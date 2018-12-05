Rudy Giuliani's Twitter typo leads to anti-Trump prank
In this Aug. 1, 2018 file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for U.S. President Donald Trump, addresses a gathering during a campaign event for Eddie Edwards, who is running for the U.S. Congress, in Portsmouth, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, December 5, 2018 12:48PM EST
NEW YORK - A typographical error in a tweet written by one of U.S. President Donald Trump's lawyers has linked to an anti-Trump prank.
Rudy Giuliani wrote Tuesday that the social network had "allowed someone to invade my text with a disgusting anti-President message."
But Giuliani had inadvertently created a hyperlink when he failed to put a space after a period in a Nov. 30 tweet.
Web firm designer Jason Velazquez tells The New York Times he saw the link, paid $5 to buy the domain and created a page in about 15 minutes.
Those who clicked on the link saw: "Donald J. Trump is a traitor to our country."
A Twitter spokesman says the company can't edit users' tweets and "the accusation that we're artificially injecting something into a tweet is completely false."
Mueller filed an indictment just as the President left for https://t.co/8ZNrQ6X29a July he indicted the Russians who will never come here just before he left for Helsinki.Either could have been done earlier or later. Out of control!Supervision please?— Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) November 30, 2018
Twitter allowed someone to invade my text with a disgusting anti-President message. The same thing-period no space-occurred later and it didn’t happen. Don’t tell me they are not committed cardcarrying anti-Trumpers. Time Magazine also may fit that description. FAIRNESS PLEASE— Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 5, 2018
