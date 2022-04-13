Rock found in Quebec could hold answers to early life on Earth
A fist-sized rock found in Quebec might challenge the conventional view of when life on Earth began.
In a new study, published Wednesday in the journal Science Advances, researchers examined a rock found near Inukjuak, Que., estimated to be between 3.75 and 4.28 billion years old.
In an earlier paper published in the journal Nature, the researchers from University College London (UCL) suggested that tiny filaments, knobs and tubes found in the rock were created by bacteria around 300 million years before the widely accepted date of the first sign of life on Earth.
At the time, some in the scientific community disagreed that structures found inside the rock were biological in nature, and therefore not a sign of early life.
So UCL researchers re-examined the rock, once a chunk of seafloor, collected by lead author Dr. Dominic Papineau in 2008. After slicing the rock into sections about as thin as paper, they determined that the rock was between 3.75 and 4.28 billion years old due to the rare earth elements in its composition that were at the same levels as other ancient rock specimens of a similar age.
Using various microscopes, as well as a supercomputer to create 3D models of the rock's structures, the researchers confirmed that they were wavy in shape and contained organic carbon, which are characteristics of iron-eating microbes.
The study suggests that the bacteria inside the rock left behind mineralized chemical by-products consistent with the way ancient microbes lived off of iron, sulphur and possibly carbon dioxide.
Researchers also used the imaging to find a centimetre-long stem with parallel branches on one side. The team of researchers said that while some of the structures found in the rock could have been created through chemical reactions, the stem was most likely biological in origin.
"This means life could have begun as little as 300 million years after Earth formed," Papineau said in a press release on Wednesday. "In geological terms, this is quick – about one spin of the sun around the galaxy."
Prior to this finding, the next-oldest biological sample of early life was found in Australia and determined to be about 3.46 billion years old, though some in the scientific community also contest these samples, again arguing that they may not be biological in origin.
This new rock sample could be used to understand how life is formed, and the likelihood that other life is out there.
"These findings have implications for the possibility of extraterrestrial life," Papineau said. "If life is relatively quick to emerge, given the right conditions, this increases the chance that life exists on other planets."
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on whether or not rainforests can bounce back
Dan Riskin on why Earth's boreal forests are on the move
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Man arrested in New York subway attack charged with terror
The man accused of shooting 10 people on a Brooklyn subway train was arrested Wednesday and charged with a federal terrorism offense after a daylong manhunt and a tipster's call led police to him on a Manhattan street.
EXCLUSIVE | Woman with chemical sensitivities chose medically-assisted death after failed bid to get better housing
A 51-year-old Ontario woman with severe sensitivities to chemicals died by medically-assisted suicide after her desperate search for affordable housing free of cigarette smoke and chemical cleaners failed, advocates say.
N.S. mass killer shot himself in head as police were opening fire at gas station
A public inquiry heard evidence Wednesday that the Nova Scotia gunman who murdered 22 people in 2020 shot himself in the head within seconds of two officers firing on him.
Victim feared N.S. mass killer might come to her house, an hour before he arrived
The final victim in Nova Scotia's mass shooting knew the killer and told her daughter she was afraid he could be headed for her home, about an hour before he arrived in her driveway on April 19, 2020.
Muslim charity seeks court shutdown of federal audit, alleging systemic Islamophobia
Canada's largest grassroots Muslim organization is asking a court to halt a federal audit of its activities as a registered charity, alleging the probe is discriminatory and violates its charter rights.
Why using term 'genocide' matters in Ukraine war
A formal U.S. follow-up accusing Russia of genocide, a campaign aimed at wiping out a targeted group, could carry obligations on the world to consider action. That's because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly in the years immediately after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
Russia bans Canadian senators in latest 'counter' sanctions
Russia has banned most Canadian senators from entering the country, in its latest volley of counter sanctions. According to a statement posted on the Russian foreign ministry's website, 86 of the current 90 senators are now on the 'stop list' of foreigners that will be denied entry to the Russian Federation. Russia also added one former member of the upper chamber.
Video captures Ontario father stopping would-be thief from stealing vehicle with child inside
Video has captured the intense moment an Brampton, Ont. father stopped a person from stealing his car, with his child in the backseat, from the driveway of his home.
