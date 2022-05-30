Researchers detect numerous supermassive black holes inside of dying galaxies in our local universe
Supermassive black holes may have the power to “quench” star formation in their galaxies, according to a new study that detected numerous supermassive black holes from early on in our local universe’s life.
An international team of astronomers combined data from some of the most powerful telescopes on Earth to piece together an idea of how galaxies with little-to-no star formation might be related to black holes, looking at radio emissions from galaxies more than 10 billion light years away from us for the very first time.
The study, published in the Astrophysical Journal in April, compared data from stagnant galaxies versus star-forming galaxies, and found that among older galaxies, those producing no stars were far more likely to have a supermassive black hole lurking at their centre.
Within the known universe, there are countless galaxies in varying stages of growth.
Many massive elliptical galaxies in our local universe — which refers to a region around our solar system about 1 billion light years in radius — are relatively stagnant, seeing little star formation.
Modelling in previous research has suggested that these galaxies had an intense period of star formation at the beginning of their lives, followed by an abrupt slowing.
But why are some galaxies still producing stars while others are stagnant?
“It is not well understood what physical processes are responsible for the rapid quenching and suppressing subsequent star formation activities,” the study stated.
One theory for the suppression of star formation is that radiation pouring from an active galactic nucleus could be interfering with the formation of new stars in that particular galaxy.
An active galactic nucleus (AGN) is a small, central point of a galaxy that has a significantly higher luminosity and radiation than anything else in the galaxy, sometimes so bright it outshines the entire galaxy completely.
AGNs are believed to surround a supermassive black hole, with the radiation being the byproduct of that black hole devouring material that gets too close.
However, while it’s been theorized before that black holes could be related to the slowing of star formation in galaxies, many questions remain.
In this study, researchers wanted to dive into this theory by looking at a wider spectrum of galaxies at once, including ones that were dimmer and farther away, which may not have been included in research before.
Since it takes a long time for the light from distant galaxies to reach us, what we see when we look in the sky is a snapshot of what those galaxies used to look like millions, or even billions, of years ago.
The older and farther away a galaxy is, the harder it is to study.
Because the signals from individual galaxies were too faint to identify, in this new study researchers stacked X-ray and radio images of galaxies on top of each other to help filter out the noise and get a better idea of the average signal from these galaxies.
Researchers selected the galaxies to look at using the latest data from the Cosmic Evolution Survey (COSMOS), an astronomical survey that focuses on a specific field of the visible universe, covering more than two million galaxies, in order to study the formation and evolution of galaxies.
The team, led by researchers in Japan, looked specifically at galaxies 9.5 - 12.5 billion light years away.
What researchers found was that the X-ray luminosity of stagnant galaxies at least 12 billion light years away from us was higher than that of star-forming galaxies at the same mass and distance. But the X-ray signals and radio emissions of these stagnant galaxies couldn’t be explained by their number of stars, indicating that this high luminosity was coming from an AGN, and thus a supermassive black hole.
Stagnant galaxies were also more common in galaxy clusters or other denser parts of the universe than in the general field of space.
The study also found that the trend of stagnant galaxies having a brighter luminosity than star-forming galaxies was weaker among galaxies that were younger and closer to Earth, compared to those that were much farther away.
The researchers theorized that this could be because other factors are impacting the star formation in these closer galaxies instead of it being driven largely by the presence of a supermassive black hole.
“Our work hints at the evolving role of AGN feedback for galaxy quenching toward higher redshift, and future observations of [stagnant galaxies] may shed further light on the detailed physics,” the study stated in its conclusions. Redshift is a term in astronomy referring to how far away an object in space is, with a higher redshift meaning it is farther away from us.
Researchers noted that there were still aspects of the data that could not be explained purely by AGNs, and that more research is needed into how and why black holes may be connected to the suppression of star formation.
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on the ecological impact of invasive earthworms
Dan Riskin on whether or not rainforests can bounce back
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal COVID-19 border restrictions extended for another month
The federal COVID-19 restrictions at the border are being extended until at least June 30, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada announced on Tuesday. Foreign tourists are required to provide proof of being fully vaccinated, while unvaccinated Canadian citizens or permanent residents are also still required to show proof of a molecular COVID-19 test taken prior to entering Canada and quarantine for 14 days.
Canada adds Vladimir Putin's alleged girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, to the sanctions list
Canada has imposed sanctions on Alina Kabaeva, who is reportedly the girlfriend of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Someone called police on a woman doing tai chi in an Ottawa park
Ottawa police interim chief Steve Bell has responded to social media posts and a request from a city councillor regarding an incident in Dundonald Park involving officers and a woman doing tai chi with a sword.
Ottawa struggling to connect in-need Canadians with benefits, AG reports
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) have not done enough to help hard-to-reach Canadians access the benefits they're eligible for, says the auditor general.
