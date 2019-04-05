Russia plans to free almost 100 captured whales
In this handout photo taken on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 and released by Free Russian Whales, the marine containment facility is seen in Srednyaya Bay near Vladivostok, which has been investigated by Russian prosecutors who have already called the capture illegal. (Free Russian Whales via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, April 5, 2019 5:15AM EDT
MOSCOW -- Russian officials say that nearly 100 illegally captured whales could be returned to the wild during the summer.
Russian Natural Resources Minister Dmitry Kobylkin says summer offers the most favourable conditions for releasing 97 belugas and orcas.
Jean-Michel Cousteau of the Ocean Futures Society arrived Friday in Russia's Far East on a mission to inspect the mammals and help create conditions for them to be released. Cousteau, son of famous oceanographer Jacques Cousteau, has voiced concern about the animals' condition and offered his help to the Russian government.
The condition of the animals kept in a marine container facility near the port of Nakhodka has drawn international concern.
Russian scientists estimate that the rehabilitation effort will cost about 300 million rubles (about $4.6 million).
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- Russia plans to free almost 100 captured whales
- Deadly fungal disease has devastated more than 500 species of frogs, salamanders: study
- No wipe is flushable, finds research into 101 products
- Calgary zookeepers proceed with panda pregnancy plan
- Israeli spacecraft enters lunar orbit ahead of moon landing