Russia fines Google US$20 decillion over refusal to pay fines

Ford vehicles recalled in Canada over issues with brakes, steering
Several Ford vehicles have been recalled in Canada due to issues with braking systems, steering and child car seat tethers.
Russia is seeking an unfathomable sum of money from one of the world’s biggest tech companies.
Google reportedly owes the Kremlin more than 2 undecillion rubles — a 2 followed by 36 zeroes — after refusing to pay fines that are now accruing for blocking pro-Russian channels on YouTube.
The virtually unpronounceable penalty amounts to US$20 decillion — or around $20 billion trillion trillion. That dwarfs the size of the global economy.
At $110 trillion, according to International Monetary Fund figures, world gross domestic product looks modest in comparison. Google parent Alphabet, meanwhile, has a market value of around $2 trillion.
Russian state media TASS reported this week that a Russian court had earlier ordered Google to restore the YouTube channels — several of which have been blocked since 2022 — or else face mounting charges, with penalties doubling every week.
Asked about the lawsuit during a call with reporters Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov admitted that he “can’t even pronounce this figure right” but said that the eye-watering sum was “filled with symbolism.” Google “should not be restricting the actions of our broadcasters on its platform,” he added.
CNN has contacted Google for comment. In quarterly earnings published this week, the company referred to “ongoing legal matters” relating to its business in Russia.
“Civil judgments that include compounding penalties have been imposed upon us in connection with disputes regarding the termination of accounts, including those of sanctioned parties,” Google said. “We do not believe these ongoing legal matters will have a material adverse effect (on earnings).”
Following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Google curtailed operations in the country but stopped short of pulling out altogether, in contrast with several other American tech companies. Many of its services, including Search and YouTube, continue to be available in the country.
Months after the invasion, Google’s Russia subsidiary filed for bankruptcy and paused most of its commercial operations after the government seized control of its bank accounts.
Several Ford vehicles have been recalled in Canada due to issues with braking systems, steering and child car seat tethers.
More than 400 alleged victims have so far contacted the legal team working on a case against the late Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Al Fayed, who has been accused of sexual abuse and rape, lawyer Dean Armstrong said on Thursday.
A woman has been charged with dangerous driving causing death after a six-year-old boy was struck and killed by a school bus in Vaughan back in June, York Regional Police say.
Canada's home ownership crisis is likely to worsen over the next few years as proposed project sales languish at historically low levels, stalling the funding needed for construction, half a dozen economists and realtors told Reuters.
Canada will need a profound shift in political priorities if the country is to ramp up spending to meet its international security obligations.
There appears to be an end in sight for the strange predicament of a B.C. woman who was being paid by the federal government for a job she was hired for but never actually did.
A 17-year-old is dead after he was involved in an exchange of gunfire with four police officers who were responding to a break-and-enter in progress in Aurora on Wednesday night, the province’s police watchdog says.
Bones recovered from the 1545 Mary Rose shipwreck reveal new insights about life for the crew in Tudor England as well as shed light on how work changes our bones.
Six people were taken to hospital after a pickup truck collided with a TTC bus in North York overnight.
Several Ford vehicles have been recalled in Canada due to issues with braking systems, steering and child car seat tethers.
A 24-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a Halifax Transit bus Thursday morning.
A 17-year-old is dead after he was involved in an exchange of gunfire with four police officers who were responding to a break-and-enter in progress in Aurora on Wednesday night, the province’s police watchdog says.
Six people were taken to hospital after a pickup truck collided with a TTC bus in North York overnight.
A woman has been charged with dangerous driving causing death after a six-year-old boy was struck and killed by a school bus in Vaughan back in June, York Regional Police say.
The owner of a pair of teardown homes in Vancouver's rapidly redeveloping Oakridge neighbourhood has been ordered to refund a would-be buyer's deposit of $1.5 million.
Crews searched for bodies in stranded cars and sodden buildings Thursday as people tried to salvage what they could from their ruined homes following monstrous flash floods in Spain that claimed at least 140 lives.
