Researchers identify single-celled microbe that may help coral survive climate change

Notley says she'll step down from Alberta NDP helm to make way for fresh voices
Former premier Rachel Notley, after almost a decade at the helm of Alberta’s NDP, is stepping down from the top job.
Researchers have identified a specific single-celled microbe that they say may be key in helping coral survive disastrous ocean-warming events such as coral bleaching.
In a new study published in December in the peer-reviewed journal Environmental Biology, researchers studied a species of coral, which lives across the Mediterranean, and found that the presence of a parasitic type of single-celled microbes was significantly higher among coral that was capable of surviving heat stress.
“This is the first time that a non-algae microbe has been shown to influence the ability of corals to survive a heat-stress event,” Javier del Campo, an adjunct assistant professor at the University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science and the study’s senior author, said in a Thursday press release.
“As corals face more and more heat-stress events due to climate change, a better understanding of all the microbes that may influence survivability can inform conservation practitioners as to which corals they should prioritize for intervention.”
Researchers collected samples of Paramuricea clavata, and performed heat stress experiments on the coral to more closely examine what was occurring on a microbial level. Samples were collected from 11 locations in Italy, France, Spain and Portugal.
This type of coral has been facing increasing amounts of “mass mortality events” (MMEs), which used to be uncommon in the temperate waters of the Mediterranean Sea.
“The increase in the frequency, duration, and intensity of marine heat waves driven by global warming has been suggested to be the primary cause of the increase in MMEs in the Mediterranean,” the authors wrote in the study.
In these mass die-offs, P. clavata is often heavily affected, with up to 80 per cent of local populations being killed off during marine heat waves. And it’s having an effect on ecosystems as a whole, researchers say, leading to lower species diversity in the region due to so many species losing their homes when the coral dies.
There are a few ways that rising ocean temperatures can kill coral. One of the most well-known is coral bleaching, which occurs when zooxanthellae, tiny algal organisms that live symbiotically in the tissue of marine animals including corals and anemones, are killed by the heat or flee their host, leaving the coral essentially lifeless.
Rising temperatures impact P. clavata by decreasing the host defence and promoting the growth of dangerous pathogens, the study explains, with intense thermal stress leading to partial or full necrosis of the coral. Its limbs will change colour from a vivid red to grey, and then the skeleton will start to erode.
But this new study suggests that a better understanding of the microbes at play could help us predict which coral will be able to withstand higher temperatures—and maybe protect more coral in the future.
During heat stress experiments, the temperature of tanks containing coral samples were increased slowly from 18 C to 25 C over a period of three days.
Researchers then recorded which were the most resistant to thermal stress and examined the bacterial microbiome of all specimens. Although there were significant differences between coral sources from different locations, a pattern emerged. Levels of Syndiniales, an order of parasites known to infect a variety of marine organisms, were higher among the coral more resistant to thermal stress.
The study highlighted that more research is needed to investigate how these microbes may play a role in making coral more resistant to the detrimental impacts of climate change. One theory is that Syndiniales might be more likely to be present in very healthy marine environments because of the role parasites can play in maintaining the balance of population dynamics and species competition.
“The high abundance of these microbes within the P. clavata (structures and surrounding environment) may contribute to a healthy and resilient system by influencing the microbial community dynamics when confronted with heat stress,” researchers wrote in the study.
Researchers also found that there were higher levels of Corallicolids, a groups of protists (single-celled organisms) related to the parasite that causes malaria in humans, in the coral samples that were most impacted by heat stress.
“The microbiome is a vital component of coral host health and we should study all members of it from the bacteria to the protists,” del Campo said.
Calgary police are investigating after a woman was killed outside a southwest elementary school on Tuesday.
Food inflation is still higher than headline inflation, according to just-released Canadian data. Here's what cost you more, and less, in December.
A viral disease that can cause squirrels to break out in unsightly skin lesions has been reported in Ontario, but poses no threat to humans or pets.
You could be millions of dollars richer Wednesday morning if you pick the winning numbers of tonight’s Lotto Max jackpot.
Cabins are popping up in communities across Canada as a way to provide shelter for those experiencing homelessness. But some say they are not a permanent solution to getting people off the streets.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is warning Canadians to not eat one brand of frozen corn after its investigation found possible salmonella contamination.