'I was scared to report it': Active military member speaks out about facing sexual violence
An active member of the Royal Canadian Navy says he is a military sexual assault survivor who wants meaningful change to come from former Supreme Court Justice Louise Arbour’s report on sexual misconduct in the armed forces.
Closing arguments made in case of Alberta father, son accused of murdering hunters
A father and son accused of murdering two Métis hunters defended themselves, their lawyers said during closing statements at trial, while the prosecution argued it was a case of taking the law into one’s own hands.
Hot summer temperatures, big storms to sweep much of Canada, Weather Network predicts
Seasonal or higher than normal temperatures across much of the country will offer Canadians a chance to enjoy the summer, but predictions from a prominent national forecaster warn the humidity could welcome a rather stormy few months.
Do you have to repay CERB? We want to hear from you
Out of the millions of Canadians who received financial aid from the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands are now being told they did not qualify for the benefit and are required to repay that money to the Canada Revenue Agency.
B.C.'s minimum wage, the highest of all Canadian provinces, is going up again
The province's lowest-paid workers will soon be seeing more money on their paycheques as British Columbia's minimum wage increases again.
Canada
-
Federal COVID-19 border restrictions extended for another month
The federal COVID-19 restrictions at the border are being extended until at least June 30, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada announced on Tuesday. Foreign tourists are required to provide proof of being fully vaccinated, while unvaccinated Canadian citizens or permanent residents are also still required to show proof of a molecular COVID-19 test taken prior to entering Canada and quarantine for 14 days.
-
Hot summer temperatures, big storms to sweep much of Canada, Weather Network predicts
Seasonal or higher than normal temperatures across much of the country will offer Canadians a chance to enjoy the summer, but predictions from a prominent national forecaster warn the humidity could welcome a rather stormy few months.
-
Public barred from listening as another senior Mountie testifies before N.S. shooting inquiry
The second of two senior Mounties is testifying today about his role in the RCMP's response to the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia that claimed 22 lives.
-
Do you have to repay CERB? We want to hear from you
Out of the millions of Canadians who received financial aid from the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands are now being told they did not qualify for the benefit and are required to repay that money to the Canada Revenue Agency.
-
Canada's best restaurants list is out for 2022
A marquee list of Canada's best restaurants has returned after a pandemic-induced hiatus, ushering with it what some hope is a revival for fine dining in this country.
-
N.B. MP to meet with federal finance minister in a bid to save Grand Manan Island's only bank
A New Brunswick MP says he plans to meet with Canada’s finance minister in a bid to save Grand Manan’s only bank.
World
-
Uvalde grieves, says goodbyes at visitations, funerals
It should have been the first day of a joyous week for Robb Elementary School students -- the start of summer break. Instead, the first two of 19 children slain inside a classroom were being remembered at funeral visitations.
-
Queen's jubilee draws protests and apathy in Commonwealth
After seven decades on the throne, Queen Elizabeth II is widely viewed in the U.K. as a rock in turbulent times. But in Britain's former colonies, many see her as an anchor to an imperial past whose damage still lingers.
-
All bodies recovered from Nepal plane crash; autopsies begin
Rescuers have recovered all 22 bodies from the site where a plane crashed on a mountainside in Nepal, the airline said Tuesday.
-
Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer acquitted of lying to FBI
A lawyer for Hillary Clinton's 2016 U.S. presidential campaign was acquitted Tuesday of lying to the FBI when he pushed information meant to cast suspicions on Donald Trump and Russia in the run-up to the 2016 election.
-
US$2M relic stolen, angel statue beheaded at Brooklyn church
Police say someone busted into the altar at a New York City church, stole a US$2 million gold relic and removed the head from a statue of an angel at some point late last week.
-
Sea feud with China flares as Marcos prepares for presidency
The Philippine government announced Tuesday a new diplomatic protest against China over disputes in the South China Sea, a long-thorny issue that has flared anew as the next Philippine president prepares to take office next month.
Politics
-
Ottawa struggling to connect in-need Canadians with benefits, AG reports
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) have not done enough to help hard-to-reach Canadians access the benefits they're eligible for, says the auditor general.
-
Government failing disabled veterans with delays, long wait times: AG
The federal government is failing to keep its promise to care for veterans, Canada's auditor general declared on Tuesday as she called for a real plan to ensure ill and injured ex-soldiers aren't forced to wait months and years for the support they need.
-
'I was scared to report it': Active military member speaks out about facing sexual violence
An active member of the Royal Canadian Navy says he is a military sexual assault survivor who wants meaningful change to come from former Supreme Court Justice Louise Arbour’s report on sexual misconduct in the armed forces.
