rights.
Telegram was briefly unavailable to users early Monday afternoon, but was back online later in the day. Durov said last week the latest version would have "built-in" features that would be able to circumvent the ban.
"We consider the decision to block the app to be unconstitutional and we will continue," he said in a statement posted on social media Monday.
Privacy features have made Telegram the messaging app of choice for many Russian officials. The Kremlin has used it for arranging conference calls with reporters.
The Russian president's press office said Monday it would now be using a different app.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- China's Weibo site backtracks on gay censorship after outcry
- Russian begins blocking messaging app Telegram
- NASA spacecraft aims to put mystery planets on galactic map
- Google Maps sabotage is a 'scary' problem for all users, warns 'internet police'
- Huawei and Samsung are neck and neck in the foldable smartphone race