Woman leaves 11-year-old son at Chelsea, Que. restaurant to visit spa, police say
Police in western Quebec say a mother from Montreal left her 11-year-old son alone at a Chelsea, Que. restaurant for several hours last weekend while she went to the spa.
Canada
-
Winnipeg high school football coach charged with alleged sexual assaults: police
Winnipeg police have charged a high school football coach with multiple alleged sexual assaults, some dating back to 2004.
-
Video captures Ontario father stopping would-be thief from stealing vehicle with child inside
Video has captured the intense moment an Brampton, Ont. father stopped a person from stealing his car, with his child in the backseat, from the driveway of his home.
-
N.S. mass killer shot himself in head as police were opening fire at gas station
A public inquiry heard evidence Wednesday that the Nova Scotia gunman who murdered 22 people in 2020 shot himself in the head within seconds of two officers firing on him.
-
Manitoba storm remains unpredictable: Environment Canada
Environment Canada says the total amount of snow that has fallen in southern Manitoba is lower than previously forecasted, but notes the province isn’t out of the woods yet as a Colorado low makes its way north.
-
Girl, 11, injured in Halifax shooting was going to get ice cream: Friend's mom
A girl who was injured in a drive-by shooting in Halifax’s west end Tuesday night was heading out to get ice cream with a friend.
-
Woman leaves 11-year-old son at Chelsea, Que. restaurant to visit spa, police say
Police in western Quebec say a mother from Montreal left her 11-year-old son alone at a Chelsea, Que. restaurant for several hours last weekend while she went to the spa.
World
-
Live updates: Biden OKs US$800M in military aid to Ukraine
What's happening in Ukraine on Wednesday: U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday approved US$800 million in new military assistance to Ukraine, including artillery and helicopters, to bolster its defences against an intensified Russian offensive in the country's East.
-
Biden says Russia war is genocide, trying to 'wipe out' Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden now says Russia's war in Ukraine amounts to genocide, accusing President Vladimir Putin of trying to 'wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian.'
-
Why using term 'genocide' matters in Ukraine war
A formal U.S. follow-up accusing Russia of genocide, a campaign aimed at wiping out a targeted group, could carry obligations on the world to consider action. That's because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly in the years immediately after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
-
U.S. woman, accused of faking own kidnapping in 2016, signs plea deal
Sherri Papini, the Northern California woman accused of faking her own kidnapping in 2016, has signed a plea deal and will confess she made up the entire plan, her attorney's office confirmed to CNN.
-
Polish, Baltic presidents visit Ukraine in show of support
The presidents of four countries on Russia's doorstep visited Ukraine on Wednesday and underscored their support for the embattled country, where they saw heavily damaged buildings and demanded accountability for what they called war crimes carried out by Russian forces.
-
Zelenskyy accuses Russia of using phosphorous bombs, terror tactics
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that Russia was using phosphorous bombs in Ukraine and he accused Moscow of deploying terror tactics against civilians.
Politics
-
Russia bans Canadian senators in latest 'counter' sanctions
Russia has banned most Canadian senators from entering the country, in its latest volley of counter sanctions. According to a statement posted on the Russian foreign ministry's website, 86 of the current 90 senators are now on the 'stop list' of foreigners that will be denied entry to the Russian Federation. Russia also added one former member of the upper chamber.
-
'Not a breakout budget': No post-budget bump in support for Liberals, says Nanos
The federal Liberals are not seeing any bump in support following the release of the 2022 federal budget that unveiled new spending on housing, national defence, and progressive policy commitments, according to pollster Nik Nanos.
-
Trudeau welcomes talk of Russia's action in Ukraine as genocide
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has weighed in on growing calls to declare Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide, saying it is 'absolutely right' that the term is being used given rampant allegations of war crimes and other human rights violations.
Health
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Woman with chemical sensitivities chose medically-assisted death after failed bid to get better housing
A 51-year-old Ontario woman with severe sensitivities to chemicals died by medically-assisted suicide after her desperate search for affordable housing free of cigarette smoke and chemical cleaners failed, advocates say.
-
Some Canadians experiencing different symptoms after reinfection during Omicron wave
Canadians who have been infected twice with COVID-19 continue to experience a wide array of symptoms. According to experts, it remains difficult to predict whether reinfection with the Omicron variant will produce milder or more severe disease.