More than 100 North Koreans have gone missing after being caught by secret police while trying to defect from the isolated country or even for trying to call relatives in South Korea, a Seoul-based human rights group said on Thursday.
Rockets fired from Lebanon killed two more people in northern Israel on Thursday, Israeli medics said, raising the death toll there to seven in what marked the deadliest strikes to hit Israel since its military invaded southern Lebanon earlier this month.
The family WhatsApp group chat buzzed with constant messages. Israel was escalating its airstrikes on villages and towns in southern Lebanon. Everyone was glued to the news.
A New Zealand judge is to decide whether the owners of an island volcano suffered a miscarriage of justice when their company was convicted of failing to keep visitors safe following an eruption that killed 22 tourists and local guides in 2019.
Russian forces struck a residential building in Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv on Thursday, killing three, including two teenage boys, and injuring scores of others.
Canada will need a profound shift in political priorities if the country is to ramp up spending to meet its international security obligations.
Jagmeet Singh says the NDP will not support the Bloc Québécois and Conservative leaders to help them bring down the Liberal government.
The parliamentary budget officer says if the federal government wants to meet NATO's military spending target by 2032 as promised, it will have to almost double defence spending to $81.9 billion.
Fresh slivered onions served on McDonald’s Quarter Pounders were the likely source of an E. coli outbreak that has led to one death and illnesses in more than a dozen states, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and US Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday.
A team at London Health Sciences Centre Research Institute (LHSCRI) is the first in Canada to treat a neuroendocrine tumours cancer patient using an innovative treatment.
H5N1 bird flu has been identified in a pig in the United States for the first time, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Wednesday.
Scientists in Argentina have discovered the oldest-known fossil of a giant tadpole that wriggled around over 160 million years ago.
In a surprising discovery, Bristol Zoo's conservation team captured night vision footage of a 'mysterious' creature on zoo grounds.
Archeologists in Cambodia have unearthed a dozen centuries-old sandstone statues in a "remarkable discovery" at the Angkor World Heritage Site near the city of Siem Reap, authorities said Wednesday.
The situation facing out-of-town Taylor Swift fans now may be even worse, with some hotel rooms and short-term rentals in Toronto and Vancouver on show weekends costing 10 times more than other weekends.
One Winnipeg restaurant got a surprise visit from a pair of ‘Lord of the Rings’ stars.
On Wednesday, Nina Dobrew and Shaun White announced that they are engaged on their Instagram pages, with Dobrev posting photos of the pair embracing under an arch of white roses and showing off her five-carat Lorraine Schwartz engagement ring.
Canada's gross domestic product was unchanged in August before likely expanding by 0.3 per cent in September, data showed on Thursday, indicating the economy might have missed the central bank's growth forecast for the third quarter.
Three Ontarians said they waited months to get paid for the tickets they sold on StubHub.
Canada's home ownership crisis is likely to worsen over the next few years as proposed project sales languish at historically low levels, stalling the funding needed for construction, half a dozen economists and realtors told Reuters.
Two cute, fluffy alpacas brought a smile to commuters’ faces Wednesday morning as they rode the GO Train from Scarborough to Union Station in advance of the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair, which kicks off this weekend.
Starting next week, Starbucks customers will no longer pay more for this add-on for their orders.
A 114-year-old Pennsylvania woman is now believed to be the oldest living person in North America.
Dodgers win World Series in 5 games, overcome 5-run deficit with help of errors to beat Yankees 7-6
Scotiabank Arena is pulling back the curtain and offering Toronto sports fans a behind-the-scenes look inside the storied building.
Kyle Conner had a goal and two assists to top 500 points for his career, and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-2 on Wednesday night.
Several Ford vehicles have been recalled in Canada due to issues with braking systems, steering and child car seat tethers.
Volkswagen has informed employee representatives that it wants to close at least three plants in Germany, the head of the company's works council said Monday.
A 17-year-old Ottawa driver was caught speeding nearly 90 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 417.
