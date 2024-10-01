Restaurant company SIR Corp. investigating cybersecurity incident

TORONTO -
Restaurant company SIR Corp. is investigating a cybersecurity incident that has impacted part of its information technology infrastructure.
The company says it has hired cybersecurity experts to help with containment, remediation and investigation efforts.
SIR owns a portfolio of 54 restaurants in Canada including Jack Astor's Bar and Grill and Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar.
It says it is continuing to operate its restaurants and that guest payment platforms are secure.
It says the investigation is in its preliminary stages and will provide a further update as it progresses.
SIR owns and operates restaurants under license from a limited partnership subsidiary of SIR Royalty Income Fund.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2024.