-
Paxlovid key in COVID-19 fight, but easy access is important: doctors
A pill to treat COVID-19 appears to be the country's best hope, outside of vaccines and strong public health measures, to keep hospitals from being overrun with cases of the virus now and in the future, doctors say.
Sci-Tech
-
Rock found in Quebec could hold answers to early life on Earth
New research on a fist-sized rock found in Quebec suggests life on Earth began 300 million years earlier than previously thought.
-
Massive comet will swing by the sun in 2031, Hubble observes
An enormous comet more than twice the width of Rhode Island is expected to make its closest approach to Earth in 2031. However, it will never get closer than 1.6 billion kilometres (one billion miles) from the sun, according to astronomers.
-
What Elon Musk's dance with Twitter really means
The aftermath of Tesla CEO Elon Musk's great Twitter turnabout could linger if the mercurial billionaire who now holds a roughly 9 per cent stake in Twitter continues to push forward his ideas for reshaping the business of social media.
Entertainment
-
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67
Gilbert Gottfried, the actor and legendary standup comic known for his raw, scorched voice and crude jokes, has died. He was 67.
-
Warner Bros. censors gay dialogue in Harry Potter movie for China release
Warner Bros. removed two lines of dialogue about a gay relationship for the Chinese release of its latest Harry Potter movie.
-
Depp's friend expresses doubts over Heard's allegations
A longtime friend and next-door neighbor of Johnny Depp testified Wednesday that Depp's ex-wife, Amber Heard, had told him the movie star threw a phone at her and hit her inside the couple's Los Angeles penthouse.
Business
-
Elon Musk is sued by shareholders over delay in disclosing Twitter stake
Elon Musk was sued on Tuesday by former Twitter shareholders who claim they missed out on the recent run-up in its stock price because he waited too long to disclose a 9.2 per cent stake in the social media company.
-
Bank of Canada raises key rate to 1 per cent and warns further hikes still to come
The Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate by the highest amount in more than 20 years and warned more rate hikes are coming as it increased its outlook for inflation.
-
S&P/TSX composite posts triple-digit gain after Bank of Canada lifts interest rates
A broad rally led by the technology and commodity sectors pushed Canada's main stock index higher midweek as the Bank of Canada approved its largest interest rate increase in two decades.
Lifestyle
-
Liz Howard among Canadian contenders for $65K Griffin Poetry Prize
Northern Ontario-raised writer Liz Howard is angling to win her second $65,000 Griffin Poetry Prize.
-
B.C. bus driver retiring after winning massive $18.7M Lotto 6/49 jackpot
The winner of last week's massive $18.7 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot has been identified as a soon-to-be-retired bus driver from B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
-
Le Chateau makes brick-and-mortar comeback through new concept store with Suzy Shier
Canadian retailer Le Chateau is making its brick-and-mortar store comeback.
Sports
-
Giants' Alyssa Nakken becomes 1st MLB female on-field coach
Alyssa Nakken made MLB history as the first female to coach on the field in a regular-season game when she took her spot for the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night against San Diego.
-
Security tight as Boston Marathon returns to Patriots Day
The Boston Marathon returns to the Patriots Day holiday next week for the first time in three years and runners and spectators should be prepared for heavy security, the city's top law enforcement officer said Tuesday.
-
Cedric McMillan, star bodybuilder, dead at 44
Bodybuilder Cedric McMillan has died at the age of 44, his sponsor confirmed Tuesday.
Autos
-
Here's what Canadians should consider when buying an electric vehicle
For first-time electric car buyers, navigating the technology and costs associated with the purchase can seem daunting. Here's expert advice Canadians need to know before buying a zero-emissions vehicle.
-
Honda outlines its EV strategy
Honda is investing 5 trillion yen (US$40 billion) over the next decade in research, especially to realize a major shift to ecological electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker said Tuesday.
-
U.S. President Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices
With inflation at a 40-year high, U.S. President Joe Biden headed to corn-rich Iowa on Tuesday with a modest step aiming to trim gasoline prices by about a dime a gallon by waiving rules limiting ethanol blending.