A Halifax junk remover shares some of his company’s strangest discoveries.
When Leah arrived at work directing traffic around a construction site, she never expected to see a van painted in all sorts of bright colours, and covered in eclectic decorations, including a stuffed moose attached to its roof.
After 14 years of repairing and selling bicycles out of the garage of her home, a Guelph, Ont. woman’s efforts have ended – for now, at least.
Epcor says it has removed more than 20,000 goldfish from an Edmonton stormwater pond.
Witches and warlocks have been flocking to New Brunswick waterways this month, as a new Halloween tradition ripples across the province.
New Brunswicker Jillea Godin’s elaborate cosplay pieces attract thousands to her online accounts, as well as requests from celebrities for their own pieces.
A new resident at a Manitoba animal rescue has waddled her way into people's hearts.
Hundreds of people ran to the music of German composer and pianist Beethoven Wednesday night in a unique race in Halifax.
He is a familiar face to residents of a neighbourhood just west of Roncesvalles Avenue.
A flood of fresh faces arrived on Wednesday at the B.C. legislature for the NDP’s first caucus meeting since the election. Eighteen of them – more than a third of the 47 newly elected MLAs – are new to the job.
Officials are encouraging parents to have discussions about safety with their kids this Halloween.
The BC Coroners Service is investigating the death of the young man found on Grouse Mountain after the Oct. 19 atmospheric river.
A woman has been charged with dangerous driving causing death after a six-year-old boy was struck and killed by a school bus in Vaughan back in June, York Regional Police say.
A 17-year-old is dead after he was involved in an exchange of gunfire with four police officers who were responding to a break-and-enter in progress in Aurora on Wednesday night, the province’s police watchdog says.
Six people were taken to hospital after a pickup truck collided with a TTC bus in North York overnight.
Calgary police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle early Thursday morning.
Calgary's mayor is going online with her own homepage to help engage with residents and keep them informed of city issues.
As children across Calgary prepare their costumes for Halloween, local emergency organizations are planning their patrols.
Transit Services general manager Renee Amilcar will hold a media availability at 3 p.m. to provide an update on the competition of the 21-day trial running period and an "overview of the next steps."
The City of Ottawa is looking at renewing a historic pedestrian bridge over the Rideau River near the University of Ottawa campus, after an assessment determined the bridge is in "overall poor condition."
As of Oct. 31, all eligible grocery and big-box stores are able to buy beer, cider, wine and ready-to-drink beverages, including large pack sizes. The Ontario government says an additional 400 grocery stores will be selling alcohol across the province.
After raising the thresholds for permanent immigration, Francois Legault's government says it now wants to limit the number of immigrants by 2025.
A Montreal high school is on lockdown after police received a report of a possibly armed man nearby.
The partial and unlimited strike by longshoremen at the Port of Montreal will begin at 11a.m. on Thursday as planned.
Alberta's nurses have rejected a new collective agreement proposed by a mediator.
The Edmonton Oilers are preparing to move on without their superstar for the time being. Meanwhile, the Nashville Predators hope their early struggles are behind them.
It's shaping up to be a slightly cooler-than-average Halloween in Edmonton. But, it could end up being the chilliest Halloween in over a decade.
A 24-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a Halifax Transit bus Thursday morning.
The Canada Revenue Agency extended a reporting exemption it introduced years ago. Bare trusts will not require the submission of a T3 Return or Schedule 15 for the 2024 tax year.
Police in Fredericton say they have arrested a man in connection with a fire in the city earlier this week.
The mother of a 17-year-old victim in a mass slaying in Manitoba is suing a child welfare agency for allegedly failing to protect the girl.
One Winnipeg restaurant got a surprise visit from a pair of ‘Lord of the Rings’ stars.
When the main roads are backed up, some drivers turn to back lanes to bypass traffic. However, residents who live in the city’s East Kildonan neighbourhood say they’re fed up with the makeshift detours down their alleyway.