Some tax changes this year are increasing costs for Canadians, including one that a tax specialist says could be the 'last winter storm of the season that really turns things upside down.'
Voters in the United States will likely face a choice in the November presidential election between optimism for the future, or nostalgia for a past that never existed, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.
Parts of Metro Vancouver could see up to 20 centimetres of snow when a storm hits the South Coast Tuesday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
A man is dead after he fell at a ski hill in Quebec's Laurentians region, the second person to die on the slopes in less than a week in the province.
The shooter who killed five people and endangered the lives of over 40 others at a LGBTQ2S+ nightclub in Colorado Springs appeared in federal court to face federal hate crimes Tuesday.
Iran launched attacks Tuesday in Pakistan targeting what it described as bases for the militant group Jaish al-Adl, potentially further raising tensions in a Middle East already roiled by Israel's war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Pakistan said the strikes killed two children and wounded three others in an assault it described as an "unprovoked violation" of its airspace.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday hosted North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui for talks on expanding ties between the countries amid international concerns over an alleged arms cooperation deal between Pyongyang and Moscow.
Off in the distance, Ukraine, fighting for its survival. Seen from up here, in the cockpit of a French air force surveillance plane flying over neighbouring Romania, the snow-dusted landscapes look deceptively peaceful.
Alex Murdaugh faces a steep uphill battle in his push for a new murder trial after a state judge on Tuesday limited witness questioning and set a high burden of proof surrounding accusations that the court clerk tampered with the jury during last year's sensational proceedings.
In a notable test Tuesday, Sen. Bernie Sanders is forcing colleagues to vote on record whether to investigate human rights abuses in the Israel-Hamas war, a step toward potentially limiting U.S. military aid to Israel as its devastating attacks on Gaza grind past 100 days.
The federal government will not bankroll sensitive scientific research tied to dozens of schools, institutes and labs in China, Iran and Russia under new restrictions announced Tuesday.
Tobacco use continues to decline in Canada and globally, according to a new report from the World Health Organization.
A viral disease that can cause squirrels to break out in unsightly skin lesions has been reported in Ontario, but poses no threat to humans or pets.
Published this week in the journal Science Advances, the paper seemingly upends a long-accepted truth about fingerprints: They are not, Guo and his colleagues argue, all unique.
A U.S. company's lunar lander is now headed back toward Earth from the vicinity of the moon after a failed moonshot.
Sum 41 is heading back home to play what they say will be their final show.
Retired wrestler Hulk Hogan and a friend rescued a teenage girl who was trapped in an overturned vehicle after a crash in Florida, according to Hogan's social media posts.
'Succession' won best drama series, 'The Bear' won best comedy, and both dominated the acting awards at Monday night's Emmys, while Quinta Brunson scored an emotional and historic win for 'Abbott Elementary.'
A federal judge is siding with the Biden administration and blocking JetBlue Airways from buying Spirit Airlines, saying the US$3.8 billion deal would reduce competition. The Justice Department sued to block the merger, saying it would drive up fares by eliminating Spirit, the nation's biggest low-cost airline.
Guinness World Records says it has suspended the title of oldest dog ever that was held by a Portuguese dog that died last year. The publication said it was reviewing the title after some veterinarians questioned his age.
The NBA fined Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown US$50,000 on Tuesday for his court-storming outburst against a referee.
Philadelphia Eagles centre Jason Kelce has told teammates he intends to retire after 13 NFL seasons, three people informed of the decision told The Associated Press.
Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons and the rest of the NFC East champions didn't show up for a wild-card game against Green Bay. The Cowboys became the first No. 2 seed to lose to a No. 7 seed since the NFL went to a 14-team playoff format in 2020.
With temperatures bottoming out across the country, electric vehicle drivers are probably noticing their driving range plummeting. Here's why it keeps happening – and there’s more to it than you might think.
The top U.S. telecommunications regulator is asking automakers how they plan to protect people from being stalked or harassed by partners who have access to vehicle location and other data.
Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Thursday she met with Honda Motor 7267.T representatives about locating a potential almost 2-trillion-yen (US$13.7 billion) electric vehicle plant in the country.
