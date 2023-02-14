Russia's Prigozhin admits links to what U.S. says was election-meddling troll farm

Yevgeny Prigozhin at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia, on Aug. 9, 2016. (Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP) Yevgeny Prigozhin at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia, on Aug. 9, 2016. (Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP)

MORE SCI-TECH NEWS

RISKIN REPORTS

Dan Riskin on why migratory birds end up in the wrong place

A new study suggests space weather is causing exotic migratory birds to end up in locations they'd never normally visit. Dan Riskin reports.

Dan Riskin on the consequences of not experiencing nature

Dan Riskin reports on fears that people will become less likely to protect nature as they have fewer experiences in it.

Dan Riskin on a tool that makes CO2 impacts more visible

Dan Riskin reports on a new tool that will let you see the impact of CO2 emissions at the scale of a city block.

Dan Riskin on why primates spend more time on the ground

Dan Riskin on why Arctic lakes are disappearing

Dan Riskin on climate change's impact on tree growth

Dan Riskin on the health of Antarctica's glaciers

Dan Riskin on the increasing rise of extreme weather events

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

  • From Qatar to Elon Musk, Manchester United sale rumors grow

    The race is on to buy Manchester United and it will take deep pockets to meet an estimated price of $6 billion. No wonder the oil and gas-rich state of Qatar is being so heavily linked with a bid and Elon Musk's name refuses to go away despite the Tesla owner saying he was joking when writing on Twitter last year about his intention to swoop in for the Premier League club.

    A tribute to Manchester United team - nicknamed the 'Busby Babes' is displayed on screen in memory of the 65th anniversary of the Munich air disaster which saw 23 people die, prior the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace, at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social