Nine of Regina's eleven mayoral candidates faced off in a debate on Wednesday evening, discussing a variety of topics.
Saskatchewan RCMP say that human remains found on Monday north of Lloydminster near the Alberta/Saskatchewan border were those of Serayne Kematch.
Emergency crews were called to a house fire on the 1400 Block of Garnet Street on Wednesday evening.
One person has died after police say a wheel detached from a vehicle, causing a crash in the eastbound lanes of the 401 near Cambridge.
Guelph Police are looking for a suspect after two drivers said they were shot in the face with pellets.
Kaitlyn Braun, the woman who pleaded guilty to defrauding numerous doulas last year, has pleaded guilty to four additional charges.
Saskatchewan RCMP say that human remains found on Monday north of Lloydminster near the Alberta/Saskatchewan border were those of Serayne Kematch.
Delegates from 74 Saskatchewan First Nations head to the polls on Thursday to elect a new chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN).
Halloween is a time for many to share ghost stories and explore haunted houses, but for one Saskatchewan man, it's spooky season all year round.
A 33-year-old mother climbed over a safety rail and intentionally went over Niagara Falls with her two children, a 9-year-old and 5-month-old, according to New York state police, who said Wednesday that search and rescue efforts were unsuccessful.
Environment Canada issued weather alerts Wednesday in anticipation of heavy rain and the first accumulating snowfall of the season in the northeast with up to 10 cm expected.
A Goulais River man has been charged with impaired driving and entering a premises without permission after he pulled into a driveway he thought was his and argued with the homeowner.
Police are investigating a road rage incident that led to gunfire on Wednesday. Around 11 p.m., OPP were sent to a home on Bruce Road 1 near Paisley.
A search warrant was used at a home where police seized several items including loaded weapons and a ballistic vest that had an old Sarnia police crews sewn on the front of it.
There are now 150 stops that have been upgraded with new solar lights that will illuminate and dusk and dawn when a button is pressed.
Barrie man arrested by Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) faces slew of child interference and pornography-related charges.
Two people were sent to hospital after being struck by a car in Barrie.
The family of a gas station worker who was killed earlier this month in Amaranth is pleading for help in finding the person responsible for his murder.
An official signing of the order to terminate the emergency in Wheatley takes place in Chatham-Kent Thursday afternoon.
A Windsor man is speaking out on behalf of his sister after she suffered a brutal act of violence in the city last month, which police believe to be an act of Intimate Partner Violence.
Several Ford vehicles have been recalled in Canada due to issues with braking systems, steering and child car seat tethers.
There appears to be an end in sight for the strange predicament of a B.C. woman who was being paid by the federal government for a job she was hired for but never actually did.
A flood of fresh faces arrived on Wednesday at the B.C. legislature for the NDP’s first caucus meeting since the election. Eighteen of them – more than a third of the 47 newly elected MLAs – are new to the job.
With Americans set to elect a new president Tuesday, new data shows there's a spike in interest in Canadian real estate.
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
Parks Canada and the Blackfoot Confederacy have announced a new collaboration.
A Lethbridge police officer faces multiple charges in relation to an off-duty domestic incident.
According to the last Alberta crop report of 2024, 99.9 percent of crops in the south region have been harvested.
From Jan.1-Oct. 20, Ontario Provincial Police officers laid 95 impaired charges on Manitoulin Island, compared to 93 in all of 2023.
A Goulais River man has been charged with impaired driving and entering a premises without permission after he pulled into a driveway he thought was his and argued with the homeowner.
Environment Canada issued weather alerts Wednesday in anticipation of heavy rain and the first accumulating snowfall of the season in the northeast with up to 10 cm expected.
Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general has issued a warning about the province's financial position as the government announced it would finish the 2024-25 fiscal year with a higher-than-expected deficit.
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador have charged an off-duty RCMP officer for allegedly driving while impaired, following a crash on Sunday.
The human remains recovered off Placentia Bay, N.L., earlier this month have been identified as the coast guard employee who went missing at sea in September.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.