Health
-
Changing our DNA: 'The age of human therapeutic gene editing is here'
In his Harvard lab, geneticist David Liu and his team have invented new ways to repair mutated genes that are less damaging to DNA than prior technologies. One of his lab's innovations is called a base editor, which he used last year to cure progeria in mice.
-
Monkeypox kills 9 in Congo; first death in Nigeria in 2022
Nine people have died of monkeypox in Congo in 2022 while Nigeria has recorded its first death from the disease this year, the countries' health authorities said, even as at least 20 countries continue to grapple with sudden outbreaks not seen in years.
-
Pulse oximeters and COVID: Are they less accurate for Black and Hispanic patients?
Black and Hispanic COVID-19 patients in the U.S. face significantly delayed treatment that may be associated with inaccurate pulse oximetry readings, a new study out of Johns Hopkins Medicine suggests, adding to a growing body of research that examines racial and ethnic biases and discrepancies and the impact on patients receiving care.
Sci-Tech
-
'Distinct possibility' of visible Tau Herculid meteor shower in Monday night skies
Fragments of a comet broken nearly 30 years ago could potentially light up the night sky Monday as experts predict an 'all or nothing' spectacle.
-
Researchers detect numerous supermassive black holes inside of dying galaxies in our local universe
Supermassive black holes may have the power to 'quench' star formation in their galaxies, according to a new study that detected numerous supermassive black holes from early on in our local universe's life.
-
Egypt displays trove of newly discovered ancient artifacts
Egypt on Monday displayed a trove of ancient artifacts dating back 2,500 years that the country's antiquities authorities said were recently unearthed at the famed necropolis of Saqqara near Cairo.
Entertainment
-
Childhood home of Lynyrd Skynyrd's Ronnie Van Zant for sale
The Florida house where Lynyrd Skynyrd rock legends Ronnie, Donnie and Johnny Van Zant grew up is on the market for US$629,000.
-
Not just any cake: A Bollywood homage to queen for Jubilee
On Sunday, more than 200 performers in vibrant saris will dance to Bollywood tunes around a moving, six-metre-tall (20-foot-tall) version of the queen's wedding cake, powered by a hidden electric vehicle.
-
Judge to give instructions to jury Tuesday in Jacob Hoggard sex assault trial
A Toronto judge is set to give her instructions to the jury today in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard.
Business
-
Canadian GDP growth hits 3.1% in first quarter, slower than expected
The economy grew at an annualized rate of 3.1 per cent in the first quarter, helped by business investment and household spending, Statistics Canada said Tuesday.
-
B.C.'s minimum wage, the highest of all Canadian provinces, is going up again
The province's lowest-paid workers will soon be seeing more money on their paycheques as British Columbia's minimum wage increases again.
-
Israel, UAE sign free trade deal, first with an Arab country
Israel and the United Arab Emirates signed a free trade agreement on Tuesday, the first of its kind that Israel has concluded with an Arab country.
Lifestyle
-
Canada's best restaurants list is out for 2022
A marquee list of Canada's best restaurants has returned after a pandemic-induced hiatus, ushering with it what some hope is a revival for fine dining in this country.
-
Never-before-seen footage of young Queen released ahead of Platinum Jubilee
Ahead of her Platinum Jubilee celebrating 70 years on the throne, a new documentary has shared previously unseen footage of the early days of Queen Elizabeth II, several years before her coronation.
-
From Saint John to Montreal in search of 'The Secret' treasure
A man from Saint John, NB believes there is buried treasure in Montreal hinted at in Byron Price's 1982 book 'The Secret.'
Sports
-
Canada's Leylah Fernandez eliminated in French Open quarterfinals
Canadian Leylah Fernandez was defeated by Martina Trevisan of Italy in the quarterfinals of the French Open.
-
Arizona Cardinals defensive back Jeff Gladney dies in crash
Jeff Gladney, a defensive back for the NFL's Arizona Cardinals, died Monday in a car crash in Dallas. He was 25.
-
Roman Abramovich completes US$3.2B sale of Chelsea football club
A consortium fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly completed the purchase of Chelsea on Monday for 2.5 billion pounds (US$3.2 billion) -- the highest ever for a sports team.
Autos
-
Hamlin holds off Busch in OT in wild Coca-Cola 600
Denny Hamlin finally got the win he has coveted for the last 17 years, holding off Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch in overtime Sunday night to win the longest, and perhaps wildest, Coca-Cola 600 in history.
-
Perez wins chaotic Monaco GP, Ferrari blows it for Leclerc
Sergio Perez rebounded from the Red Bull team orders one week ago to pick up the win Sunday in the rain-marred Monaco Grand Prix.
-
Monaco's F1 future under scrutiny, drivers want it to stay
Cities across the globe are clamoring for a Formula One race and willing to pay astronomical fees to land a grand prix. The demand has put the Monaco Grand Prix, one of F1's marquee events, in jeopardy.